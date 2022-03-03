Beyond financial stability, many people in life dream of wealth. For some, that means gaining financial success in the millions. Perhaps they founded a startup that was bought by a larger company, work in the entertainment industry, or are savvy investors. But have you ever wondered if there's another reason as to why some people might be millionaires while others aren't? According to astrologers, it could be written in the stars. Read on for the six zodiac signs most likely to become millionaires, from a little lucky to the money magnet.

6 Aries

Aries aren't known for their patience, yet they find methods to stay motivated when chasing their objectives. "They are extroverts who are excellent at making relationships," says psychic reader and spiritual healer Emily Newman. "They are experts at managing people, which allows them to achieve their objectives." That means when the inspiration strikes, their ambition and resolve can help set them on the right money-making path.

5 Capricorn

Capricorns are strategic thinkers who plan for the future. "They are excellent leaders who can manage a team and achieve anything," says Newman. Even better? "They are modest and know how to maintain relationships," she adds. That combined with their integrity and ethics makes a future full of cash not too hard to fathom.

4 Scorpio

Scorpios are intelligent and passionate, which will lead them to their objectives. According to Newman, they "are sharp, passionate, and exceptionally astute when determining the greatest road to money."

Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app, adds that Scorpios are "warlike." "Representatives of this zodiac sign have good intuition related to large financial flows," she says. "They can make quick decisions and invest well."

Scorpios also have champagne taste, so to enjoy the good life, they need to earn a lot of money. But beware: Their spending ratio is also high.

3 Leos

A combination of kindness and creativity catapult Leos to the top of the list when considering who can become millionaires. "They are well-known for their outgoing and showy personality," says Newman. "This guarantees their success each and every time."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Alta, they can also manage financial flows, risks, and crises well, which can also help them become financially successful should they desire it. And as born leaders, they are excellent communicators who can lead any company to success.

2 Taurus

Known for being hardworking, dedicated, and patient, Taurus has the determination to make bank. "They will devote all of their energy and efforts to getting the money they desire," says Newman. That passion can definitely pay off since you can expect them to typically focus on innovative ideas and stick with them until the end.

1 Virgo

Because of their perseverance and great investments, Virgo is most likely to become a millionaire. For one, they are perfectionists and very focused by nature. "They are well-planned and structured, and they conduct thorough research on any topic," says Newman.

This can be a challenge, too, since "they have an excellent analytical mind and do not break away from reality," says Alta. But the impressive Virgo knows how to make the most of their resources, which can help them build a complex, successful business. "They strive hard to attain their objectives, and they are successful," says Newman.

