The Girl Scout Cookie You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Astrologers shares whether you should order Thin Mints, Trefoils, or Tagalongs.
Unless you happen to have a box of frozen Thin Mints stashed in your freezer (is there any better way to eat them?), you're probably eager to put in an order for Girl Scout cookies. But seeing as though this opportunity only comes around once a year, you'll want to be confident in your cookie order before you fill your online shopping cart or head to the local Girl Scout stand outside your grocery store. That's where your horoscope comes in: We consulted professional astrologers to get their take on the Girl Scout cookie you should eat, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries: Thin Mints
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and they want everyone to know they're in charge—which is why Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical, pairs them with Thin Mints, the bestselling Girl Scout cookie.
"Fiery and driven by nature, the hot-headed ram knows exactly what it wants and finds its' zest for life reflected in Thin Mints," she shares.
Taurus: Trefoils
Taurus might be known for being materialistic, but deep down, this sign hates change and would prefer to indulge in life's small luxuries—like the "buttery nostalgia of Trefoils," says Kirsten.
"Their grounded and earthy nature adores the simple yet comforting pleasure these shortbread cookies offer," she adds. And since this is the original Girl Scout cookie, they'll never have to worry about them being discontinued.
Gemini: Tagalongs / Peanut Butter Patties
"Gemini's charming, quirky, and irresistible fun nature can only mean one thing: Tagalongs," says Kirsten. "Their exciting fusion of peanut butter and chocolate perfectly reflects Gemini's dualistic and dynamic personality."
These Girl Scout cookies are also crowd-pleasers, an important consideration for the zodiac's social butterfly.
Cancer: Caramel deLites / Samoas
Cancer is the homebody of the zodiac and loves nothing more than nostalgic treats that remind them of childhood.
"Ruled by the Moon, the comfort-seeking crab is most likely to opt for the rich layers of flavor found in Samoas, finding comfort in the sweet, coconut-caramel embrace," says Kirsten. And when Cancer is feeling emotional, this Girl Scout cookie will be the perfect pick-me-up.
Leo: Adventurefuls
According to author and astrologer Lisa Barretta, "Leo needs a dramatic cookie that identifies with [their] over-the-top personality."
If the name alone didn't make them a fit, Adventurefuls and their rich, brownie and caramel flavors embody Leo's indulgent side. "They even have a very avant-garde look to them which nicely matches Leo's sense of style," Barretta adds.
Virgo: Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwiches
Barretta says that the zodiac's perfectionist pairs well with "no fuss" Do-Si-Dos.
And Kirsten agrees: "Ruled by Mercury, the practical and detail-oriented Virgo appreciates the meticulous flavor balance in these light oatmeal cookies (plus, the peanut butter perfectly satisfies their analytical yet bitter-seeking taste!)."
Libra: Toffee-tastic
Sophisticated Libra likes to indulge in all of life's pleasures. "They adore fine food, sweetness, and harmony; anything that speaks to their inner extravagant," points out Kirsten.
This is why Barretta agrees that Toffee-tastic, "a classy little cookie that has perfectly balanced flavors," is right up their alley. And we know how much the sign of the scales loves balance.
Scorpio: Girl Scout S'mores
Scorpio may not be quick to open up to others, but they're not afraid to indulge—and that's probably why they prefer desserts with deep, complex flavors—two adjectives that can also describe their personality.
"Dark nights, bonfires, and sweetness—there's a reason Scorpio can't help but love Girl Scout S'mores," says professional astrologer and tarot reader Theresa Reed. "Scorpio appreciates the richness and hidden layers of deliciousness."
Sagittarius: Lemon-Ups
Lemon-Ups are unique among Girl Scout cookies since they have inspiring affirmations such as "I am strong" and "I am a leader" baked right into them. According to Kirsten, "the optimistic and wanderlust-driven sign of Sagittarius" will appreciate this more than anyone.
"A flavorful yet tangy cookie, these little pick-me-ups perfectly align with their lively spirit," she adds.
Capricorn: Caramel Chocolate Chip
"Capricorn is very traditional," notes Barretta. This hardworking zodiac sign likes to enjoy sweets in moderation and prefers a simple recipe with quality ingredients over something too indulgent.
Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are about as classic as you can get in the world of Girl Scout cookies. They're also gluten-free, which health-conscious Capricorn will appreciate.
Aquarius: Toast-Yay!
Aquarians are drawn to unconventional flavor combinations, remakes of old classics, and anything out of the ordinary.
"Ruled by Uranus, the eccentric, forward-thinking, and innovative Aquarius will fall head over heels for the unusual Toast-Yay! cookie selection," shares Kirsten. "Dipped in icing, these French toast-inspired cookies perfectly mirror Aquarius' experimental nature."
Pisces: Lemonades
"Pisces is usually sweet and soft," says Barretta—unless you make them upset. Likewise, Lemonades are lovable shortbread cookies with tangy citrus icing.
Being the emotional water sign that they are, these fish are also in constant search of the ocean and dreamy vacation vibes. These cookies will remind them of warmer days on tropical beaches.
