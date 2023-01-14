Soda, pop, or Coke? No matter what you call it, soft drinks are among the most popular beverages people indulge in. Whether you like to pair yours with a slice of pizza or you prefer to enjoy it in a mixed drink, there's a soda flavor that perfectly suits you. But with so many varieties to choose from, it can be difficult to decide if that's a classic Coca-Cola or a fruity and fizzy Fanta. That's why we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to determine the soda you should drink, based on your zodiac sign. Read on to see what you should grab during your next snack run.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes horoscopes for Best Life and USA Today, and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes.

Aries: Coca-Cola

Aries has an unmistakable energy. No matter where you go, others are drawn to your extroverted and fun-loving personality. Not only are you easy to get along with, but you're not afraid to be yourself, traits that people admire. So, it only makes sense to pair you with the most popular and recognizable soda out there—the one and only, bold and refreshing Coca-Cola.

Taurus: Cream Soda

Tauruses are lovers of all things sweet and luxurious. You find yourself drawn to the finer things in life, and once you find something that suits your fancy, you like to make it part of your everyday routine. If you're looking for a soda that feels like a guilty pleasure, you can't go wrong with a delicious cream soda. With its light yet satisfying flavor, you won't be able to get enough of this old-school favorite.

Gemini: Fanta

Because of your curious nature, you're always looking to try something new, Gemini. While you do have your favorites, you have more fun stepping outside your comfort zone. The next time you're looking to switch things up, grab a crisp Fanta. In the U.S., you can find popular fruit favorites like orange, strawberry, and grape, while the international flavors include over 90 different combos.

Cancer: 7 Up

You're deeply connected to your feelings, Cancer, which gets you labeled as moody. However, you see yourself more as an optimist who likes to look on the bright side. Thanks to your caring and nurturing nature, you know just how to put people at ease in any situation. The zesty lemon-lime flavor of 7 Up hits that nostalgic note you love and is just the thing to comfort someone in need.

Leo: Crush Orange Soda

Nobody knows how to make an impression like you do, Leo. You're the audacious showman of the zodiac, always looking to leave your mark. And you don't have to try hard either; there's just something about your energy that sparkles no matter where you go. Crush orange soda has the same bubbly energy and effervesce, which makes it just the thing to quench your thirst.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgo: Pepsi

Virgos are the perfectionists of the zodiac for a reason. You've got the sharp eye to spot the smallest details that others might miss. Your dedication to always getting things just right is what gets you ahead in life, so it's only fair that the sign with the best taste gets matched with the most underrated soda. Unlike the predictable vanilla flavor you can expect from most colas, Pepsi has a subtle hint of citrus that will strike just the right note.

Libra: Diet Coke

As somewhat of a social butterfly, you love going out and letting your hair down. But as the sign of the scales, Libra is always striving for balance in life. That's why Diet Coke is just the thing for you. You'll still get that Coca-Cola flavor and caffeine boost, but it's low-sugar and low-calorie, so you don't have to feel guilty. The next time you're out, enjoy it in a cocktail or mocktail.

Scorpio: Jarritos

Scorpios have a lot of depth and complexity to their personality, often flying under the radar. It takes time to get to know you, but your loyalty runs deep once you feel comfortable with someone. Jarritos is an all-natural fruit soda from Mexico that comes in a variety of fun flavors and colors. These underrated gems are made with natural sugars and are less carbonated than traditional soft drinks, making for a richer and smoother sipping experience.

Sagittarius: Ginger Ale

Life is full of adventure, and you're not going to wait for it to pass you by, Sagittarius. As the spontaneous world traveler of the zodiac, you like to go out and make things happen for yourself. You need a soda with some uplifting zip to match your bold personality. A zesty Ginger Ale is also a favorite soda on airlines, so you can always snag a can no matter where your travels take you.

Capricorn: Dr. Pepper

You may be known as the zodiac sign with a dry sense of humor, but that hardly means your life lacks flavor. Sure, you act serious when it comes to work or your personal goals, but you know how to let loose when the time calls for it. You're also a lover of the classics, so there's no better soda than the one that started it all—Dr. Pepper. Packed with 23 unique flavors that create a one-of-a-kind experience, it's sure to satisfy every time.

Aquarius: Root Beer

Aquarians are the eccentric rebels of the zodiac. When everyone else is content to go with the flow, you like to push the boundaries and get people thinking. You have a strong personality with an energy that people either love or hate. So, it makes sense that your ideal soda would be the equally polarizing but endlessly delicious root beer. Made with licorice root and black cherry, its bold and unmistakable flavor is so rich and varied, you won't be able to get enough.

Pisces: Sierra Mist

Pisces likes to keep things light and upbeat. You're all about balancing your friendly side with the sensitive part of you that prefers to retreat into your own dream world. And as the creative, artistic type, you enjoy indulging in things that lift you up and inspire you. The natural flavors and bubbliness of a crisp Sierra Mist will keep you feeling satisfied until the very last sip.