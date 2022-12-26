From New York City's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art to Sin City's trendy Neon Museum, the U.S. is home to some of the most visited and beloved museums in the world. And when you're out and about in a brand new city, there's no better way to immerse yourself in the culture than with an afternoon at one of these award-winning museums.

To help you narrow down your choices, we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to match each zodiac sign with their ideal museum adventure. Will you find yourself pondering the meaning behind a modern sculpture or learning about the latest advancements in science? Keep reading to find out which U.S. museum each zodiac sign should visit.

Aries: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio

Aries likes to be the best at everything, and your intense passion means you're willing to take risks to get there. You want recognition for all your hard work, but you're also looking to leave a legacy. That's why you admire the innovators and legends who paved the way before you, like the rockstars and rulebreakers who grace the halls of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This museum and event venue in Cleveland, Ohio celebrates the history and cultural significance of rock music. In addition to housing the Hall of Fame, it hosts a variety of rotating exhibits that showcase pieces from the museum's extensive archives. With so much to learn about the social, cultural, and political impact of rock and roll, there's sure to be something there to ignite your passion.

Taurus: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City

Ruled by Venus—the planet of beauty, aesthetics, and romance—Tauruses love art in any form, but you're especially drawn to classic works and fashion. And since you're the most stubborn zodiac sign, only the best will do. That's why The Metropolitan Museum of Art, located right on New York City's iconic Fifth Avenue, is just the place for you.

Familiarly known as "the Met," it's the largest art museum in the Americas and New York City's most visited museum. There's plenty to see with the museum's international collection of more than two million works of art spanning over 5,000 years. However, the fashionista in you might enjoy visiting in the spring (right around your birthday!) when the Met Gala occurs and the museum hosts a corresponding exhibit.

Gemini: Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle

Geminis are the bubbly extroverts of the zodiac. As the social butterfly of your friends, you feel totally comfortable schmoozing with new people. Your fast-moving mind loves to consume all types of information, which is why you're also the friend who's always caught up on the latest celebrity drama or hottest new film release. When it comes to choosing a museum, you need a place that matches your curiosity and infectious energy.

The Museum of Pop Culture, also known as MoPOP, is home to the world's most immersive pop culture exhibits. Located next to Seattle's historic Space Needle, it houses legendary artifacts, from a guitar smashed by Jimi Hendrix to costumes from Star Wars. With so much to learn, this is a museum experience unlike any other.

Cancer: Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City

Cancers are known for being sweet and sensitive. Sure, you can be a bit moody at times, but overall, you like to keep the peace and make sure everyone is comfortable. But just because you're the homebody of the zodiac doesn't mean you don't crave adventure now and then. And even in a city as crowded as New York, there are still some quiet spots where you can slip away for a peaceful afternoon enjoying some art.

With fewer crowds than the Met and MoMA, the Whitney Museum of American Art is a dreamy artistic oasis right next to the world-famous High Line. Lose yourself for hours as you view paintings, sculptures, and other works created by modern American artists—then take a peaceful stroll along the world-famous elevated park.

Leo: The Neon Museum in Las Vegas

Leos like to walk on the wild side, which means you seek out adventure and thrills any chance you get. When you take a vacation, you're not there to relax. Instead, you want to experience the local food, music, and art. And if you head to the city where the lights never turn off, you'll find a museum that matches your star power and high standards.

The Neon Museum is dedicated to preserving Las Vegas's most iconic art form—the neon sign. Featuring a collection of more than 200 historic neon signs rescued from old casinos and other businesses around the city, it's the kind of attraction you could only find in Vegas. Be sure to book a guided tour to get the full story behind each of these dazzling pieces–and don't forget to snap a few selfies in front of them.

Virgo: Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle

Virgos love to plan every detail of the day, and vacation is no exception. But once you've got your itinerary set, you have no trouble letting down your hair and having a good time. So, the perfect travel destination for you will have plenty of activities to pack your day with as you play tourist.

