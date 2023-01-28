The Bravest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people have a knack for stepping out of their comfort zone, trying new things, and showcasing their authentic selves. These courageous people show up for others no matter what situation they find themselves in. Bravery is just a part of who they are, but why? If you're curious about the reason certain folks are more daring than others, astrology might be the answer. Keep reading to find out the bravest zodiac sign from cautiously courageous to full-on fearless.

6 Capricorn

Capricorns are duty-bound and motivated to constantly check things off of their to-do list. Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology, describes them as having a special type of strength. They can address situations that other people would run from if they had the chance.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Ruled by the planet Saturn, their bravery comes more from feeling responsible or ethically required to step up," she says.

Knowing these earth signs, showing their courage will only make them feel more accomplished.

5 Libra

Libras tend to mute themselves and fall into the people pleaser role, so they might not seem brave in the typical sense. However, these air signs become braver as they figure out their sense of self. Once they do, they'll go after their own wants and needs without fear and stand up against injustice against others.

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology, explains that Libra is the sign of compromise and peacekeeping, but he warns against expecting compromise if you're hurting others. "They will stand up for justice and use their voice and intellect to strike down any cruel behaviors," he says. Underestimating these people will only hurt you in the long run.

4 Leo

As a sign that's ruled by the sun, Leos know how to shine in any situation. They often put their truest selves on display and don't usually care what people think.

"Lion-hearted Leo enjoys leaping into the limelight and can extend heroic efforts due to their willingness to take a risk or gamble," Loftis says. These fire signs are confident and know that even though not everyone will like their big personalities, they're going to let them out anyway.

They're all about being fearless and showing up in the most authentic way possible. If that's not bravery, what is?

3 Scorpio

Scorpios are stealthy, but they'll jump on the defensive quickly if they feel themselves or people they care about being threatened. Loftis says these earth signs are ruled by both Mars and Pluto, so they're capable and fierce and have a large understanding of their strengths and their limits.

"With this self-awareness they can boldly step up to confront whatever situations arise adeptly and fearlessly," she tells Best Life. Their bravery may be a bit quieter, but it comes out in all the right ways.

2 Sagittarius

Known as the explorers and adventurers of the zodiac, Sagittarius are always looking for new experiences and exciting journeys. Their bravery is often focused on themselves rather than other people, like going skydiving or swimming with sharks.

"Sagittarius' brand of bravery is all about challenging yourself to push your limits and grow beyond the boxes that you think you have to stay inside," Marquardt says. These fire signs are full of wisdom and won't ever say no to taking a chance on someone or something. While some people run away from danger, Sagittarius heads right towards it.

1 Aries

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of courage, which makes it no surprise that they're the bravest astrological sign. They are also the first sign of the zodiac which makes them a natural leader.

Self-preservation is a primal instinct for these people and they can harness bravery from various angles. "Aries will never second guess their natural impulse to make moves in their own best interest, [and] will always walk the path they please, even if it seems like everyone else is walking in the opposite direction," Marquardt says.

They tend to react first and ask questions later, notes Loftis, which certainly can contribute to their fearless personality.