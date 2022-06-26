The No. 1 Relationship Mistake You're Making, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Let's be real: No matter how in love you and your partner are, no relationship is perfect. We all make mistakes in love, and although every couple has their disagreements, sometimes those differences are big enough that the relationship falls apart. In a best case scenario, those endings teach us valuable lessons about what we want in a partnership and how we can improve ourselves. But sometimes we find ourselves getting caught in toxic dating patterns without realizing how our actions got us there. If that's the case, astrology can help you determine what you might be doing wrong. Read on to learn the biggest relationship mistake each zodiac sign makes.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Aries, you're often too headstrong and impulsive for your own good. As the first sign of the zodiac, you love to take charge, and you want to feel like the main priority in your relationships. Passion is a make-or-break deal for you, and you tend to lose feelings fast if you're not feeling the heat.

"When dating, Aries can come across as too pushy or demanding," explains Sofia Celestino, professional astrologer and founder of Destiny Awakens. "Aries, you need to let your partners have some space and listen to them when they express your needs."

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

You're a lover, not a fighter. Ruled by Venus, the planet of attraction and romance, Taurus is actually one of the most secretly romantic signs. As an earth sign, you're known for being reliable and practical in every aspect of life. And as the second sign of the zodiac, you are heavily influenced by your personal values. When courting, there's no rush on your end—you like to take your time getting to know your partner and learn the details of your personality. However, this slow burn romance can leave your partner feeling scorned.

Oftentimes, you aren't vocal enough about your intentions and take too long to communicate what you want to your new mate. This can leave your partner feeling as though you could take or leave the relationship—which isn't good.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac and ruled by communication-focused Mercury. You have the gift of gab and are a natural charmer when it comes to dating. At first, it might seem like you have your head in the clouds, but it takes a true mental connection to keep you coming back for more. Likewise, you're likely to ghost if you're not feeling the vibe, which can leave you missing out on a possible love connection.

"Geminis are known for being social and adaptable, but when you're dating someone new it can actually read as a little flighty or unreliable," explains Celestino. "Gemini, you need to be more reliable and stick to your commitments."

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers love to foster close-knit relationships. You are seen as emotional and nurturing by those dear to you, and you like to feel close to your partner. Before you can open up, however, you need to know that there's security in a relationship. You'll go out of your way to take care of people and you expect that same level of security from your ideal partner.

When dating, though, this behavior can appear too clingy or needy. Cancer, you need to give your partner some space and trust your connection can survive without constant attention.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Creative and loving, Leos are attracted to people, places, and things that are vibrant, bold, and unique. Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac and is ruled by the fiery energy of the Sun. There's a certain dazzling charm that you embody. There's no more loyal, brave, and passionate sign than Leo, but some can mistake that for ego.

"Leo tends to be proud and passionate when dating," says Celestino. "This can manifest as being too bossy or controlling upon first meeting people. Leo, you need to let your partner have some input and not always be the center of attention."

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23)

You don't suffer from indecisiveness, Virgo. You are known for your keen attention to detail, practical approach to life, and tendency to play your emotions close to the chest. You know exactly what you want and won't settle until you find a partner who fits into your lifestyle. When you decide that you do like someone, it usually gets serious fast. You feel the most valued in a relationship when you are in service to others and given that same respect back.

On the downside, however, you are also known for being too analytical and detail-oriented. When dating, this can come across as critical or nitpicky. You need to take a step back and not sweat the small stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

Though you thrive in close partnerships, you need plenty of space in your relationship. Clingy behavior and insecurity from a partner is an instant turn-off for you, Libra. You are the seventh sign of the zodiac and influenced by romantic Venus. You're also the zodiac sign most closely associated with marriage and long–term partnerships. This gives you a natural flirty communication style—it's easy to see why people love dating you, Libra. But this can also make you a bit of a player.

"Libra, you're known for being fair-minded and cooperative. When dating, this can sometimes be interpreted as too indecisive or passive," Celestino adds. "You need to trust your own instincts and be more assertive at times."

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Most water signs have a reputation for being emotional, but you are very private upon first meeting people. Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac and ruled by passionate and aggressive Mars. You tend to have a reputation for being the "love 'em and leave 'em" sign of the zodiac. On the other hand, Scorpios value loyalty and commitment. You maintain a small circle of people you trust, but these relationships tend to be very personal and intense.

Scorpio, you fall fast when you're interested in someone—even if it takes you a while to admit it. When dating, this can easily turn into jealousy and possessiveness. You need to trust your partner and give them some space.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius, you are known for being super social and friendly to everyone you meet. This can make deciphering your flirting style difficult. When it comes to falling in love, you see romance as life's greatest adventure, and in relationships, you're optimistic, fun-loving, and freedom seeking. One thing's for sure, there's never a dull moment!

At the same time, your individualistic spirit can read a bit careless on the emotional front if you're not mindful. "Sagittarius is known for being independent and freedom-loving. When dating, this can manifest as being too headstrong or unyielding," Celestino notes. "You need to compromise and be more considerate of your partner's needs."

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You're the mature, authoritative daddy of the zodiac, Capricorn. A control freak in both the streets and the sheets, you're looking for a partner who enjoys being taken care of. But make no mistake, you need reassurance that your partner has their life together as well.

While you tend to be serious about all things money and career, you do have a secret soft side. Sadly, it can be almost impossible to capture your attention in the early stages of dating. You are known for being very ambitious and driven, and that can come across as being too work-focused or neglectful in a relationship. You need to balance your work and your personal life—and make time for your partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You're looking for a partner that pushes you to evolve and grow, Aquarius. Ruled by unpredictable Uranus, the planet of rebellion, you have a very non-traditional way of approaching relationships. You cannot stand being told what to do or controlled in any manner, which makes relationships especially tricky for you.

It's important that you find a partner who allows you to move freely through life and love, but don't allow your need for independence to push your partner away. "You're unconventional and independent, Aquarius. When it comes to dating, this can manifest as being too detached or aloof," Celestino says. "You need to be more emotionally present and open up to your partner."

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

You wear your heart on your sleeve, so you tend to fall in love quickly, Pisces. As a water sign, Pisces are some of the most emotional individuals of the zodiac, which makes you the ideal romantic partner. Influenced by the mystical and sometimes misunderstood planet of Neptune, you often lose yourself between the fantasy of relationships and reality of how much hard work they take.

When looking for a partner, you seek out open-minded, sensitive, and creative individuals. You're known for being compassionate and imaginative. Unfortunately, in a relationship, this can make it seem like you're too passive or dreamy. You need to be more decisive and stand up for yourself when you're establishing a romantic connection.

