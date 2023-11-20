The Dish You Should Bring to Thanksgiving, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Astrologers say coming up with the perfect holiday dish doesn't have to be complicated.
It's time to break out your favorite pumpkin-spice candles, gather with loved ones, and put on those stretchy pants. It's also time to figure out what you're bringing to Thanksgiving dinner, which can be extra tricky if you don't have a go-to recipe. That's why we spoke with astrologers to discover which Thanksgiving dish you should bring to your gathering this year, based on your zodiac sign. Read on to find out whether should cook a side, dessert, or something else entirely.
RELATED: The Comfort Food You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aries: Roasted veggies
Aries are known for their leadership skills and willingness to take charge in any situation—so there's a good chance they already know what they're bringing to the table.
But according to astrologer and psychic medium Bre the Malefic, even during the "greatest food holiday of the year," health is still essential to this vigilant zodiac sign—which is why they'll be bringing the roasted vegetables. She also jokes that they'll be the ones running on Thanksgiving morning.
Taurus: Mac and cheese
Tauruses are big fans of all things cozy and comfortable, and they hate change. But they're also considered the biggest foodies of the zodiac. That's why mac and cheese is the perfect way for them to get a little creative without stepping too far out of their comfort zones.
"They love fancy ingredients, and they will elevate mac and cheese with quality cheeses, all while not changing the essential spirit of the dish," says Alice Smith, an astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology. People have a lot of opinions on the right way to do this dish, but they won't be talking for long once they get a taste of Taurus' cooking.
RELATED: The Pastry You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Gemini: Green bean casserole
While others might be overwhelmed by the amount of planning, prepping, and socializing that comes with the holiday season, Geminis find it exhilarating. They'll have no problem stepping up to the plate to cook a classic yet complicated Thanksgiving dish like green bean casserole.
"Gemini is known for their keen eye for detail," says Bre, so even naysayers will appreciate their version of this side. "It'll have everyone else coming back for seconds and thirds while the other casseroles get cold," Bre adds.
Cancer: Sweet potato casserole
As the homebodies of the zodiac, Cancers know how to make people feel welcome, so there's a good chance they're the ones hosting Thanksgiving this year. And when it comes to what's on their table, they lean towards comforting and nostalgic dishes.
"A sweet potato casserole is made a few different ways, but this dish is always a delight and the perfect segue into relaxation," Bre suggests. She adds that this dish shares Cancer's ability to make anyone feel at ease and that it's the perfect transition into dessert and after-dinner conversation.
RELATED: The Fall Excursion You Should Take, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Leo: Hors d'oeuvres
Leos know how to bring a group of people together thanks to their warm and outgoing personalities. And while they certainly have the culinary skills to impress others, for them, the holidays are less about the food and more about the people.
That's why they'll be perfectly content to bring a plate of delicious hors d'oeuvres to pass around as they work the room, catching up with everyone they haven't seen in years, says Bre. Plus, these bite-sized appetizers make it easy to chat while you're eating.
Virgo: Homemade rolls
Virgo is a very detail-oriented sign who will go above and beyond to impress others. These perfectionists love nothing more than being the very best, which is why they will go the extra mile and arrive with homemade rolls for Thanksgiving.
"Ever the kitchen technician, Virgo has the skills to handle the bread-making," explains Smith. They work hard to put their best foot forward in everything they do, even if they don't demand validation as loudly as other signs. But Smith adds that they'll deserve all the ooh-ing and ahh-ing from guests when they reveal their homemade rolls.
RELATED: The Hors d'Oeuvre You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Libra: Crudité
"Crudités are elegant, light, and visually appealing—all things that Libra appreciates," says Smith of this sophisticated sign. And as people who thrive on balance and harmony, they know everyone will need something nutritious to eat before diving into the heavy stuff.
In addition to being delicious, Smith adds that crudité boards will provide the perfect Instagram shot that a popular, social butterfly like Libra will love.
Scorpio: Spirits
The holidays can be a tricky time of year for Scorpios, who are known to keep to themselves. This can lead people to think they're more guarded than they are. Luckily, they feel more comfortable if the people around them are willing to open up first, which is often easier to do with a drink in hand.
"Instead of having people ask any personal questions that you don't feel like answering, hand them a drink instead," Bre tells Best Life. "People will instantly become relaxed and at ease to start spilling the latest tea."
RELATED: The Holiday That Brings Out Your Best, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Sagittarius: Stuffing
Sagittarius is an outgoing and adventurous sign that can't wait to share their stories at the Thanksgiving table. As Smith notes, these world travelers love to explore other cultures through food, which is why she recommends stuffing as their ideal dish.
Though it's a classic holiday side, stuffing is open to a lot of interpretation and is done in different ways throughout the country. Sagittarius will love experimenting in the kitchen and sharing their creation with those around them.
Capricorn: Pumpkin pie
Like Virgo, Capricorns always want to be the best—and that includes showing off at family gatherings. But as the most traditional zodiac sign, they would rather perfect an old classic rather than try something new. "A good, old-fashioned pumpkin pie is right up their alley," says Smith.
These earth signs know all the tricks and hacks to make the dish with the right amount of spice, sweetness, and buttery crust. If Capricorn is hosting, they probably won't let you in the kitchen as they prefer to keep their space chaos-free, but don't worry, they'll have an exact schedule for each course.
RELATED: The Pizza You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aquarius: Meatless entrée
Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac. As the person in the family who is always challenging the status quo, they're not afraid to start a holiday tradition of their own. That's why they're likely to take on the responsibility of making the Thanksgiving table as inclusive as possible by bringing a vegetarian or vegan dish.
Bre notes that accommodating all dietary restrictions is stressful, but these folks make it look easy. And who knows? They might even expand some minds to the possibilities of meatless eating with their delicious dish.
Pisces: Cranberry sauce
Compassionate and sentimental, Pisces can't think of anything that makes their hearts feel quite as full as relaxing in a room with their closest friends and family.
So, it shouldn't surprise anyone that they prefer to bring a prepared Thanksgiving side dish like cranberry sauce. They'd rather be free to help around the kitchen or socialize than worry about an elaborate recipe. "Cranberry sauce can be a hit-or-miss for some Thanksgiving tables," says Bre, but Pisces will always give it a fighting chance.
For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.