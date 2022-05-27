Relationships

The Most Neurotic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

These overthinkers of the zodiac can't help but stress over everything.

By Lauren Ash
May 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
May 27, 2022

Do you find yourself overanalyzing everything or dwelling over past mistakes and conversations often? Or maybe you have a hard time shaking off bad thoughts once they've entered your mind. If so, you might be a little neurotic. Neuroticism affects the ways people experience negative emotion in response to stress—and while neurotics tend to be more cynical and risk-averse than others, it's not all negative. These individuals are also often more intelligent, humorous, and self-aware than others. There are a variety of indicators in astrology that can point to an overactive mind. We spoke with professional astrologers to get their opinion. Read on for the six most neurotic zodiac signs, from a little anxious to endlessly overthinking.

6
Cancer

Shot of a cafe owner looking stressed while looking at paperwork
iStock

Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac, which means every situation is emotionally charged for them. Ruled by the Moon, Cancers intuitively pick up on the emotions of others and are highly susceptible to mood swings because of that lunar influence. This can result in feelings of overwhelm.

"Because Cancer is so emotionally connected to their tribe, they tend to worry excessively, and will go to extremes to keep their loved ones safe," says Andrea Scalisi, astrologer and owner of The Haven Shoppe. It's important for Cancers to stay mindful of boundaries and take a step back to observe. Mindfulness can reduce negative thoughts and feelings, as well as overall stress.

5
Capricorn

Stressed mature business man rubbing eyes standing in office. African american businessman in formal clothing feeling tired rubbing nose and eyes, for fatigue and headache. Depressed and anxious man in office feeling frustrated after layoff.
iStock

Capricorns are notorious for their sky-high expectations, discerning taste, and tendency to stress about everything. It's hard for them to put anything to rest because they are constantly thinking about how things could've gone better. These overachievers can't help but overthink their every move.

Although Capricorns secretly know perfection is an impossible thing to achieve, it won't stop them from obsessing over everything until they get it right. Practicing self-acceptance is a good way to prevent getting stuck in negative patterns, as well as limiting cycles of self-doubt and rumination.

4
Scorpio

Stressed man in bed
Shutterstock

Scorpios are very selective and have high standards, so it takes something special to catch their attention and keep it. However, don't let their aloof act fool you. This water sign has a secret sensitive side and emotions that run deep.

"Unless addressed effectively through inner work of some kind, this inherited luggage may become a heavy weight on their psychological health and create issues around control, jealousy, or manipulation," says Frederic Hoffmann, astrologer and owner of New World Blueprints. "The shadow of Scorpio runs deep, but it may also become their most precious asset when they learn to own and transform it into focus, power, and determination."

3
Gemini

stressed out asian woman at work
Shutterstock/godshutter

Quick-witted, chatty, and charming, Gemini is the zodiac sign that rules information and communication. With Mercury as their ruler, these sociable air signs have a tendency to overthink everything. As a Gemini, it's not uncommon to suffer from information overload, which can make it difficult for them to make decisions.

Sometimes they don't think enough, and other times they think too much—they can have anxiety about their anxiety. It's important for Gemini to stop and take a deep breath. There's no need to be an expert at everything or get everyone's opinion on something before making a decision.

2
Virgo

Woman at her desk looking stressed out

Virgo is a diehard perfectionist. As an earth sign, Virgo is quite grounded and practical in their approach to life. But they're also under the influence of planet Mercury, which gives them an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and improvement. The result is a personality that takes a very serious, deep-dive approach to all endeavors. And while some neuroticism is healthy, it's often associated with heightened self-criticism.

"Virgo is their own worst critic and will drive themselves crazy with nitpicky attention to detail," says Scalisi. "Plus, they're not just driven to improve themselves, but will also try to impose their ideals on others. Virgo's need for everything to be 'just so' results in a major neurotic streak."

1
Pisces

Woman with children experiencing anxiety and stress at home
Shutterstock

The chill vibe of Pisces might not scream "neurotic" but don't let this sensitive water sign fool you. Pisces are the most neurotic sign of the zodiac, and their overthinking ways aren't for the faint of heart. The greatest strength of Pisces is that they are kind-hearted, but they also tend to be a bit neurotic and self-deceiving.

Pisces spend a lot of time in their own minds, and their hyperactive imaginations will get busy generating worst case scenarios if left alone too long. They strongly believe they are destined for great things, but they generally respond worse to stress than most, and struggle to handle minor frustrations without feeling as though they're hopelessly difficult.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Lauren Ash
Lauren Ash is an astrologer and lifestyle writer based in St. Louis. She covers topics on astrology, dating, pop culture, and celebrity profiles for Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Read more
