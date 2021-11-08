40 Mind-Blowing Facts About Your Zodiac Sign

It's human nature to want to know more about ourselves. And for many people, astrology—studying how celestial bodies align and how that may influence our lives—presents a golden opportunity. Some go as far to swear by it as divine fact, an invisible hand shaping and molding lives at every turn. Others insist the whole practice is a crock, and that keeping up with your weekly horoscope is a waste of time. But no matter where you fall on that spectrum, the far-reaching influence is undeniable: Astrology is a multibillion-dollar industry. What's more, it's a rich field—and more than just monetarily. In fact, the practice stretches back thousands of years. And even if you consider yourself an astrology buff, there's a good bet you don't know it all. To that end, we've rounded up 40 Zodiac sign facts that are sure to be news to you—whether you're a certified expert or a mere daily reader.

1 Two signs produced the most presidents.

In a breakdown of all the U.S. presidents in history, Scorpio and Aquarius birthdays pop up more often than any other sign. Five presidents, including Joe Biden, are Scorpios, and four presidents were born under the Aquarius sign. There have only been two Aries and two Virgo presidents, making them the two least common signs in that office.

2 If someone told you that the FBI deemed your sign "dangerous," don't believe them.

In 2018, USA Today debunked a report that was making the rounds on the internet. This ranking of the "most dangerous signs" purported to be sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), but the agency denies doing any kind of astrological analysis of the criminals it investigates. Whoever generated the false report, though, was clearly distrustful of Cancers.

3 The oldest horoscope we know of is from 410 B.C.

Humans have been trying to get insight into their lives based on the stars for thousands of years. According to an article on Babylonian horoscopes published in the Journal of Cuneiform Studies, the oldest horoscope that has been discovered was for Apr. 29, 410, B.C. and was written in cuneiform.

4 Leos are the most likely to hit the gym.

At least among women, that is. A 2013 survey of 10,000 U.K. women reported by Hello! found that Leos were twice as likely to go to the gym compared to any other sign.

5 In Japan, you may be asked for your blood type instead of your sign.

Blood type personality, or ketsueki-gata, is a Japanese belief that it's one's blood type that may determine aspects of their personality. According to Very Well Health, the pseudoscience can be traced back to 1930 when a professor named Tokeji Furukawa suggested the possibility that there could be a correlation between blood types and certain traits. People with A blood are thought to be creative and stubborn, for example, while those with O are confident and self-centered.

6 An employer came under fire for refusing to hire certain signs.

In 2011, a hiring manager for a Chinese language training company included in a job listing that candidates who were Virgos or Scorpios need not apply. Obviously, there was backlash to the discriminatory policy, but the hiring manager doubled down to a local newspaper, claiming that she was counting those signs out because they have a tendency to be "feisty and critical."

7 Sagittarians are more likely to become child stars.

In research conducted by Cartoon Network and reported by Daily Mail in 2009, the star signs of 100 celebrities who became famous when they were children were reviewed. Producing one in five child stars was the No. 1 sign in this area, Sagittarius. Among those famous fire signs are Britney Spears, Scarlett Johansson, and Donny Osmond.

8 Leos are the worst drivers.

Australian car share service Go Get parsed through information on 100,000 of its users in 2017 to determine that Leos are the most likely of all the signs to get busted for traffic violations. Aries are the most careful drivers, with the least amount of violations in the survey.

9 Capricorns may be prone to cheating.

Of all the astrological signs, Capricorns have the most accounts on the made-for-adultery dating website Ashley Madison, as reported by Bustle. They also reach out to more people. Aquarians come in second.

10 Libras make up the bulk of billionaires.

The Sun reported on the astrological analysis done by UK Domain on the most recent Forbes list of billionaires. As it happens, Libra claimed the most—an impressive 27 billionaires. "And considering how Libras tend to be organized perfectionists obsessed with balance," the outlet notes, "it'll come as no surprise really."

