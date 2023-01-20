The Type of Art You Should Buy, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you're looking to start a collection or simply want to add some character and color to your walls, buying art is a very personal experience. Will you find more joy in a fun and funky abstract painting or will photography of a tropical oasis put you at ease? Or, perhaps, you'll enjoy collecting original ceramics. To get you started on the right path, we consulted Best Life's resident astrologer to see what type of art you should buy, based on your zodiac sign. Read on to get your creative juices flowing.

READ THIS NEXT: The Color You Should Paint Your Living Room, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes horoscopes for Best Life and USA Today, and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes.

Aries: Commissioned Paintings

Bold and innovative Aries would rather take the road less traveled. You chase your passion wherever it takes you, and you're determined to leave your mark on the world. Therefore, you admire others who aren't afraid to take a risk, which is why original, commissioned paintings from new and undiscovered artists are your favorite. Not only do you love supporting an up-and-comer in their career, but being the first to know about something excites you.

Taurus: Ceramics

You're a lover of all things beauty and nature, Taurus. You have a refined sense of taste and a keen eye for details, traits that make you the most stylish of the zodiac. You're not pressured to follow the trends and are more than comfortable in your own fashion and decor choices. When it comes to art, you like to invest in pieces that will age timelessly. Homemade pottery or ceramics that suit the style of your home will infuse your space with the natural elegance and romance you love.

READ THIS NEXT: The Type of House That Best Suits You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Gemini: Collages

Geminis are the quick-minded communicators of the zodiac. You're always reading between the lines and diving into the deeper meaning behind things. As someone who's extroverted by nature, you love to collaborate with others and meet new people. So, the best art style for you is a mix of all of your favorite things together in one place. Collage is a great way to create something new out of something old and find a way to express yourself in a unique and exciting way.

Cancer: Natural Crafts

Cancers are the intuitive star children of the zodiac. Although you try to keep things calm and cool on the surface, you're deeply moved by your mood, which means any art you bring into your home needs to speak to you on an emotional level. And when you're feeling disconnected, nothing helps you feel grounded quite like getting in touch with mother nature. Look for art pieces made of natural materials like wood or pressed flowers, or opt for arts and crafts like macramé.

For more astrology advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo: Expressionist Paintings

Leos are known for having a flair for the dramatic. However, people don't give you credit for your sensitive side. As good as you are at putting on a show, you also wear your heart on your sleeve and have a hard time masking how you're really feeling. You'll connect best with a painting that has that same fearless passion in every brushstroke. Expressionism—made famous by iconic artists including Vincent van Gogh and Edvard Munch—and its colorful and vibrant hues are the perfect match for you.

Virgo: Mosaics

Virgos have unsurpassed attention to detail. Your quick thinking and analytical mind make you a connoisseur of the arts. Nobody has the skill to see beyond what's presented and find the deeper meaning as you do. People might call you the perfectionist of the zodiac, but you know how to appreciate the special moments in life no matter how big or small. That's why mosaic art is a great reminder that no matter how broken something might seem, you can always find the beauty in putting it back together.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: The Candle You Should Burn, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Libra: Impressionist Paintings

Of all the signs in the zodiac, Libras are known for their beauty, grace, and love of fine arts. You may not be the most artistic person, but your taste is exquisite and you're always on the cutting end of the latest trends. But when it comes to art, you prefer to skip the latest modern art pieces and head straight for the romance of the Impressionist age. The ethereal details and open composition of these paintings move you unlike any other style—as do the legacies of the famous names like Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir that inspired these works.

Scorpio: Charcoal Drawings

Scorpios are known for their mysterious and moody nature, but that's just scratching the surface of who you really are. What truly makes you unique is your ability to transform the world around you and create something new out of any circumstance. You see the complexity of life and appreciate things that others might find too dark or macabre to pay attention to. Charcoal drawings are a great reminder that beauty can be created from absolutely anything.

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Houseplant for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Sagittarius: Contemporary Art

When it comes to your personal taste, whether it's the people you call your friends or your hobbies, you like to live life on the adventurous side. You're always looking to switch up your routine and discover the latest and greatest. When it comes to choosing art, you prefer contemporary styles from up-and-coming artists who are challenging what it means to express yourself. Bonus points if you manage to find a unique and one-of-a-kind piece on your world travels.

Capricorn: Photography

Capricorns are grounded and reliable, often known as the serious type. People might assume you're not artistic for this reason, but you have a creative eye that few give you credit for. Your tastes tend to skew on the more traditional side and you prefer classic mediums that rely on skill and patience over more abstract art styles—like photography. Seeing things from someone else's perspective helps you challenge your world view and reminds you what all your hard work is for.

READ THIS NEXT: What Jewelry You Should Be Wearing, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aquarius: Abstract Paintings

You may be tired of hearing it, but you truly are the outrageous rebel of the zodiac, Aquarius. Since you're constantly pushing the boundaries of what it means to do things the "right" way, you view art as a way to challenge people to see the world differently. You're particularly drawn to abstract art because its interpretation can vary depending on the viewer. As someone who enjoys hearing about everyone's experiences, these conversation starters are the perfect fit for your home.

Pisces: Surrealist Paintings

Pisces is the otherworldly dreamer of the zodiac. Your creativity and forward-thinking mind are unrivaled by anyone in the zodiac, so much so that you often feel like you're living in a world of your own. Embrace your sensitivity and imaginative nature with surrealist paintings, made famous by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí. You won't have to travel far to visit a whole new world of excitement, romance, emotion, and adventure.