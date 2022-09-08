The Taco You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you're out for margaritas with friends or are looking for a quick dinner idea, is there anything more satisfying than a plate of your favorite tacos? Crisp, delicious, and easy to make, it's no surprise that this is a dish with global appeal. With so many tasty cuisines, flavors, and toppings to choose from, it's safe to say that you could eat tacos for every meal and still have a unique experience every time. If this feels a bit daunting, let your horoscope help with the decision-making. Keep reading for advice from a professional astrologer about which taco you should order based on your zodiac sign. Will you be saucy birria or spicy Korean beef?

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis.

Aries: Breakfast Tacos

It's no secret that you're a go-getter, Aries. But what few know about you is that your ambition and drive can have you waking up at the crack of dawn or staying up all night to get everything on your to-do list done. The next time inspiration strikes and you're looking to fuel your fire (and your stomach), grab a plate of steaming breakfast tacos to start the day off right. You'll be satisfied without feeling weighed down, which means you can tackle the day with nothing holding you back.

Taurus: Carne Asada Tacos

It takes a lot to impress your taste buds, Taurus. After all, you're known for your culinary expertise and skills in the kitchen. Since you're usually the one whipping up fancy meals for your friends and family, when you decide to treat yourself, you like to indulge. Your refined tastes will appreciate carne asada tacos with rich, marinated skirt steak and zesty, fresh herbs. And there's a good chance you'll try to recreate the recipe in your own kitchen.

Gemini: Tacos de Birria

Witty, charming, and sociable, you know how to have a good time, Gemini. When you and your pals meet up, there's a good chance you've already scoured the perfect spot for happy hour deals and delicious bites. And if you're looking for a meal that's just as juicy (and saucy) as the gossip in your friend group, be sure to grab a plate of birria tacos for the table to share. Birria refers to the braised meat (traditionally goat, but lamb and beef are used, too) stew that goes inside the taco. It's full of chile and aromatics, so it'll be sure to satisfy your taste for a little spice in life.

Cancer: Tacos Campechanos

Of all the signs in the zodiac, you're the most sentimental, Cancer. You like to surround yourself with loved ones, and you take special pride in your ability to create a welcoming, relaxed environment for others. When it comes to Taco Tuesday, you're the one opening your doors to host. So, for your next get-together, make it a potluck and have everyone bring a different meat dish to create the perfect build-your-own taco station, complete with everything you'll need for some delicious campechanos. This is a traditional Mexican street food taco that's filled with carne asada, chorizo, chicharrónes (pork rinds), and salsa.

Leo: Tacos Al Pastor

Flashy, fun, and always looking for a good time, you're the type who wants dinner and a show when you go out, so just any taco spot won't do. You prefer an authentic spot where you can take a culinary adventure and meet new people along the way. While there, order some tasty tacos al pastor. This street food favorite features slow-roasted pork, cilantro, onion, and fresh pineapple for a kick you won't see coming.

Virgo: Carnitas Tacos

You tend to be pretty health conscious, but that doesn't mean you don't like to indulge. In fact, as someone who thrives on daily routines, you're more likely to let loose when you do decide to take a break. The next time you're out, treat yourself to a plate of juicy carnitas tacos. Served on fresh corn tortillas, they're made with slow-braised pork shoulder. With just a few herbs and onions as toppings, this simple but classic dish lets the main ingredient shine. No fluff, no-nonsense—sound like anyone you know, Virgo?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Libra: Taco Nachos

If you're doing taco night out with friends, there's a good chance you'll need to push some tables together. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, you love to act as a connector and matchmaker. Maybe it's your romantic side, or maybe it's your air sign energy, but either way, you'd rather do things with a group than go at it alone. So order a heaping pile of nachos (we know, this isn't a taco per se, but the toppings are all there!) that everyone can share and munch on casually while chatting.

Scorpio: Spicy Korean Beef Tacos

Mysterious and complex, you're always looking to keep people guessing. When you hear someone suggest taco night, you know exactly how to introduce your crew to something new. Head to a Korean barbecue restaurant that serves spicy beef tacos. You're sure to love the fusion of both flavors and culture, while also getting your much-needed spice factor. And instead of margaritas, toast to good friends with flavored soju.

Sagittarius: Cochinita Pibil

You're certainly not a beginner when it comes to global flavors, which is why cochinita pibil tacos are right up your alley. This Yucatán delicacy is made with locally grown ingredients, so you'll have to travel to Mexico to get the full experience (which isn't out of the realm of possibility for you). But if you're looking to make them at home, you'll need shredded, slow-roasted pork tossed in a spicy orange glaze, refried black beans, pickled red onions, and habanero salsa. It might not be the original, but it's sure to delight and impress your friends.

Capricorn: Classic Hardshell Tacos

You're a lover of the classics, Capricorn. It doesn't matter whether you're booking your next vacation or choosing where to eat dinner, you like what you like and you don't want to compromise. For this reason, you're most likely to order a classic hardshell beef taco with shredded cheese and tomatoes. It's not a traditional Mexican dish, but it reminds you of home and is simple enough to make with basic grocery items.

Aquarius: Fajitas

Before you say anything, yes, fajitas are not technically tacos. But since when were you one to follow the rules, Aquarius? You're the quirky rebel of the zodiac who likes to choose their own adventure. Fajitas have all the same components that your favorite plate of tacos might, they're just served a little differently. You can mix things up and build each bite exactly the way you want it.

Pisces: Tacos de Pescado

You're more of a mild personality, Pisces, and your taste in food reflects that. As a water sign, you tend to take on a lot of the burden of those around you. So, when you have some time to yourself, you like to snag something light and refreshing to help you wash away the worries of the day. Tacos de Pescado is a tasty alternative to red meat tacos and can be dressed up with delicious fruit salsa. And, of course, as the fish of the zodiac, this is just perfect for you.