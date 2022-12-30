From late-night fridge raids to road trip fuel, sometimes you need a little snack to keep you going. But we've all been in that situation where we can't decide what we want—salty chips, savory nuts, sweet cookies? That's why we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to determine the snack you should eat, based on your zodiac sign. Read on to see what you should keep in the kitchen for the next time you're feeling peckish.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes horoscopes for Best Life and USA Today, and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes.

Aries: Flamin' Hot Doritos

Aries are the hot and spicy partiers of the zodiac. Wherever you go, you bring a room to life with your upbeat personality and the ease with which you meet new people. When it comes to your ideal snack food, you need something that packs just as much of a zesty punch—like Flamin' Hot Doritos. Whether you enjoy them alone after a night out or share them with friends, they'll be just the pick-me-up you need.

Taurus: Frosted Animal Crackers

Taurus is the sweet and sentimental type. No matter how crazy life gets, you know how to slow down and enjoy the little things. Known for having indulgent taste and skills in the kitchen, it's no surprise that you're a bit hard to please in the snack department. But you can't go wrong with a treat that reminds you of when life was a little simpler. Frosted animal crackers are great for a dose of nostalgia, as well as a quick sugar fix.

Gemini: White Cheddar Popcorn

Geminis are the social butterflies of the zodiac. You have a lot of energy and like to stay busy with new hobbies, friend groups, and adventures. It's not uncommon to find yourself out and about, mixing and mingling with different people. So, you need a shareable snack that everyone can enjoy while you keep the conversation flowing. That's what makes white cheddar popcorn the perfect fit for you and your closest friends.

Cancer: Rice Krispies Treats

Nobody knows how to create a cozy mood quite like Cancer. As the sensitive and emotional sign of the zodiac, you know just what people need when they're feeling down. The next time you're looking for a little treat to bring the mood back up, why not go for a classic like Rice Krispies Treats? These ooey–gooey snacks take a few minutes to prepare (or, we won't tell if you buy them pre-made!), but the payoff is well worth it.

Leo: Chex Mix

Leos are the fun and funky entertainers of the zodiac. No matter the situation, you always put your best foot forward. You love to make a big impression, so you need a snack food that has a little bit of everything going on but is still a crowd-pleaser. Being the popular one isn't always easy, but a big bowl of Chex Mix at your next party is sure to make you the center of attention for more reasons than one.

Virgo: Sunflower Seeds

Virgo is the practical and straightforward sign of the zodiac. You don't like to make things more complicated than they need to be, which means you tend to find your favorites and stick with them. Therefore, it takes a lot to please your perfectionist side, which is why you don't need to look any further than nature's best snack food next time you're feeling peckish. Sunflower seeds are crunchy, salty, and perfectly portable, making them an ideal treat.

Libra: Chocolate-Covered Pretzels

Libras like to enjoy the good life, so your tastes are exceptionally particular. You like a little bit of everything and tend to shift your preferences depending on the vibe or mood. And since Libras are lovers of harmony and balance, your perfect snack will hit all the right notes. Chocolate-covered pretzels are salty, sweet, and super satisfying. Seriously, what more could you want?

Scorpio: Chips and Salsa

Scorpio is the most complex sign of the zodiac. You appear calm and collected, but there's a lot of fire to your personality that few get to see. When you do decide to show off your more colorful side, people are always impressed by how bold and passionate you can be. So, it makes sense that the best snack for you will share this same hidden depth. Chips and salsa seems simple, but with enough spice, it's a total flavor bomb.

Sagittarius: Cheese and Crackers

Sagittarius is the impulsive and adventurous sign of the zodiac. You love to try new things, and your thirst for novelty and newness never seems to end. It'll take more than one snack to hit all the right notes for you, so why not opt for a quick and easy cheese and crackers board the next time you're looking to treat yourself? Add some slices of your favorite fruit for color, and you've got the perfect nosh to accommodate your many tastes and preferences.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Capricorn: Hummus

Capricorns have a reputation for being stern and serious, but when all the work is finished, nobody enjoys indulging more than you. When it comes time to kick up your feet and relax, you'll still want something traditional to snack on, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor. Whether you enjoy it with pita chips or veggies, hummus has the perfect flavor profile to satisfy your tastebuds.

Aquarius: Oreos

Aquarius is the quirky rebel of the zodiac. You like to do things your way, even if it's just to break up the monotony of life. Because you're never afraid to shake things up, the best snack food for you needs to be just as one-of-a-kind. Oreo cookies might seem basic, but with so many funky flavor combinations these days, you'll never get bored of trying the latest variety.

Pisces: Pringles

Pisces are the creative and fun-loving dreamers of the zodiac. No matter what life throws at you, you look on the bright side. You don't take yourself too seriously and prefer to go with the flow. So, your favorite snack needs to be something light, fun, and flavorful. Pringles are the perfect shareable treat for you and your friends, with dozens of flavors to suit whatever mood you find yourself in that day.