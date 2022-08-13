The Most Creative Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

We've all heard about the differences between left-brain versus right-brain thinkers, with the former getting credit for being analytical and logical and the latter known as imaginative and artistic. But perhaps these characteristics have more to do with astrology than they do biology. Those who paint beautiful art, write catchy music, sew stylish clothing, or design impeccable interiors may have their horoscope signs to thank. Read on to hear from professional astrologers about the six most creative zodiac signs, from kind of crafty to remarkably artistic.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Passionate Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

6 Virgo

Virgos are naturally analytical, but this leads them to get crafty when it comes to conflict resolution and making sure their surroundings meet their high expectations. "Virgos are super creative when they have big problems and if their family or friends need them," says psychic reader and astrologer Emily Newman. "This is because they are the best at uniquely resolving problems," she adds.

They're not quite as inspired when it comes to solving their own issues, but if you're looking for someone to help you come up with a creative solution, consider asking your Virgo friend or colleague for advice.

5 Sagittarius

These open-minded and cheerful people are always on the lookout for exciting new hobbies and inventive outfits. They love expressing themselves with their personal style, and because of their optimistic disposition, they're not afraid to try something different. "They appreciate everything new and unique," Newman says. So don't be surprised if they take up soap carving or decide to grow a hip new beard.

READ THIS NEXT: The Nicest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Libra

This innovative sign embraces different aesthetics and enjoys making art. Their creativity extends to their fashion choices, too. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libras are considered one of the best-dressed zodiac signs, using an artistic eye while putting together their unique outfits.

One warning from Newman—"They want others to praise their creativity." If you're friends with a Libra, be sure to tell them how impressive you find their creative endeavors, otherwise, they might get irked.

3 Gemini

Inquisitive Geminis are quick thinkers, which helps them come up with creative ideas and pick up new hobbies easily. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, they're also known as social butterflies. These two traits put together mean a Gemini is likely to make jewelry for their friends or offer to paint their sibling's house.

"Gemini works on the idea of becoming the finest among all and doing something extraordinary," Newman says. They are always searching for their next inspiration, and if you have a Gemini in your life, you're likely to reap the benefits of their latest creative pursuit.

For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Aquarius

Aquarians are in their own little world and oftentimes it's an ingenious one. According to Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app, they like to stand out. "Their inner freedom from all imposed stereotypes and rules endows Aquarius with outside-the-box thinking and the ability to create something really cool," she says.

But because they are unencumbered by what people think, their ideas can be so avant-garde that others don't fully grasp them. "Their system of beliefs, ideas, and life views are so vivid that it may shock the primmest individuals around them," Alta warns.

1 Pisces

Pisces are often artists because they embrace all aspects of design. "They love beauty and art to the core," Newman says. This imaginative sign is always focused on making something, whether it's baking an interesting new recipe or painting a beautiful landscape for their perfectly decorated home.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

This water sign is also "guided by lofty ideas," according to Alta. Many times these big plans can lead to them creating unexpected crafts. "[They] come up with non-standard solutions or create unusual works of art," she says.