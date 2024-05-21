You might say the hamburger is one of life's great unifiers. Whether you're hitting the drive-through, grilling at a backyard BBQ, or ordering at a five-star restaurant, there's likely to be a burger option available to you. From a plain-old cheeseburger to a fancy truffle burger (and let's not forget about the veggie burgers!), there's something nostalgic yet indulgent about this Americana staple. However, your perfect option may have more to do with your horoscope than you realize. Ahead, astrologers share the burger you should eat based on your zodiac sign.

RELATED: The Taco You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Spicy Jalapeño Burger

Unsurprisingly, astrologers describe this go-getting, in-your-face fire sign as spicy. Therefore, Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, says they need a burger that embodies their "boldness and inherent need for adventure."

She recommends a burger loaded with "jalapeños, spicy pepper jack cheese, and a smoky chipotle mayo."

"The spiciness challenges them, much like they enjoy challenging life, while the robust flavors cater to their straightforward and passionate approach to their pursuits," she says.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Truffle Burger

Taurus is generally pretty easygoing, but these foodies won't hesitate to let their notoriously stubborn side rear its head regarding dining options. For their refined palettes, even something as simple as a burger needs to be elevated.

"The thing is that rich and decadent flavors offer the comfort Taurus craves," explains Rodriguez.

"Luxurious truffle oil and earthy mushrooms atop a juicy patty speak to Taurus' love for the finer things and their grounded nature," she suggests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sliders

The sign of the twins gets called two-faced. But even when they're on their best behavior, their duality is present in their indecisiveness.

So, Rodriguez recommends mix-and-match sliders, where they can get multiple types of burgers in one sitting.

"One slider could feature a classic all-beef patty with gourmet cheese, while the other surprises with a spicy chicken patty and tangy slaw," she says. "This combination satisfies Gemini's craving for variety and their curious palate."

RELATED: The Beer You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Classic Cheeseburger

Are we really surprised that sentimental, old-fashioned Cancer is paired with a classic cheeseburger? "These crabs are incredibly sensitive, appreciating nothing more than a home-cooked meal," notes Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.

Rodriguez says, "All the traditional fixings—lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a perfectly melted slice of cheddar on a soft, sesame-seed bun—resonate with their nurturing soul."

"After all, this burger brings back memories of family BBQs and offers the emotional warmth and comfort they seek, wrapped in a familiar and loving package," she adds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Wagyu Burger

Like Taurus, Leo isn't going for a run-of-the-mill burger. But this comes less from their sophisticated palate and more from their need to be the center of attention.

"I believe that Leo's regal nature finds its match in a Gold Leaf Wagyu Burger, where the luxury of Wagyu beef meets the opulence of gold leaf, complemented by a rich brie and a hint of truffle aioli," shares Rodriguez.

However, she adds that, yes, this burger "mirrors Leo's desire for the dramatic," but it also speaks to "their generous, warm-hearted approach to life."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Turkey Burger

Rodriguez describes Virgo as "health-conscious" and says they "appreciate clean, wholesome flavors."

Call it their perfectionism or call it pragmatism; these straight-laced signs do best when everything is in order, and they aren't ones to grant themselves a "cheat day."

Therefore, Bennet thinks they'd most enjoy a "lean, organic" turkey or chicken burger. Rodriguez adds that it should be "topped with organic greens and a light, herb-infused yogurt sauce."

RELATED: The Pizza You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Bistro Burger

A bistro burger is an elevated take on a cheeseburger that's popular at French bistros. And how could Libra, the sophisticated, stylish zodiac sign, settle for anything less?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"For Libra, harmony and balance are key," explains Rodriguez. "This creation involves a perfect patty that's neither too lean nor too fatty, layered with gourmet blue cheese for richness, crisp apple slices for a hint of sweetness, and arugula for a peppery bite."

"It's a burger that I think hits all the right notes, mirroring Libra's quest for balance and aesthetic pleasure," she adds.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Juicy Lucy

A Minnesota classic, the Juicy Lucy is a burger where the patty is filled with melted cheese. But regardless of which state Scorpio hails from, this is their best burger choice.

"It's a burger that reveals layers of flavors, much like Scorpio reveals layers of their personality, only to those who dare to delve deeper," Rodriguez explains.

Bennet recommends leveling up this burger with "tangy barbecue sauce or a chipotle-infused patty" to complement fiery Scorpio's "intense and secretive" side.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Lamb Burger

Jet-setting Sagittarians "are born explorers with an adventurous spirit," notes Bennet, so they've had burgers from all over the world.

At times, they may crave a traditional fast-food burger for some nostalgic simplicity, but nine times out of 10, they'll be drawn to the deep, smoky flavors of a lamb burger.

Rodriguez recommends making this with several different flavor profiles, including Indian spices and Greek tzatziki sauce. "It's a culinary journey that perfectly reflects Sagittarius' love for different cultures and tastes," she notes.

RELATED: The Ice Cream You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Steakhouse Burger

Capricorns don't work so hard for no reason. When it's finally time to clock out, they want to enjoy the fruits (or burgers!) of their labor.

That's why Rodriguez says they should eat a high-end steakhouse burger—"a prime beef patty, aged cheddar, and crisp, smoky bacon, garnished with a touch of truffle mayo on an artisanal bun."

"This burger exudes sophistication and quality and therefore, it resonates with Capricorn's aspiration for the best in life and their appreciation for tradition," she explains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Veggie Burger

Aquarius is affectionately referred to as the oddball of the zodiac. They like to challenge the status quo and stand firm in their beliefs, many of which are based on humanitarian and environmental concerns.

Therefore, they'll skip the meat and go for a modern take on the veggie burger, "one made from innovative ingredients like beet and quinoa, topped with an exotic dragon fruit salsa and edible flowers," says Rodriguez.

"It's unique and unconventional, much like Aquarius themselves, always looking to the future," she notes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Salmon Burger

Pisces isn't just the sign of the fish on a superficial level; they love the ocean and are drawn to anything that reminds them of calming waters and warm sea breezes.

"Their ideal burger will transport them to their fantasy world," Bennet points out—which is why Rodriguez recommends the "dreamy fish burger."

"It's a gently seasoned salmon patty with a light dill and yogurt sauce, topped with delicate greens on a multi-grain bun," Rodriguez shares. "It's light, nourishing, and speaks to Pisces' connection with water and their ethereal nature."