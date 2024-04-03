 Skip to content
Relationships

The Most Confident Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Toeing the line between self-conscious and self-obsessed is tough, but these signs do it easily.

April 3, 2024
By Dana Schulz Margaret Abrams
April 3, 2024

Confidence can easily get misconstrued for cockiness. It's not about commanding a room with your presence but rather feeling comfortable walking into that room regardless of whether or not you know anyone. Likewise, you don't have to be the most polished public speaker, but it's telling if you can smile through a stumble or hold your head high even if the outcome wasn't what you hoped. This mentality can certainly be learned, but it also may be written in the stars. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about the most confident zodiac signs, from somewhat secure to absolutely assured.

6
Virgo

Overconfident Business Man
Adamov_d / Shutterstock

According to Jill Loftis of Nuit Astrology, analytical Virgos "always have a plan, which gives them the confidence to set bold goals and go after them."

However, their perfectionist tendencies often cause them to be overly critical of both themselves and others because they believe "their way is the right way to do pretty much everything," notes Loftis. Therefore, if you get into a disagreement with a Virgo, don't expect to change their mind.

5
Aquarius

man running alone on the street smiling
Shutterstock

Being intelligent, like Aquarius is, doesn't necessarily mean one is confident, but this free-thinking sign "feels secure in their individuality and strengths," according to Bella Nguen, an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine.

"Their innovative thinking patterns and progressive ideas make them believe in themselves," she adds. No matter how far-fetched an idea is, if they have the knowledge to back it up, nothing can break their confidence.

4
Capricorn

Female businesswoman in beige suit walking next to building
Shutterstock

Capricorns have a quiet confidence that always makes them seem poised and powerful, especially in the office. Expect these determined hard workers to show up to the job in a simple yet appropriate outfit and ready to go with a game plan before the clock even strikes 9 a.m.

"Their confidence might be somewhat understated and not flashy, but they have the self-discipline, drive, and skills to get whatever they want," shares Loftis. However, unlike Virgo, she adds that they're "surprisingly nimble… and savvy," so their confidence doesn't falter when things don't go according to plan.

3
Sagittarius

man taking selfie while on vacation in front of ocean
Shutterstock / mimagephotography

"Sagittarius is an adventurous sign with unshakable faith in their personal philosophies and beliefs," says Nguen. "Their broad perspectives and optimism fuel their self-assurance."

To this point, Loftis adds that they're "usually up for anything at least once," and it's this willingness to try new things that "gives them a strong boost of confidence." They went skydiving with no problems, so what's the worst that can happen when they give their big presentation at work? That's the attitude behind their optimism.

2
Leo

Shot of a young man in a shirt and tie dancing in the middle of a circle of people at the club
bbernard / Shutterstock

"As the lion, Leos are renowned for their confidence, bravery, and natural leadership abilities," shares Nguen. "Their ruling planet is the Sun, which fuels their vibrant energy and makes them shine bright."

They absolutely love being in the spotlight, but if they trip and fall in the middle of the dance floor, they're just going to stand up, take a bow, and keep going. To those who don't know them well, this can come off as arrogance, but underneath all that bravado and flashiness, Leos just want to be the ones to show everyone a good time.

1
Aries

Authentic Woman Leading Meeting
PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock

Astrologers agree that fiery Aries is the most confident zodiac sign. As the firstborn of the zodiac, they don't "need the applause that Leo craves or the knowledge that Sagittarius seeks," explains Alice Smith of Alice Smith Astrology. "Aries is straightforward in its belief in itself and its ideas and wholeheartedly believes in its right to exist."

Nguen adds that "their confidence comes from forging their own path." They naturally gravitate towards leadership positions and have no problem breaking from the norm. Don't be surprised if they end up as CEO of a big company.

