The NBA Team You Should Root For, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Watching a basketball game is exciting on its own, but when you're invested in a team, it gets that much more exhilarating and fun. This NBA season, instead of choosing your loyalties based on who your family roots for or who the most popular player is, why not let the stars be your guide? We spoke to professional astrologers to find out the NBA team each zodiac sign should root for. Keep reading to learn if you should cheer for the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors, or another team.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Chicago Bulls

Aries need a team that matches their bold and intense energy, and Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, says the Chicago Bulls are just that: "The Bulls' history of dominance and their aggressive, no-nonsense style of play resonate with the fiery spirit of Aries."

From the way the Bulls play on the court to their unyielding desire to win, no team better fits Aries' competitive nature. "Aries fans will feel at home cheering for a team that reflects their passion and zest for victory," adds Rodriguez.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Portland Trail Blazers

Tauruses are known for their loyalty, so when they pick a team, they're going to stand by that decision, win or lose. "This season, the Portland Trail Blazers stand out with their steady and consistent approach," says Rodriguez.

"The thing is that Taurus values hard work, resilience, and reliability," she adds. "Taurus individuals are especially proud of the team's focus on long-term success."

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Oklahoma City Thunder

Alice Smith, an astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology, says Gemini's energy is young and fast, just like the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their quick-thinking strategies are sure to keep these air signs entertained the whole time.

"They're also unique in the way they've assembled their team—the Thunder prefers a long, range-y type," explains Smith. This team is also full of enthusiasm, just like Gemini.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): San Antonio Spurs

As the nurturers of the zodiac, Cancers love nothing more than being there for those closest to them. "The San Antonio Spurs boast a family atmosphere, and family is what Cancer is all about," says Smith.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Rodriguez adds that the Spurs' strong sense of loyalty and commitment to their players and fans mirrors Cancer's dedication to their loved ones. "A single game of this team is enough to notice how they rely on teamwork, community involvement, and nurturing young talent," she says.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Dallas Mavericks

As the attention-seeking zodiac sign, Leo is all about the glitz and glam. They're incredibly extroverted and will turn watching the game into a whole event. The Dallas Mavericks love putting on a show, so they're the perfect team for these lions.

"The Mavericks boast two major attention-getters," Smith points out. "Kyrie Irving is a huge showboater and Luka Dončić has literally been described as 'heliocentric'—and, coincidentally, the sun is the ruler of Leo!"

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Utah Jazz

Virgos always need everything to go to plan—even a basketball game—which is why they'll resonate with the Utah Jazz, a team known for their attention to detail and meticulous gameplay.

"The Jazz's focus on precision and efficiency on the court reflects Virgo's own perfectionist tendencies," says Rodriguez. Virgos will appreciate the team's strategies to win, which is key because these earth signs don't like to be on the losing side.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Golden State Warriors

Libras have a penchant for beautiful things, which is why Rodriguez and Smith agree that the Golden State Warriors are the team they should root for. Smith says the Warriors play a "pretty" brand of basketball that's full of finesse.

"The Warriors mirror Libra's desire for fairness and cooperation," adds Rodriguez. "Therefore, I'm sure Libras will appreciate the aesthetic beauty of the Warriors' gameplay, where skill, intelligence, and team spirit combine to create something truly special."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Milwaukee Bucks

Serious and complex Scorpio would gravitate towards a team with intense focus and passion. The Milwaukee Bucks fit that bill since they're able to thrive under pressure to bring home a win.

Smith points out that these recent champions are intimidating and mysterious when playing. "Their newly acquired star Damian Lillard also reflects Scorpio's brand of intimidation—he's ice cold and all business," she says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Denver Nuggets

Sagittarians are known for taking risks and trying new things—a strategy that's been effective for the Denver Nuggets, with their adventurous tactics on the court.

"The Nuggets reflect Sagittarius' love for exploration and excitement," says Rodriguez. She adds that this team has brought on a lot of international talents, which speaks to Sagittarius' passion for travel and openness towards other cultures.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Miami Heat

Capricorns aren't going to settle for anything less than the best. They need a team that's ready to succeed no matter what, and it's why they should root for the Miami Heat.

"Like hardworking and tenacious Capricorns, the Heat look for players who are willing to work, be disciplined, and who will do the right thing for the team," says Smith. No one will cheer them on quite like a Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Minnesota Timberwolves

Smith says the Timberwolves are a bit unconventional, which appeals to free-spirited Aquarius, who hates being like everyone else.

"They built their team by going against the current grain, choosing big guys who pack it in rather than shooters that spread the floor, and they're defensive rather than offensively minded," explains Smith. The team's forward-thinking and willingness to switch things up certainly aligns with this air sign's values.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Toronto Raptors

Unsurprisingly, sensitive and empathetic Pisces would choose to support a team that may not be as popular. "Pisces loves the underdogs and the forgotten, so they have a soft spot for Toronto," says Smith.

As a team outside of the U.S., the Raptors often don't get as much attention, but Pisces will cheer for them loudly and proudly. The team has a way of winning people over, just like these water signs.

