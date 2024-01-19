The Mocktail You Should Drink, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Astrologers share their non-alcoholic drink pairings.
Whether you're hosting a fun game night with family or going out on the town with friends, your beverage choice can certainly add a little pizzazz to the evening. And if you're not a fan of the hard stuff, there are plenty of non-alcoholic concoctions to sip instead. Sophisticated and creative, mocktails are a flavorful alternative to water or soda—and they won't give you a headache if you overindulge. To help you narrow down your choices, we spoke to astrologers to find out which mocktail each zodiac sign should drink. Read on to see if you're more of a classic Shirley Temple or an indulgent dry cranberry spritzer.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Spicy Watermelon Mint Agua Fresca
Outspoken Aries love to lead the pack and set the trends. Though they're known for their fiery temper, they also have a hidden soft side and are loyal friends. Therefore, their ideal mocktail is the watermelon mint agua fresca, with a bit of jalapeño, as it has the right amount of sweet and spicy—just like an Aries.
"The spicy kick in this particular refreshing drink captures Aries' love for excitement and adventure, while the watermelon and mint add a fresh twist which reflects their energetic and dynamic nature," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Arnold Palmer
Tauruses are grounded, calm, and very loving. They also always seek out a balance of comfort and luxury. Alice Smith, an astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology, says they'll enjoy an Arnold Palmer because they love the classics.
The mix of iced tea and lemonade is a timeless combination that is sure to resonate with these earth signs. "Taurus loves simple pleasures and leisure, so they can sip on them as they pretend they're on vacay in Palm Springs," says Smith.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Whipped Lemonade
Geminis are the bright and effervescent charmers of the zodiac. They're also adaptable, so they have no trouble stepping outside their comfort zones if it means having a good time. The same could be said for their mocktail of choice.
Rodriguez says a whipped lemonade is simple yet tart, reflecting Gemini's love for variety as well as their ability to keep everyone guessing. "It's a playful drink for a playful sign," she says, and it undoubtedly matches their light and bubbly personality.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Shirley Temple
For nostalgic and sentimental Cancer, the Shirley Temple is a great way to reminisce about their favorite memories. "They love that this mocktail recalls the sweetness and simplicity of childhood," says Smith.
This drink is also a known crowd pleaser, an important consideration since Cancer loves nothing more than spending time with and taking care of their loved ones.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Abstinence on the Beach
Leo is a flamboyant and flashy sign, so they always go for the option that'll get people talking. "Abstinence on the Beach has the energy of sunny Leo in a drink," says Smith, adding that the bright orange and yellow colors reflect this fire sign's personality.
This fruity drink is a showstopper visually, but it also tastes delicious, and that's why it's suitable for these lovers of the limelight.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dry Cranberry Spritzer
Rodriguez says Virgos usually stand out with their simplicity and perfectionism. They like to indulge, but they can do without all the fuss, which is why their ideal mocktail is the dry cranberry spritzer.
"This mocktail is straightforward yet flavorful, reflecting Virgo's preference for quality and minimalism," says Rodriguez. As the most health-focused sign of the zodiac, Virgo will also appreciate that this beverage is made with all-natural ingredients.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pomegranate Tonic
Libras like to have a good time, but only in moderation. "The pomegranate tonic includes sweet and tart flavors, which perfectly match not only Libra's free spirit but also their quest for balance and harmony," says Rodriguez.
"The elegant presentation and refreshing taste resonate with Libra's appreciation for beauty and fine things," adds Rodriguez. They'll be the hosts and hostesses with the most as this sophisticated drink will have all their guests clamoring for refills.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Chili-Lime-Pineapple Soda
Scorpio is the intense, mysterious sign of the zodiac, so they need a drink that looks unassuming but still packs a punch—like a chili-lime-pineapple soda.
"The bold and spicy chili contrasts with the sweet pineapple and tangy lime, which captures Scorpio's complex and passionate character," says Rodriguez. The tartness may take some getting used to, similar to how it takes time to get to know a Scorpio, but it's worth it in the end.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Virgin Mary
Sagittarians aren't afraid to live on the wilder side of life. But keep in mind that whatever they're drinking, they're going to want to talk about it. And the Virgin Mary, a timeless favorite with a non-alcoholic spin, is perfect for them.
"The adventurous Sagittarius would enjoy the bold and playful Virgin Mary. It's a classic drink with a twist, suitable for the Sagittarian spirit of exploration and risk-taking," says Rodriguez. The best part is that it's easy to customize, so these fire signs won't get bored with this mocktail.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Non-Alcoholic Old Fashioned
Disciplined and goal-oriented, Capricorn enjoys life's simple pleasures. Like their fellow earth signs, they don't need something over the top to be happy, which is why Rodriguez believes their ideal mocktail is a no-nonsense drink like a non-alcoholic old fashioned.
"The traditional and sophisticated essence of an old fashioned aligns well with Capricorn's classic and ambitious nature," she says.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Blueberry Mojito
Aquarius loves to stand out from the crowd. A non-alcoholic blueberry mojito is a mix of out-of-the-box flavors that pairs well with this air sign's funky tastes.
"This drink's unconventional blueberry twist on the classic mojito mirrors Aquarius's forward-thinking approach and is suitable for Aquarius's quirky and humanitarian personality," says Rodriguez.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Virgin Piña Colada
Pisces loves to escape reality, especially when they're daydreaming about their happy place—the ocean. And nothing screams tropical fantasy quite like a virgin Piña Colada.
"Like Pisces, they're sweet and likable," says Smith.
