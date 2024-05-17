The Best Career for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
Still haven't landed your dream job? Turns out, your horoscope might say more than your resume.
You're so much more than your job. Still, wouldn't it be nice to align your passions with your professional pursuits? As it turns out, your horoscope might say more than your resume. Ahead, astrologers share the best career for each zodiac sign. Will you thrive as a business entrepreneur, or is becoming a content creator more your speed? Keep reading to find your own cosmically aligned career.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Entrepreneur
With bright ideas and a passionate spark, Aries are fearless and assertive. They "thrive in roles that require leadership and bold decision-making," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
Therefore, it's not uncommon for this sign to set out on their own and become an entrepreneur when they no longer feel challenged and inspired. "For instance, an Aries would excel as a startup founder," notes Rodriguez.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Landscape Architect
Taurus has the patience and persistence to find success in almost any career, but they'll only step so far out of their comfort zone. That's why Rodriguez suggests leaning into their earth sign energy as a landscape architect, "creating beautiful, functional spaces that stand the test of time."
This career path gives them a chance to combine their love of nature, people skills, and business smarts all in one. It also takes someone with as much attention to detail as a Taurus to get the job done right.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Lifestyle Writer
"Geminis are communicators at heart," explains Rodriguez. They love to mix and mingle with new people, listening to their stories and learning about their backgrounds. "Therefore, careers that keep them stimulated and involved in exchanging ideas are suitable for them," she adds.
She recommends they put these skills to work as a lifestyle writer, where they can fulfill "their need to interact and disseminate information." Whether they're writing about the latest celebrity gossip, style tips, or home decor, they're sure to amass a following.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Nurse
Bella Nguen, an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine, describes Cancers as "empathetic and nurturing." They pride themselves on knowing how to make others feel comfortable, which is why both she and Rodriguez say their ideal career is as a nurse.
"They thrive in professions where care and emotional connection are valued, such as a pediatric nurse or a family counselor, where they can make a significant impact on others' well-being," shares Rodriguez.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Media Personality
Nobody knows how to put on a show like a Leo, thanks to their bubbly personality and sunny disposition, "which makes them a nice fit for careers in entertainment, management, or any role that places them in the spotlight," says Rodriguez.
Whether they're streaming a podcast, sharing videos as a social media influencer, or hosting a television show, they'll have no shortage of followers—and they won't ever tire of the attention.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Scientist
Virgos are the perfectionists of the zodiac. They spot the mistakes others miss and do best in careers "where precision is paramount," notes Nguen.
Rodriguez agrees and says, "A career as a research scientist would allow them to use their critical thinking and attention to detail to contribute valuable insights in their field."
While others might find the heads-down nature of this job tedious, Virgos will thrive in a lab setting, not quitting until they get results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Lawyer
Was there any question that the most diplomatic zodiac sign should become a lawyer, "where they can balance different needs and create harmony?" says Nguen.
"Their natural ability to see multiple perspectives makes them excellent negotiators," explains Rodriguez. "For instance, a Libra as a human rights attorney can ideally use their skills to create harmony and advocate for justice."
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Detective
Scorpios are intense, passionate, and inquisitive by nature. They may seem mysterious on the surface, but they're always looking to learn more about others' stories. They're particularly interested in why humans behave the way they do, so they excel in jobs "requiring deep investigation," like a police detective, notes Nguen.
Rodriguez agrees that Scorpios thrive in "any field that allows them to delve into the mysteries of life and the human psyche." She adds, "Their intense focus and insightful nature make them formidable."
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Travel Documentarian
Sagittarians love nothing more than traveling the world and seeking new adventures, which is why the traditional 9-to-5 isn't always for them.
"A role such as a travel documentary filmmaker would be perfect for a Sagittarius—it's a perfect way for them to explore the world and share their findings and reflections with a broader audience," explains Rodriguez.
They'll never grow bored and can make their own schedule (for the most part!).
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Chief Financial Officer
Capricorns are some of the most sensible and reliable people, preferring "structured and strategic environments," according to Rodriguez.
"Their discipline and long-term planning skills would make them successful as a CFO, where they can guide financial strategies to foster organizational growth," she adds.
This isn't a job where one can coast by, but workaholic Capricorn will have no qualms about burning the midnight oil at the office.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nonprofit Manager
Aquarius has a big heart and a love for their fellow men. They're always looking for ways to leave the world a better place. That's why they'd thrive as a nonprofit manager, "pushing boundaries for the greater good," says Nguen.
Whether it's a social services organization, an arts group, or a political operation, as long as they're making a direct impact where it matters, they'll be content and successful.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Art Therapist
Pisces is considered the most artistic and creative zodiac sign, but they're also the most empathetic. That's why Rodriguez and Nguen both cite art therapy as their perfect career.
"They are well-suited to being a music therapist, where they can use their intuitive understanding of emotion and expression to help others heal through the power of music," Rodriguez explains.