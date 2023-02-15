The Most Upbeat Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Have you ever seen someone laugh and smile through difficult times? Or maybe you know someone who always seems like they're in a good mood? According to astrologers, some people are just more naturally upbeat than others, depending on when they were born. They say you are never fully dressed without a smile, so read on to discover the most upbeat signs from being mostly merry to always overjoyed.

6 Pisces

Pisces are known for being emotional, so it may come as a surprise to see this water sign on the list. However, Pisces are usually happy because when they are feeling sadness, they don't hide from it, which helps those emotions pass quicker than those who burry their feelings inside.

"Pisces are sweet and sensitive," says astrologer Emily Newman with Best of Psychic Reader. But even though they can become easily upset, she says this curious sign usually just cries it out and moves on. "They do not stay sad for extended periods and try to stay upbeat."

5 Gemini

Because of Gemini's dualistic nature, they often can be found dancing in their room having a great time, no matter what kind of day they just had.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Gemini has two moods, one is social, and another is staying alone, but both spirits uplift them," says Newman. "Gemini can find fun in anything and anywhere, which makes them always upbeat."

Their extroverted nature also makes them pretty positive, explains Rachel Clare, an astrologer from Mystic Sense. "They are extroverts through-and-through, with an endlessly positive and upbeat attitude about life."

4 Libra

Libras are normally very gentle and crave peace and balance in their life. Because they like to avoid conflict, they are generally more positive and cheerful beings.

"Being happy is Libra's conscious choice, so they always stay comfortable and in a great mood," says Newman. "Libra loves to be satisfied, and if they feel sad, they find something that makes them instantly happy. Buying a gift for themselves, like chocolates, flowers, or a cup of coffee, makes them upbeat and happy."

Libras know the power of self love and implementing this in their daily lives helps them have such a sunny disposition.

3 Leo

Leos adore the spotlight and always have a bright smile on their face and are ready to make anyone and everyone smile along with them. To this sunny sign, making others feel joy brings them the upmost amount of happiness.

"As Leos are associated with the fire element, every part of their being is linked to passion, enthusiasm, and a zest for life," says Clare. "Not only this, but Leos are a fixed sign, standing as the zodiac's trail-blazers. They are determined and unwavering in their beliefs and ambitions. This gives them an innate sense of self-confidence and optimism when approaching many things in life."

2 Aries

Aries are born leaders and like Leos, they are insanely confident. They have the ability to face any hardship with determination and power, and will always find happiness from their inner strength.

"Aries are wonderfully upbeat as they are the first sign of the zodiac and associated with the start of spring, a time of new beginnings, and fresh energy," says Clare. "In general, Aries is a fabulously energetic sign who are known for their independent spirit and desire to tackle new challenges."

You will never find this sign beating themselves up or talking negatively about themselves. It's not in their nature to be self-loathing.

1 Sagittarius

At the top of the list, is the sunny and always cheerful Sagittarius. This sign thirsts for happiness and joy no matter what comes their way.

"Sagittarius, the brave centaur, are bold in their optimism and positivity," says Clare. "They are cheery people, always willing to lend a helping hand and they possess an air of confidence about them that most of us can only dream of."

They have the fantastic ability to find happiness in the smallest of things.

"While they don't have the same forcefulness in their energy as fellow fire signs, Aries and Leo, Sagittarius are bold in the sense that they have a fearless love for those around them and never shy away from their responsibility of being a stand-up person," says Newman. "Naturally, therefore, people admire Sagittarians for carrying an infectious, upbeat energy with them."