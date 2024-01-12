The City You Should Retire In, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Astrologers share where you should spend your retirement years.
Whether you're downsizing or looking for a new adventure, retirement is a great time to reassess what kind of lifestyle best suits you. Perhaps you want to seclude yourself in the mountains, or maybe you want nothing more than a sunny beach. Or, you could be ready to head abroad and start an entirely new chapter. However, if you're uncertain which location is best, your horoscope may be able to help. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about which city you should retire in, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Sedona, Arizona
Aries hates sitting still. Just because they're no longer working, it doesn't mean they're looking to stop living their life to the fullest.
"Sedona is a desert town in Arizona that's known for its mix of outdoor activities and vibrant energy, which makes it an ideal retirement spot for adventurous Aries," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
From hiking the trails to embracing the city's nightlife, there will always be something for Aries to do in Sedona.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Palm Springs, California
Taurus is in no rush to retire, as they feel most comfortable having a structured routine. However, when ready to take that leap, they should go somewhere affluent like Palm Springs, California.
Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina, says Taurus lives for luxury, so they'll appreciate that this city feels resort-like. "Palm Springs, California, has golf courses, the rich lifestyle, and good weather," she notes.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Boston
Geminis are ever-so-curious individuals who thrive on interacting with others. They need to retire in a city that keeps them intellectually stimulated as well as socially satisfied.
"Boston is great because it has a lot of history which might be exciting and interesting for Gemini to be a part of," says Garbis. She adds the area has a lot of "brainy" people, thanks to its many universities and its status as a biotech hub.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): St. Louis
Cancers, while known for being overly emotional at times, are also some of the most adaptable people you'll meet. They could retire anywhere, but Alice Smith, an astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology, believes St. Louis is the perfect fit for them.
"With its plethora of public park spaces, free museums and zoo, and numerous festivals throughout the year, it offers a family-oriented, cozy atmosphere that will appeal to Cancers even after they retire," says Smith.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Sydney, Australia
Leo views retirement as a big celebration, and they're not looking to slow down one bit. Therefore, they'll have no problem moving abroad to this bustling, coastal city.
"Sydney, Australia, with its sunny beaches and vibrant social scene, is a perfect fit for the radiant and energetic Leo," says Rodriguez. "The famous landmarks, cultural events, and outdoor activities offer Leos a fulfilling retirement destination."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pittsburgh
Virgos are quite particular. They won't be happy retiring in a bustling metropolis that might leave them overwhelmed. However, Garbis notes that since they're ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, they like to feel that they're part of history.
Pittsburgh is a smaller city that hasn't reached the popularity status of places like San Francisco and New York. But Garbis says it offers plenty to do and see, so Virgo will be intellectually sated here.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Paris, France
Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, so their ideal retirement city is full of romance, as well as fellow stylish residents.
"Everything about Paris appeals to their appreciation for aesthetics. To be surrounded by art, culture, and beauty would be a beautiful retirement for Libras," says Smith.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Marrakech, Morocco
Scorpios find it hard to trust new people and places. Marrakech might not be the first retirement destination that comes to mind, but its mysterious and intense energy is quite perfect for these complex water signs.
"This city's rich history, vibrant culture, and exotic charm cater to Scorpio's love for the enigmatic and profound," says Rodriguez. "Marrakech's intricate architecture can offer a stimulating environment that Scorpios will find captivating."
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tokyo, Japan
Even after retirement, Sagitarrians will continue to cross things off their bucket list and take once-in-a-lifetime adventures with friends, family, and strangers alike. But they'll still need a home base to settle down—ideally near an international airport.
"Tokyo offers the perfect mix of tradition and innovation," says Rodriguez. She adds that this bustling metropolis is a treasure trove of experiences that can satisfy Sagittarius' need for exploration and learning.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Juneau, Alaska
Of all the signs, practical Capricorn is the most likely to start saving for retirement early. They don't need to show off their success by retiring somewhere flashy or expensive. They'd also rather use their hard-earned money to buy themselves some much-needed peace, and that's why Juneau, Alaska is perfect for them.
"Retiring to a nice quiet place… where they can hunt and fish, and live out their days in a log cabin just seems like something that a Capricorn would do," says Garbis.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Amsterdam, Netherlands
Of course, Aquarians should retire somewhere that matches their unconventional energy. Rodriguez says Amsterdam's progressive and eclectic atmosphere is an ideal match for these zodiac rebels.
"The city's rich artistic heritage and social diversity are suitable for Aquarius' visionary outlook," says Rodriguez. Amsterdam's dedication to sustainable and community living will also resonate since Aquarians are the humanitarians of the zodiac.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Portland, Maine
Full of passion, idealism, and creativity, Pisces are known as the daydreamers of the zodiac. And since their ruling planet is Neptune, named after the Roman god of the ocean, this often includes fantasizing about retiring near the water.
Rodriguez says Portland, Maine checks off all their boxes: "Its quaint streets, oceanfront views, and tight-knit community vibe resonate with Pisces' desire for comfort and emotional connection."
