The Most Patient Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Patience is a virtue, right? It also might be related to one's horoscope. The next time you notice someone who seems unphased by the person taking forever to check out ahead of them at Costco or is completely cool when the restaurant forgot to put in their order, know that astrology can help explain why some of us are calmer and more tolerant than others. Keep reading to hear from professional astrologers about the six most patient zodiac signs, from carelessly chill to seriously stoic.

READ THIS NEXT: The Least Tactful Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Scorpio

Scorpios are patient, but not in the way you'd imagine. Instead, this intense sign doesn't mind waiting to enact the revenge they crave. "A unique combination of being an emotional water sign, as well as being ruled by fiery Mars, Scorpios take offense at insults that wouldn't hurt others, and they like to see retribution come, and however long it takes is fine," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.

"Scorpios are masters of manipulation, which requires a great deal of patience," warns astrologer and spiritual coach Tara Bennet. "Ambitious and filled with a need to succeed, Scorpios plan and plot to reach their goals, then wait patiently until every detail is in place, taking action only when they're guaranteed to hit their target," she adds. Scorpios might be renowned for their composure, but that just makes them more dangerous.

5 Libra

Libras care deeply about what other people think, and they don't want to be seen as impatient. Honigman describes Libra as "an elegant and domestic sign." They also love balance, so acting rashly or recklessly completely goes against what they believe. "Governed by civilized, domestic planet Venus, Librans love doing the right thing… [they] won't be caught dead expressing annoyance or impatience," Honigman explains.

Bennet agrees that because Libras "strive for peace and harmony," they're exceedingly tranquil. These born diplomats often listen to every side of the situation before jumping to conclusions.

READ THIS NEXT: How You Argue Based on Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Aquarius

Aquarians don't see time the way other signs do, which makes them naturally relaxed in situations that would immediately irk others. "Their patience isn't entirely a virtue, it's just part of who they are," Honigman says. "Aquarius is an air sign, and so they're not rooted in the harsh reality of day-to-day life at the best of times," she explains.

Because Aquarians are so immersed in their own little world, they tend not to notice other people's behaviors. They're also not deterred by change, so it's easier for them to go with the flow.

3 Cancer

Cancers love caring for their friends and family and are infinitely restrained when they do. Honigman says this water sign can "empathize with anyone, which leads them to being naturally patient and accepting of anyone's character and circumstances." Instead of judging your situation, they'll brainstorm ways to help you.

Though they tend to feel things deeply, Cancers make sure to give themselves plenty of time to mull their thoughts over. "These crabs patiently wait in their shells until life takes the right direction," notes Bennet. This comes into play with their relationships. "They would rather wait for the perfect match than settle for anyone less," Bennet explains.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Virgo

This analytical sign doesn't do anything quickly. Honigman says Virgos are "a little slower to act and a little more patient than the other elements." Because of their fastidious nature, they want to be prepared for anything, like "arriving at the airport five-and-a-half hours before a flight, and preparing extra snacks in the freezer, just in case none of the guests bring anything to the cookout," she explains. But because they're sensible, they won't expect you to be the same way.

1 Taurus

Taurus has a strong desire for stability, so they're good at practically looking at the world. But they're known for being pensive and leisurely in everything they do. "They'll probably arrive at the meeting a little later than you, no matter how late you are," says Honigman.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Bennet also points out Taurus' stubborn nature, which she says allows them to "bide their time until they achieve the outcome they want." However, she cautions not to push a Taurus. "When they don't want to move or be moved, they have the will and patience to last the distance," she explains. But this unsteady pace pays off in the end, as it makes Taurus far more patient than other signs.