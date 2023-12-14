The Appetizer You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Astrologers share which first course suits you best.
Whether you serve a cold veggie platter or warm mozzarella sticks, the appetizer sets the tone of the meal. These shareable snacks make it easy to grab a bite while catching up with friends and family at a get-together. And being in the throes of the holiday season means it's likely you'll be noshing quite a bit. To help you narrow down what to serve, why not look to the stars? Keep reading to hear from astrologers about which appetizer you should eat, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Jalapeño poppers
Aries is the confident leader of the zodiac. They're bold with an adventurous spirit, and they aren't afraid of a little heat. "They would relish the spice of fiery jalapeño poppers," says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Your Zodiac.
She says this dish should ideally be stuffed with cream cheese and maybe a bit of chorizo: "Prepared in this way, this appetizer is a perfect mix of heat and flavor to get Aries' taste buds excited."
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Mini cheese ball bites
Down-to-earth Taurus doesn't need anything over-the-top to be satisfied. But as the zodiac sign with the most impressive culinary chops, they'll love an appetizer that's an elevated twist on an old classic.
That's why Rodriguez recommends mini cheese balls, with a combination of soft cheese, herbs, and dried fruit or nuts: "They would appreciate the rich and luxurious flavors."
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Nachos
Energetic and social Geminis, need an appetizer that'll hold their attention. Alice Smith, astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology, notes that they also love to talk, so an easy snack that can be shared is perfect for them.
"Nachos have a little of everything, so easily bored Geminis love the variety of every bite," she says.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Fried mac and cheese bites
Cancers may be the homebodies of the zodiac, but they make great friends and party hosts. However, Smith points out that they value cozy vibes and nostalgia, and nothing breaks out those warm and fuzzy feelings quite like mac and cheese.
"The familiar flavors are sure to please Cancers," she says—and everyone else in attendance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Mozzarella sticks
While Leo mainly likes the spotlight to be on them, they also want others to like them. Instead of going over the top like they usually do, Leo's best bet is sticking with a crowd-pleaser.
"Something fun and approachable like mozzarella sticks is right up their alley," says Smith. These fire signs are the life of the party, and this appetizer is the perfect way to bring everyone together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept 22): Deviled eggs
Virgo has a keen eye for detail and needs everything they eat or make to be perfect. Something classy with little to no mess, like deviled eggs, will appeal to their perfectionist tendencies.
"They enjoy foods with elegant presentation, and deviled eggs are delicious finger foods that are sure to please them," says Smith. They're easy to eat, too, which is a bonus.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pear and blue cheese tartlets
Libras are the tastemakers in their social circle, and people look to them to know what's hot and what's not. They do like showing off their trendy side, but since they need balance, Rodriguez says they would be delighted by pear and blue cheese tartlets.
"The sweet and savory combination in these tartlets provides a harmonious blend of flavors, perfectly catering to Libra's appreciation for refined and well-balanced dishes," she explains. "The delicate pastry base adds a touch of sophistication and also makes a visually appealing and tasteful choice for this air sign."
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Onion dip
Scorpios are known for their complex personalities, and like an onion, you have to peel back their layers to get to the good stuff. Onion dip may seem simple, but it's the perfect appetizer for these water signs.
"Onion dips are savory and straightforward and easily enjoyable, which is a great food for overthinking Scorpio," says Smith. They'll be able to sit down and enjoy it while relaxing with company.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): International street food sampler
Sagittarius loves embracing other cultures, which is why Rodriguez says an international street food sampler would be an exciting appetizer choice. They'll not only get to try new foods, but they'll also enjoy learning about the ingredients and cooking processes.
"It can be something like mini portions of Thai chicken satay, Mexican street corn, and Japanese takoyaki—this variety will satisfy their admiration to explore and try new, exotic flavors from around the globe," shares Rodriguez.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Shrimp cocktail
Capricorns are focused and disciplined, so they take hosting very seriously. They'll spend weeks poring over the details and carefully curating every aspect of their next party to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.
But sometimes the simplest ingredients can make the biggest impact, which is why Smith recommends a classic shrimp cocktail appetizer.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Soft pretzels
Aquarians are just as chatty as fellow air signs Gemini and Libra, especially when the topic of conversation is their current project. Therefore, they want to be able to talk and eat at the same time, and soft pretzels allow them to do just that.
Smith also notes that they're thinkers who like to pair foods with their drinks. "Soft pretzels pair perfectly with beer, which gives Aquarius the room to intellectualize over their favorite IPAs while snacking," she says.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Seared scallops
Pisces are huge foodies, so they love experimenting with new dishes. Seared scallops are more upscale than most other appetizers, but Pisces want to indulge.
"Pisces will find the seared scallops with citrus reduction to be a dreamy and delicate appetizer," says Rodriguez. "It's a delicate and artistic dish that can be aesthetically pleasing for Pisces individuals who possess a sensitive and imaginative nature."