11 World leaders are often Scorpios.

Data analysis by Vocativ (via Yahoo! News) found that more world leaders are Scorpios than any other sign, with 22 powerful representatives. Scorpios are known for their independence and ambition, which may assist them in climbing the ladder.

12 Your real Zodiac sign may be different.

The Earth wobbles on its axis in a phenomenon called "precession," which means that the sun is "in" the constellations of the Zodiac at slightly different times than the widely accepted astrological calendar that was decided so long ago. If you want to check to see what your actual sign is with the movement of the Earth taken into account, check this Space article.

13 The Catholic church excommunicated an astrologer.

While it's become incredibly common and is not considered as serious a sin now, one prominent Catholic, mathematician Aquila Ponticus, was excommunicated from the church in 120 A.D. for practicing astrology. Some Catholic popes in the Middle Ages even officially denounced astrology to discourage the faithful from even looking into it.

14 The origins of astrology go way back in history.

"We don't really know who first came up with the idea for looking at things in nature and divining influences on humans," NASA astronomer Sten Odenwald told Time. "There's some indication that cave art shows this idea that animals and things can be imbued with some kind of spirit form that then has an influence on you, and if you appease that spirit form, then you will have a successful hunt. That was taken over by the idea of divination, where you can actually look at things in nature and study them carefully, such as tea-leaf reading."

15 An astrologer seemingly predicted an attempt on Hitler's life.

Swiss astrologer Karl Ernst Krafft was arrested when it was discovered that he had made a prediction about Adolf Hitler that had come true. Using the stars, he predicted that at some point over three days in November 1939, the Nazi leader's life would be in danger. On the second day, a bomb meant for Hitler exploded in a Munich beer hall where he had just been speaking.

16 Your favorite athlete is probably an Aquarian.

An analysis of the most formidable athletes in recent history by South Florida Astrologer found that a whopping 21 percent of the people on the list had Aquarius as either their sun or moon sign. The next most frequently appearing sign was Cancer, at 12 percent.

17 Two signs produce more than their fair share of serial killers.

Going through a list of America's most notorious serial killers, two signs stand out above all the rest: Pisces and Gemini. Pisces are known for being loners, and Geminis are known for their charm—two characteristics commonly found in serial murderers.

18 A British royal is responsible for modern newspaper columns.

When Princess Margaret was born in 1930, The Sunday Express decided to commission an analysis of her birth chart. The job ended up in the hands of R.H. Naylor, assistant to in-demand astrologer Cheiro. His piece was so popular, the newspaper commissioned a regular astrology column from him—the grandfather of every newspaper's daily horoscope section.

19 Democrats put more stock in astrology.

The Chapman University Survey on American Fears found that Democrats are about twice as likely to believe in astrology as Republicans. Democrats were also noted to believe in the paranormal more in general.

20 Benjamin Franklin predicted his rival's death.

In his Poor Richard's Almanac, founding father Benjamin Franklin got one over on rival Titan Leeds, also an almanac writer, by "predicting" the exact date and time of his death. When Leeds obviously didn't die on the given date, Franklin kept the prank going, claiming that he actually had passed on and that an imposter was publishing his almanac.

21 We almost had a 13th sign.

If the Babylonians hadn't thought 12 was a neater number than 13, you could have been born under the sign Ophiuchus. The 13th constellation was dropped from the Zodiac calendar 3,000 years ago, NASA explains.

22 There may be some scientific truth to Zodiac personality traits.

As reported by Oprah Magazine, scientists have studied the way that the amount of Vitamin D via sunlight a person gets when their pregnant ends up manifesting in their child's personality and mental health. And that's largely dependent on when the child is born.

"People born in the fall have been found to be more likely to develop panic disorder and/or drug abuse problems; in late winter and early spring to become schizophrenic; and in spring and early summer to have propensities for anorexia, suicide, and dyslexia," the publication says.

