We all need a little sugar fix now and then, and one of the easiest ways to satisfy the craving is with a cookie. From classics like chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin to the more unusual everything-but-the-kitchen-sink cookie, there's enough variety with these tasty treats to leave you feeling overwhelmed by choice. Thankfully, there's a flavor out there that matches your personality perfectly, and it's astrology that has the answer. Keep reading to hear from a professional astrologer about the type of cookie that best fits your zodiac sign. And start getting out your baking supplies!

Aries: Red Velvet Cookie

As the independent first sign of the zodiac, you naturally set the trends and keep everyone guessing what you'll do next. And while your success may look traditional on the outside, your path to getting there was anything but. You know that it takes big risks to land the biggest rewards in life, and you're not afraid of falling down a few times to get there.

When it comes to a cookie, why not embrace your zodiac power color with flavorful red velvet? These deliciously soft and chewy cookies demand attention with their bright color, and they also pack an unexpected twist with hints of sweet vanilla and cocoa. It's a tempting treat that always leaves you wanting more.

Taurus: Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Taurus is a straight shooter who enjoys the simple pleasures in life. As an earth sign, you don't like to complicate things; in fact, you prefer to take the most direct approach when solving problems. When it comes to the things you get the most enjoyment out of, you like to stick to what you know.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Is there anything better than a cookie that can make you feel the comfort and nostalgia of home and childhood? Not for you, Taurus. With its warm brown sugar flavor and chewy texture, a classic oatmeal raisin cookie is one sweet treat that is sure to delight every time.

Gemini: M&M Cookie

You like variety, Gemini. As an air sign, you go where the wind takes you and don't like being tied down in one place for too long. You'd prefer to spend your time trying new experiences and growing as a person.

You need a cookie that offers just as much variation and whimsy in its personality as you, which is why you can't go wrong with an M&M cookie. These delicious sugar cookies are packed to the brim with colorful candy pieces that mirror your equally colorful and bright personality.

Cancer: Snickerdoodle

You're a lover of the classics, Cancer. As a water sign, you're a bit more sentimental and nostalgic than other signs, and it influences your taste in, well, everything. Once you find something you like, you don't tend to stray far from it. In astrology, Cancers rule over the home and are known for their nurturing side, so your cookie needs to be something equally soothing and familiar.

The only cookie that can match the comforting energy of spending time with you, Cancer, is a delicious snickerdoodle straight out of the oven. This spiced sweet treat is reminiscent of weekends at grandma's house and fond childhood memories. Not to mention, the recipe is simple enough that the whole family can help bake them.

Leo: Lemon Drop Cookies

Some like to keep it simple, but not you, Leo. As the vibrant and vivacious fire sign ruled by the sun, there's very little subtlety in what you do. You like to make a statement everywhere you go and leave people with a lasting impression. Not only is it important that you show others what incredible taste you have, the last thing you could tolerate is other people thinking you're boring.

The only type of cookie that makes sense for you is one that packs a punch—like a lemon drop cookie. Bright and bold like your own outgoing personality, this cookie emulates main-character energy. And while it might not be for everyone, one thing is for sure, lemon cookies are a hit with people who are looking to shake things up.

Virgo: Sugar Cookie

Virgo, you thrive off of structure. As an earth sign, you like to keep things relatively predictable and prefer routine to randomness. You're a purist when it comes to things like personal style, interior design, and taste. While you don't mind indulging now and again in something extravagant, you understand the importance of the good-old standbys.

When it comes to choosing the perfect treat for a late-night snack or to bring to your next potluck, you can't go wrong with the classic sugar cookie. This simple recipe is quick and easy to make, which suits your perfectionist streak well. Sugar cookies are also very well-liked, which is important since your thoughtful personality always wants to ensure others are happy, too.

Libra: Black and White Cookie

You're a bit of a social butterfly, Libra. You're willing to go out of your way to help others and like to connect people through your personal network. As the sign associated with the scales, you're hoping to strike the perfect balance. But that's easier said than done because you're always energized and on the go. You like to keep your options open, which can lead to an imbalance in your life.

If you're not careful, you might overload yourself trying to have your cake (or cookie!) and eat it, too. And with Venus, the planet of aesthetics, ruling your energy, you want things to taste just as good as they look. The classic black and white cookie gives you the best of both worlds with its delicious half-chocolate-half-vanilla icing. Why make up your mind when you can have it all, Libra?

Scorpio: Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

Scorpio is one of the trickier signs to understand at first, but that's just because you're usually putting on a front. As a water sign, you feel your emotions deeply and live in your head more often than not. While others may read your mysterious energy as introverted, there's nothing about you that is subtle. Once you feel comfortable opening up to the people around you, it's easy for you to relax and showcase the otherwise-hidden side of your personality.

A double dark chocolate chip cookie has all the complex layers that you do. When you first take a bite, this might seem like a regular cookie, but the more you eat it, the more the deep, decadent flavors come to the surface.

Sagittarius: Biscotti

Sagittarius values independence and originality more than just about anything. While other signs stick to more traditional approaches to life, you're busy taking the road less traveled. As a fire sign, you're energetic and curious by nature, but you're also a bit unpredictable. The world traveler of the zodiac, you need an international cookie to represent your expansive and cultured outlook on life.

That's why the biscotti, an Italian favorite from the Tuscan city of Prato, is a great choice for you. These twice-baked almond biscuits can be enjoyed on the go or with a cup of coffee at a busy street cafe, which makes them perfect for a mover and shaker like you.

Capricorn: Peanut Butter Cookie

Predictable and straightforward in your approach to life, most people assume Capricorns only care about work and money. However, your disciplined outlook comes from a desire to provide comfort and security to those you love. As an earth sign, you pride yourself on creating a stable environment where others feel safe to express themselves. And although you do tend to take yourself seriously, that doesn't mean you don't know how to unwind and have some fun once in a while.

As the sign ruled by tradition-loving Saturn, Capricorns are partial to the tried-and-tested things in life, and that goes for your favorite foods as well. When choosing a cookie for pragmatic Capricorn, it's best to stick to something classic and simple like a deliciously warm and gooey peanut butter cookie.

Aquarius: White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

You like to walk on the wild side, Aquarius. Whether it's choosing a career, finding the love of your life, or selecting your inner circle, you're drawn to the truly unique and unusual. As an air sign, you like to keep things light and playful, and you don't take life too seriously.

When it comes to choosing a baked good that matches your quirky energy, opt for a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie. They're perfectly chewy and packed with mix-ins that will keep you guessing until the very last bite.

Pisces: Sea Salt Chocolate Chip

Pisces are the idealistic sweethearts of the zodiac. Easygoing and carefree, you approach life with an open heart and an open mind, and you'll try anything once. A mutable sign, Pisces effortlessly adapts to their surroundings and knows how to go with the flow more than any other sign.

So, while pretty much any variety would leave you feeling satisfied, the best way to your heart is with a sea salt chocolate chip cookie. The rich and familiar flavors of chocolate chips and brown sugar will give you the chance to reminisce on fond memories, while the addition of sea salt appeals to your water sign nature by reminding you of your favorite place ever—the ocean.