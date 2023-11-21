The Pie You Should Make, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Don't leave your dessert decisions to the last minute. Let astrology pick your perfect pie.
In the world of desserts, pie seems to be the after-dinner treat that brings people together. But with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know what to bring to the holiday table. That's why we asked professional astrologers for their recommendations on the pie you should make, based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to find out if you're primed to put together a classic apple pie or something a bit more adventurous like a coconut cream pie.
RELATED: The Dish You Should Bring to Thanksgiving, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aries: Key Lime Pie
Aries are bold individuals who can be a little intimidating if you're not used to them. They like to take risks and will want to make a pie that embodies that energy.
"The flavors of key lime pie are straightforward and exciting, which align with Aries' vibe," explains Alice Smith, an astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology. She notes that there's no disguising the tartness of a key lime pie, which is perfect because Aries can't pretend to be anything but who they are.
Taurus: Gooey Butter Pie
Practical and down-to-earth, Tauruses thrive when they feel stable and comfortable. However, as the foodies of the zodiac, they also love to indulge.
Smith says gooey butter pie, based on the St. Louis classic Gooey Butter Bars, is perfect for these earth signs because it's rich in flavor but still feels familiar: "It somehow manages to be decadent and cozy at the same time." The same could be said for Taurus, as being around them is like being wrapped in a soft blanket.
RELATED: The Holiday That Brings Out Your Best, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Gemini: Sweet Potato Pie
Open-minded and friendly, Geminis love to meet new people and socialize any chance they get. However, as the sign of the twins, they have a dual nature, and those close to them never know which side they'll get.
The same can be said about sweet potato pie. While it might seem heavy, this pie is actually light and airy—and it'll be difficult to stop eating. Likewise, once you're used to a Gemini, it'll be hard to leave them. Not to mention, the sweet potato base leaves room for creative flavors like maple or bourbon, and these air signs are always willing to try new things.
Cancer: Peanut Butter Pie
Cancers are the nurturers of the zodiac, so they know how to make any event warm and inviting. Therefore, you might assume they'd opt for a classic pie, but when it comes to baking, they're going for comfort over tradition.
"The flavor of peanut butter appeals to Cancer's love of nostalgia," says Smith. They'll also enjoy how this dessert appeals to kids and adults alike, bringing the whole family together.
RELATED: The Fall Excursion You Should Take, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Leo: Lemon Meringue Pie
Like Aries, Leo likes to stand out from the crowd, and they don't pay any mind to those who criticize their out-of-the-box approach to life. Instead, they focus on blazing a trail and, first and foremost, having a good time doing it. For them, life is one big party, and they're not going to miss it.
That's why Leo needs a pie that has as much flavor and flair as they do—like a crowd-pleasing lemon meringue. It might not be the most traditional of pies, but its zesty flavors are sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who tries it.
Virgo: Custard Pie
As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos' attention to detail comes in handy in the kitchen.
"Virgos are always down to show off their skills, so the technical challenge of an egg custard pie gives them a chance to wow their guests," says Smith. She notes that their custard will be perfectly silky, and all the flavors will be balanced. Just don't get in their way while they're baking!
RELATED: The Ice Cream You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Libra: Boston Cream Pie
Libras are the easygoing socialites of the zodiac, so there's a good chance they're going to need a pie recipe on hand for all the parties they're invited to. As a lover of all things artistic, indulgent, and aesthetically pleasing, going with a Boston cream pie is a no-brainer.
While it's technically not a pie, their friends will be so won over by the tender vanilla sponge cake and silky pastry that they won't fuss much over the details. Sometimes breaking the rules can be oh, so sweet, and as long as it tastes good, Libra can't be bothered with the pie versus cake semantics.
Scorpio: Mixed Berry Pie
Scorpios are outwardly very intense. It's hard to see their more emotional side underneath their carefully constructed stoic personas. It takes time to get them to open up, but they have a loyalty that knows no bounds once people earn their trust.
The complex flavors of a mixed berry pie are the perfect match for their mysterious personalities. What makes this recipe especially fun is that they can switch up the filling every time they make it—strawberries in the summer and cranberries in the fall. Once people get a taste of this pie, they'll be hooked, and the same goes for Scorpio's energy.
RELATED: The Hobby You Should Pick Up, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Sagittarius: Spiced Pumpkin Pie
Sagittarians have an optimistic view of the world that's contagious to those around them. There's something about their upbeat energy and quirky sense of humor that makes it easy for them to fit in anywhere. For them, life is an adventure, and they're always willing to try things that aren't as common.
They can take the humble pumpkin pie to the next level by adding some of their favorite spices from around the world. Knowing these fire signs, they'll likely have several different stories on how they acquired the spices, as well as how their baking experience went.
Capricorn: Pecan Pie
Capricorns are solid and stable. They work hard to provide for their loved ones and can sometimes be seen as uptight. But when it's time to show off their baking skills, these earth signs aren't messing around. They'll be coming in hot with a pecan pie.
"Pecan pie is traditional and substantial, just like a Capricorn," says Smith. And usually, this indulgent dessert is made with Bourbon, which is the drink of choice for these dignified, old-fashioned folks, she adds. Unlike other signs, they thrive on experimenting and perfecting the recipe; achieving anything less than the most delectable pie isn't part of their plan.
RELATED: The Cupcake Flavor You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aquarius: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
No matter the occasion, Aquarius likes to take the road slightly less traveled. As the free-spirited rebels of the zodiac, they love living their lives as they see fit, and nothing screams unique more than a strawberry rhubarb pie.
While it's not for everyone, the sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb create a perfectly balanced dessert. This tangy treat will be the talk of the evening, so Aquarius should be sure to bring the recipe along to share!
Pisces: Coconut Cream Pie
Pisces are much more adventurous than people think. They trust their intuition and follow their feelings over what popular opinion might say. As far as pie, these fish need something dreamy and delicious that'll go well with their whimsicalities.
They also know how to appreciate comfort and simplicity in life, so the nostalgic flavors of a coconut cream pie are sure to hit the spot. The tropical, summertime flavors will have their friends and family daydreaming about a beach vacation, and for once, Pisces won't be the only ones lost in their thoughts.
For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.