Located in the heart of downtown Seattle, the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum pays homage to the work of glass artist Dale Chihuly. The artist, a fellow Virgo, is known for his intricate and dazzling hand-blown glass sculptures that defy gravity. The museum is surrounded by a lush natural garden and a centerpiece glasshouse featuring the famous 100-foot-long glass sculpture. As someone who sees beauty in the smallest details, you'll find inspiration around every corner at this avant-garde wonderland.

Libra: The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Libra is the sign of symmetry, and you strive to strike the right balance in all areas of life. You work hard but only so you can relax and enjoy the weekend. Ruled by Venus, you have a deep appreciation for art, culture, and intellectualism. So, it's not uncommon for you to spend your free time (and cash) on high-end experiences. That's why The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston should be top of your list.

The Texas institution is among the 10 largest art museums in the U.S. and houses an impressive collection of more than 65,000 works. It's set on a sprawling campus featuring several cafes, cinemas, libraries, botanical gardens, and more. As one of the more artistic signs of the zodiac, Libras enjoy a wide array of artistic mediums—all of which you'll certainly find at this museum.

Scorpio: The Getty Center in Los Angeles

Scorpios are the moody and mysterious introverts of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean you don't like to get out and have fun. You spend so much time worrying about what comes next that sometimes a vacation to a warm destination is exactly what you need to clear your mind. And what better place to get away than sunny Los Angeles? When you need a break from the sand and sunshine, the Getty Center is a perfect place to spend an afternoon adventuring.

Located at the top of a hill overlooking the city, the Getty is famous for its permanent collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and decorative arts from contemporary and modern artists. The grounds also feature beautiful architecture and garden tours. Be sure not to miss Vincent van Gogh's "Irisis," one of the museum's must-see pieces.

Sagittarius: The Art Institute of Chicago

Sagittarians are the daring thrill-seekers of the zodiac. Some might say you're too impulsive or careless, but it's your flexibility that helps you deal with any curveballs that come your way. And speaking of charismatic adventurers, you may know this museum from your re-watches of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. But believe it or not, the Art Institute of Chicago is famous for much more than that.

Holding about 300,000 pieces, the Institute is recognized as one of the world's great art museums. Between the rotating exhibitions, gallery tours, and special performances, you'll always find something fun to do, no matter what time of year you're in town. Plus it's located just a few steps from Millennium Park, so you can get all your selfies in front of "The Bean."

Capricorn: National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Capricorn is the most ambitious and driven zodiac sign, so you deserve a vacation more than anyone else. While you do appreciate the finer things in life, it doesn't always have to be flashy or fancy. Rather, you prioritize quality over status or fame, a sentiment that's reflected in your taste in food, art, music, and more. Therefore, your ideal museum will be one where you can immerse yourself among the greats.

Featuring the portraits of some of the country's leading scientists, statesmen, and film stars, the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery gives you the chance to step back in time and see the history of the U.S. through the eyes of those who shaped and influenced it. You'll be even more impressed by the amount of information you can read about the people being portrayed.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Aquarius: Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago

Aquarius is the forward-thinking rebel of the zodiac, so you're always looking to push the limits and expand your mind. And as the biggest humanitarian, you're also the sign who rules over all things technology, science, and the future. For you, museums are a chance to learn and dream about what might be possible in the years to come, so there's no better fit than the Museum of Science and Industry.

The Chicago museum is the largest science center in the Western Hemisphere and is home to more than 35,000 awe-inspiring pieces of technology and hundreds of interactive exhibits. It brings the worlds of science, technology, and engineering together through hands-on activities, live science demonstrations, and educational tours for a truly out-of-this-world experience. And don't forget to grab yourself a slice of Chicago's famous deep-dish pizza while you're out exploring.

Pisces: Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida

Pisces is the most artistic of all zodiac signs. Ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and inspiration, you have a unique sense of style, and it translates to the art you enjoy. As someone who can often be caught fantasizing, you'll need an introspective museum that speaks to your emotional side—like the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.

This immersive museum features the works of Salvador Dalí and other renowned surrealist artists. With over five centuries of paintings on display, it's easy to see why so many people travel here to see dreams transformed into works of art. While you're there, don't forget to check out the museum's virtual reality exhibit for a look into the future of how art and technology will influence one another.