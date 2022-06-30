Relationships can be hard to get right, especially when there are so many factors to consider. When you're first getting to know someone, it can be tricky to know whether you're compatible for the long run. Sometimes at the beginning of a relationship it's easy to tell what you like about your significant other, while other times you may find yourself attracted to someone without really knowing why. They say you can't control who you fall in love with, but what if there was a way to pinpoint which qualities about someone will win you over? Astrologers believe that your zodiac sign can show you what you'll find most attractive about other people. Here's what is most likely to make you fall in love with someone based on your zodiac sign.

READ THIS NEXT: Your Love Language, According to Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Aries, you're confident as they come with plenty of ambition. You love to tackle all of life's challenges head on—and you're looking for a romantic partner with the same zest for life that you have. You're most likely to fall in love with someone who isn't afraid to speak their mind and stand up for themselves. While this may aggravate your competitive side every now and again, you'd never stand for dating a pushover. And while you're used to showing off with extravagant gifts, you're a sucker for being spoiled. You like a partner who is always looking to take you out, show you off, and create a lifetime of memories with you.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus, while you may share Aries' ambition and stubbornness, you're definitely more relaxed and laid-back when it comes to love. You know that good things take time, and that long-lasting relationships need more than passion to last a lifetime. As the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and attraction, you place an emphasis on being grounded in your romance. The type of person that is likely to have you falling head over heels is a partner who provides stability and structure to your life, as well as someone who won't try and rush you into things. You like to let your relationships evolve naturally, so you need someone who is just as chill and straightforward about dating as you are.

READ THIS NEXT: Your Kissing Style, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Friendly, charming, and endlessly curious— Gemini's have no trouble meeting new people wherever they go. However, settling down early isn't at the top of your priority list. While companionship is something you seek, you need space to be yourself and experience freedom. And as the sign ruled by Mercury, planet of communication, the most important thing to you in a relationship is being understood and being able to easily communicate with your partner. You'll fall head over heels for someone who can make you laugh and capture your attention with their unique personality and witty banter. Your ideal partner will also be just as independent and freedom loving as you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It's no secret that you are one nurturing and tenderhearted person, Cancer. When it comes to relationships, home is where the heart is. As the sign ruled by the moon, which influences our emotions and intuition, you wear your heart on your sleeve. You won't date a partner for status, fame, or glory. The most important thing for you in a relationship is to feel secure with your partner. You'd fall for someone who is tuned into their emotions and isn't afraid to express what they're feeling. This person will also be a great listener who knows how to create a space for you to feel comfortable being vulnerable with them.

READ THIS NEXT: How You Act in Love, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

It takes a lot to catch your eye, Leo. As the creative showstopper of the zodiac, you are used to turning heads. You're also ruled by the sun, which governs our ego energy and sense of self. There's no doubt about it, you know how to get attention when you want it. However, under that confident personality is a sweet and deeply sensitive person. In relationships, you love to spoil your partner with attention and affection. The type of person that would have you falling head over heels is someone who can recognize how unique you are and celebrate those things about you. This person will also play the role of best friend and lover, ensuring every day you have together is a brand new adventure.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23)

You're very practical in life, Virgo—and love is no exception to that rule. As the sign ruled by curious and intellectual Mercury, you have an eye for the details. You're not bowled over by expensive gifts or flashy displays of affection. The type of thing that would have you falling head is remembering all the little details about you without having to be reminded. You know that talk is cheap and true intimacy comes from getting to know the other person, their preferences, their coffee order, and having them do the same for you.

READ THIS NEXT: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

You're incredibly romantic, Libra. As the sign ruled by sensual Venus, partnerships come naturally to you. You always attract attention and you like to play the field and keep your options open. For this reason it's both incredibly easy and very difficult for you to know when you're really in love with someone. You'll be into someone who treats your relationship as an equal partnership and doesn't try to dull your shine. You'll know that things are moving into serious territory when you find yourself including your new boo in your future plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Don't play coy, Scorpio. You're no stranger to the game of love. You know that relationships can get messy and that romance isn't for the faint of heart. The reason you seem so mysterious is because you like to play your emotions close to the chest. The type person who will make you swoon is someone who loves you, flaws and all, and isn't afraid to get deep and talk about uncomfortable issues. You know that lasting relationships are built out of mutual respect, so you need someone who loves you even on your worst day.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Seductive Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Nothing slows you down, Sagittarius. Your fiery energy can't be contained and although you love the passion and whirlwind of a relationship, you can't stand to be tied down. It'll take someone truly unique to capture your attention. You need a partner who makes love feel the greatest adrenaline rush of all. Not only is this person down to try your hobbies, they've got plenty of interesting talents of their own. Your ideal relationship is one that doesn't feel like it limits you, but rather that you're on an endless vacation with your best friend.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You know what you want out of life, Capricorn, and you're not afraid to work hard for it. As the sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure, discipline, and routine, you like to do things by the book—including relationships. When it comes to love, you need a partner whose values are aligned with your own and whose personal ambitions will gel well with the life you're trying to create. You're not intimidated by other ambitious individuals, in fact you prefer dating someone who has a plan. The type of thing that makes you fall in love is meeting someone who shares your passion for building a long-term life together.

READ THIS NEXT: Your Celebrity Love Match Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

While it's true you don't love conventional relationships, you've got a romantic streak, Aquarius. As a humanitarian of the zodiac, you like to feel connected to your community and the people around you. It's natural for you to spend time with those who share your long-term visions for the future. The type of thing that makes you fall in love is becoming friends with someone before things get romantic. You like to meet the people behind the mask and understand what makes everyone unique. You'll know you're smitten when not only your partner shares their secrets, but you find yourself opening up as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Alluring, sweet, and sensitive, it's no wonder Pisces tops the list as one of the most romantic signs. As the sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, you love getting to know people on an intimate level and learning about their deepest desires. However, it's important you find a partner who is equally interested in your dreams and ambitions as well. You have a tendency to self-sacrifice in relationships, so the type of thing that will make you feel like you're falling in love is when you find a partner who knows how to be open and encourages you to chase your dreams as well.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.