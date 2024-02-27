The Pizza You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Should you go for classic pepperoni or something unconventional like a pear and gorgonzola pie?
Nothing is quite as satisfying as a hot slice of pizza, whether you like a traditional cheese slice or something more artisanal. But whichever route you go, there are still so many styles and toppings to choose from, making it hard to find the slice that speaks to you—which is why we turned to the stars. Here, astrologers share the pizza you should order, based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to find out if you should go for classic pepperoni or something more unconventional like a pear and gorgonzola pie.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Supreme Pizza
Aries are confident, bold, and hot-headed. They're a force to be reckoned with and don't believe in settling, so it's only fitting that their favorite pizza has all the bells and whistles.
"Aries have to be the best at everything that they do, including ordering and creating the perfect pizza," says Lisa Stardust, an astrologer and best-selling author. "Therefore, they will try to incorporate every topping on the menu with a dash of spice for their desirous nature."
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Truffle Mushroom Pizza
Taurus folks live for luxury, and as the foodies of the zodiac, they aren't going to be happy with a plain slice of pizza. That's why Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, says a truffle mushroom pizza is an ideal pairing.
"This gourmet option, with its rich and earthy flavors, appeals to Taurus' appreciation for the finer things and comforts in life," says Rodriguez. "It's a sensory delight that indulges their need for sumptuous and high-quality ingredients and therefore, it can turn a simple meal into an exquisite dining experience."
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Hawaiian Pizza
While most people peg Gemini as an outgoing chatterbox, they also have a deep, intellectual side. Therefore, the salty-sweet flavor combination of a Hawaiian pizza embraces their dual nature in a fun and unexpected way.
"In true Gemini form, they won't just opt for one topping, but two that blend together on one's palate even though they do not seem as though they would," says Stardust. And asking others' opinions on Hawaiian pizza definitely gets people talking.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Classic Pepperoni Pizza
As a sign that finds comfort in the familiar, there's not a slice more suitable for a Cancer than a classic pepperoni.
"There is nothing that nostalgic Cancer likes more than a meal that proves to be a sentimental journey," Stardust shares. "Cancer opts for a classic pepperoni pizza as their ultimate comfort food to remind them of their youthful folly with every bite."
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Gold Leaf-Topped Pizza
Leos have a hard time keeping things low-key. Because they love to bask in the spotlight, Rodriguez says there's no better way for them to show off than with a gold leaf-topped pizza.
"This extravagant choice, adorned with edible gold leaf, is suitable to Leo's love for drama and opulence," she says. "It's not just a pizza—it's a statement piece that ensures that they remain the center of attention at any pizza gathering."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Veggie Pizza
Meticulous and detail-oriented, Virgos are known for being difficult to impress in the food department. They don't often order out, preferring to cook healthy meals for themselves. But they'll make an exception for a slice of veggie pizza.
"Yes, Virgos can be picky eaters," notes Stardust. "Still, you can always impress them with a well-crafted veggie pizza packed with fresh garlic and basil. The harmony of flavors comes together for a pizza that not only tastes delicious but is loaded with nutritious toppings that help Virgo feel good for the rest of the day."
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pear and Gorgonzola Pizza
Libra's taste for the finer things in life makes a pear and gorgonzola pizza an ideal choice. It also blends comfort food with fine dining, a great combination for the most diplomatic zodiac sign.
"This pizza, with its combination of sweet pear and tangy gorgonzola atop a crispy crust, strikes the perfect balance between flavors—exactly like Libra seeks harmony in all aspects of life," says Rodriguez.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Roasted Garlic and Sausage Pizza
Scorpios are intense and mysterious. They have many complex layers and aren't quick to open up to others. However, once they warm up to you and trust you, they're as loyal as they come.
"The bold flavor of black garlic, paired with rich sausage, creates a pizza that's as enigmatic and satisfying as Scorpio's own personality," says Rodriguez. It might seem like a lot at first, but after one bite, this pizza will be a forever favorite.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Margherita Pizza
As the world travelers of the zodiac, Sagittarians constantly switch things up, including hobbies, friend groups, and career pursuits. And even though they've acquired some eclectic tastes in their travels, all that moving and grooving means they often need something comforting to slow things down.
For this, Stardust says a classic Margherita pizza, with its rich cheesy goodness and fresh flavors, is a perfect choice to help them "recover from excess."
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Mushroom and Black Olive Pizza
Capricorn is known for being the most hardworking sign. In their professional life, they do things by the book and keep things simple and practical. But they have a playful side in their personal life that might surprise people.
"Capricorns prefer classic types of toppings. But they also don't like to go overboard with the fixings and stay in the familiar lane of their palate," explains Stardust. "This means that they will desire lush and tasty mushrooms and olives on their pie to make their pizza look and taste sophisticated."
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Vegan Pizza
Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, so they're adventurous eaters. Rodriguez says their "innovative and forward-thinking nature" makes them well suited to a vegan pizza.
"It can be topped with unconventional toppings like vegan cheese, jackfruit, and artichoke hearts," she suggests. "Such a vegan pizza is a choice that speaks to Aquarius' individuality."
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Clam Pizza
Pisces is an emotional water sign that likes to fantasize about their favorite place—the ocean. That's why Rodriguez says the sign of the fish would be drawn to a seafood pizza.
"Toppings like shrimp, scallops, and clams on a creamy sauce base transport them to the seaside in spirit," she shares. "It's a pizza that captures the essence of Pisces' connection to water and their fondness for flavors that are both comforting and evocative."