What Is the Best Zodiac Sign? Astrologers Weigh In

If you know anything about astrology, then you know that different signs bring different characteristics to the table. People born under Taurus tend to be stubborn, Leos typically bask in the spotlight, and Aries often thrive on competition. After reading your horoscope to learn more about yourself and the people you surround yourself with via the cosmos, you may have wondered: What is the best zodiac sign? It turns out, there's no one-and-done answer, especially since the word "best" is totally subjective.

However, a few signs stand out when it comes to certain highly regarded personality traits. Keep reading to see which signs come out on top for characteristics like popularity, romantic allure, genuineness, humor, and kindness.

What Is the Best Zodiac Sign?

The most popular zodiac sign: Leo

While it'd be unfair to call social butterflies the "best" members of the zodiac, they may be the most popular among others.

"Leos are charismatic and driven socially to be liked," says Courtney Cunningham, a certified crystal healer and the co-founder of Moon & Stone. "They will work hard to make sure they are noticed, and their kindness and loyalty help keep people coming back for more."

In social settings, they exude confidence, which makes it easy for them to shine and attract others.

Runner up: Gemini

The most genuine zodiac sign: Taurus

You don't always want to rely on friends who need to be the center of attention. If you want someone lower-key, you might turn to a Taurus.

"Grounded and steadfast, Taurus embodies the essence of genuine authenticity as both a person and a friend," says Wendy Rosenthal, astrologer and chief pathfinder at Pathfinder 1 to 1. "They possess a strong sense of self and make no effort to disguise it—what you see is what you get, eliminating any need to second-guess a Taurean's intentions."

If you have a Taurus in your life, you know you can always count on them for honest feedback.

Runner up: Cancer

The zodiac sign that's easiest to fall in love with: Libra

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and partnership, this sign is never short on suitors.

"Sophisticated and graceful with a penchant for collaboration and fairness, Libras are exceptionally gifted at forming strong, harmonious relationships," says astrologist and spiritual counselor Letao Wang. "Their inclination toward romance and their natural panache make them irresistibly attractive to potential partners."

Runner up: Cancer

The most fun zodiac sign: Sagittarius

A Sagittarius will pep up any party.

"Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and adventure, Sagittarians are known for their boundless energy and love for exploration and travel," says Wang. "Their enthusiastic and optimistic outlook on life makes every experience feel like a grand pilgrimage!"

A Saggie will always join you on spontaneous plans and bring lots of laughter to the table while they're at it.

Runner up: Aries

The funniest zodiac sign: Gemini

If wit and playfulness are more your speed, link up with a Gemini.

"Their play on words using their intellectual acumen is a fantastic pairing to really nail a good joke," says Cunningham. "They buzz around parties, meeting new people, making sure that everyone is having a good time on the dance floor!"

Runner up: Sagittarius

The kindest zodiac sign: Cancer

This sign's nurturing spirit is unmatched—and they'll go to great lengths to accommodate their loved ones.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You can be certain you will have plenty of water on a hot day, a ride when your car breaks down, and a place to stay when you need some comfort," says Cunningham. "They have unlimited compassion for others and the drive to make everyone feel at home."

While they might be quiet at parties—if they even attend—they'll always show up when you need them.

Runner up: Pisces

The most empathetic zodiac sign: Pisces

These are the psychics of the zodiac.

"This water sign is highly intuitive and empathetic, often feeling a profound connection to those around them—and sometimes too much," says Wang. "Pisces are generous, selfless, and always willing to lend a helping hand, often going out of their way to ensure others feel cared for and supported."

If you start crying, don't be shocked if your Pisces friend does too.

Runner up: Taurus