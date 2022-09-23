The U.S. City That Best Suits You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Looking to broaden your horizons? Visiting different cities is one of the best ways to experience new cultures, meet new people, and possibly even convince you that you're living in the wrong location. Across the country, every city has its own unique vibe and offerings. But the city where you'll feel most a home depends on your personality—and your horoscope. We've tapped our resident astrologer to find the U.S. city that best suits your zodiac sign. Will you find yourself in a small, under-the-radar place like Madison, Wisconsin, or a bustling metropolis like New York City?

READ THIS NEXT: The City You Should Retire in Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Aries: Austin, Texas

You're always on the cutting edge of what's cool and trendy, Aries. While other people follow the crowd and flock to more popular metropolitan areas, you prefer to seek out the hidden gems—as long as they have equal access to nature and bustling nightlife. Austin, Texas checks these boxes, with the perfect mix of city fun and Southern charm. Plus, it has plenty of art and culture, which is important since you have endless energy. You're sure to feel right at home in the Lone Star State.

Taurus: Madison, Wisconsin

You're a lover of the slow life, Taurus. So the typical hustle and bustle of the big city doesn't appeal to you. But as the foodie of the zodiac, it goes without saying that the food and drink scene needs to be top of mind when choosing a location to settle down. If you're looking for a city that strikes the perfect mix of comfort and indulgence, Madison is an under-the-radar gem that you'll never want to leave. And even though this location will let you indulge in the finer things, it's relatively affordable, another important consideration for you.

READ THIS NEXT: The Worst Zodiac Signs to Travel With, According to Astrologers.

Gemini: Savannah, Georgia

A little sweet, a little spicy—you know how to turn on the charm and make friends anywhere you go, Gemini. As the chameleon of the zodiac, you're able to easily navigate new situations with grace and ease. This also makes you a lover of adventure, so you need a city that has plenty to explore. Warm and welcoming Savannah has an eclectic food scene, lots of art, and endless history. You'll love chatting it up with the locals between rounds of local bourbon, and you'll leave with enough stories to last a lifetime.

Cancer: New Orleans, Louisiana

You're all about the vibe, Cancer. Whether it's choosing your best friends or deciding what to eat for dinner, you go based on what feels right. The same can be said about which cities make you feel at home. You're not impressed by bright lights or flashy attractions; you're looking for that welcoming feeling. You'll fit in great with the folks in New Orleans, where people are extra-friendly and all the food tastes like delicious home cooking. And if you're ever looking to really get away, you're just a quick car ride away from calm waters and sandy shores.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo: New York, New York

It may sound cliche, but there's no city better equipped to handle your over-the-top personality than NYC. There's a reason all of the world's biggest performers and artists flock to this cultural hub and look to make their mark on the creative capital of the country. You'll never have to worry about being told you're too out there or outgoing in the city that never sleeps. And with people coming from all over the world to New York, you'll never tire of striking up conversations and making new friends.

Virgo: Washington, D.C.

You like things to be orderly and well run, but that doesn't mean you're boring! Some people mistake your love of predictability as resistance to change, but the truth is that you just like efficiency. Therefore, you thrive in cities with well-established public transit, thoughtful infrastructure, and public good in mind. Washington, D.C. is probably the best example of this type of city in the U.S. Your practical side will thrive in the orderly design of the nation's capital, while your curious side won't be able to get enough of all the free museums and historic sites right in your own backyard.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Houseplant for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Libra: Chicago, Illinois

You like a lot of balance in life, Libra. Some days you're looking to be in the center of all the action and the next, you're hoping for a cozy night in with a few friends. Your ideal lifestyle will offer you the chance to do both without feeling like you're missing out when you do decide to be a homebody. In Chicago, you'll enjoy fantastic food, a thriving sports culture, plenty of social events for making friends, and that cozy Midwest charm all in one.

Scorpio: San Francisco, California

You're a lover of mystery and all things spooky, Scorpio. As an intuitive water sign, you like to dig under the surface and see what's hidden below—whether it's in your relationships or the city you call home. So, why not venture to one of the oldest and most haunted cities in the country? San Francisco has everything you could want: rich history, amazing authentic food, rocky shorelines, and unexpected twists and hills.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign You Should Be Best Friends With Based on Compatibility.

Sagittarius: Boston, Massachusetts

You tell it like it is, Sagittarius, and you sure have a lot to say. You've been around the block a few times, picking up new life lessons and skills from all your world travels. Therefore, you thrive in environments where you can express yourself freely while exploring exciting new ideas with the people around you. The next time you're looking to take a trip within the country, head to Boston. These no-nonsense folks are sure to love your spitfire personality, and the beer scene in this city couldn't be more alive.

Capricorn: St. Augustine, Florida

You're used to running the show, Capricorn, and as a result, you have some high expectations. It might sound appealing to travel to a big city like LA or NYC where you can show off and enjoy the luxury lifestyle. But as someone who is always working around the clock, the best locale for you isn't one that never stops—it's one that has a calming effect. St. Augustine is the oldest city in the U.S. and is full of rich traditions and history. You'll love being surrounded by some of the most historic and beautiful architecture in the country, and although you do thrive in chaos, you might be surprised how the slower pace suits you.

READ THIS NEXT: The Dog You Should Have Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aquarius: Portland, Oregon

You like to keep it fun and funky, Aquarius. Following trends isn't your style, so you prefer traveling to places where there's a diverse mix of people with different perspectives. A tight-knit community is important to you, as your humanitarian nature makes it likely you'll get involved in the local scene very quickly. Portland is known for its thriving culture, unique architecture, and pioneering ideals. Nestled near the coast with plenty of natural beauty in every direction, you'll feel right at home among the friendly folks who call this town home.

Pisces: Juneau, Alaska

You're a hopeless romantic, Pisces, and you tend to feel more connected to nature than people. It's not that you're not friendly; in fact, you are more understanding and empathetic than most. This is why you need to be in a place where you can quickly escape into the quiet stillness of nature to recharge your batteries. Juneau is a beautiful gem of a city with a close-knit community and plenty of space to slip away and forget your troubles. And, of course, it doesn't hurt that you're just a stone's throw away from the ocean.