23 Your horoscope may be slightly different in Hindu astrology.

Hindu astrology, also known as Vedic astrology, hails from India, and also consists of twelve signs. However, the dates break up differently than they do in Western astrology, so you may learn a little more about yourself from looking at your Hindu sign as well.

24 Nancy Reagan scheduled official events based on the Zodiac calendar.

The New York Times reported in 1988 that "two former White House officials said [First Lady Nancy Reagan's] concerns [about astrology] had influenced the scheduling of important events." President Ronald Reagan was also invested in astrology, to the point where the White House had to officially deny that it had "influenced policy."

25 Your sign may influence your salary.

A 2008 survey from CareerBuilder, as reported by CNN, found that people born under Scorpio, Leo, Cancer, and Taurus signs were the most likely among workers to earn $100,000 or more annually.

26 Other signs are the lowest earners.

Unfortunately for them, Aquarians and Capricorns were more likely to make $35,000 a year or less, according to the same survey.

27 Tauruses are more touch-sensitive.

Astrologists believe Tauruses are more sensitive to touch, so if you were born between Apr. 20 and May 20 and are exceptionally ticklish, now you know why.

28 Geminis aren't the only indecisive ones.

Geminis have a reputation for being slow (or unable) to make a decision. But Libras, Pisces, and Sagittarians are equally frustrating when you're trying to decide on where to each dinner.

29 The dreaded Mercury retrograde happens three or four times annually.

As Time explains, when "Mercury is in retrograde," it hasn't actually reversed direction. It just appears that way from Earth. But astrology devotees believe that whenever that happens, it leads to misunderstandings, missed appointments, unclear communication, and lots of other interpersonal chaos on this planet.

30 Taurians are the clumsiest.

As reported by Woman's World, insurer Policy Expert analyzed the signs of individuals who reported damage claims, and those born under Taurus were the most frequent culprits. Leos, however, boasted the largest amount of damage claims in dollars.

31 Almost one-third of Americans believe in astrology.

At least as of a few years ago. In a 2018 Pew Research Center survey, 29 percent of respondents said that they believe in the power of the Zodiac.

32 Capricorn is the least common sign.

While births are relatively evenly distributed throughout the year, there is a least common sign, and that's Capricorn. Capricorn season is from Dec. 22 through Jan. 19, which, as Bustle notes is a busy time for conceiving children.

33 The most common birthdate is in Virgo season.

If your birthday is Sept. 9, you're certainly not alone. The most birthdays take place on that date, which means you're in the company of plenty of other Virgos.

34 Scorpio is the most common sign.

Scorpios make up 9.6 percent of the population, according to Astrocentre. They're known for being enigmatic, loyal, and independent.

35 Some signs are happier in their jobs.

A 2008 Career Builder survey showed that people born under Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Pisces had the greatest satisfaction in their present job. Geminis and Cancers reported the lowest levels of satisfaction.

36 Leos tend to have great hair.

Leo is the sign of the lion, and just like a lion, Leos like Chris Hemsworth are known for having shiny, healthy manes.

37 Geminis can be fraudsters.

In his book The Astrology File, German playboy and amateur astrologer Gunter Sachs claimed that his research showed that, when Geminis do get busted for crimes, they're usually non-violent crimes like forgery and fraud.

38 Astrology apps are a multi-million dollar industry.

Pulling up your horoscope or your chart on your device is an increasingly popular activity. According to Sensor Tower, the top 10 astrology apps saw almost a 65 percent increase in revenue from 2018 to 2019. Just those 10 most popular apps alone raked in $40 million in 2019.

39 Your moon sign may be more important than your sun.

A lot of emphasis is placed on your sun sign, but some astrologers think your moon sign is just as—if not more—important. Your moon sign is determined by the location of the moon at your birth. And while your sun sign relates to your personality, your moon sign is all about your deep emotions and subconscious.

40 You can get a degree in astrology.

The Kepler College for Astrological Education in Seattle, Washington offers a four-year astrology degree, but it—as well as professional astrological certifications and accreditation—would only be recognize by other astrological institutions.

