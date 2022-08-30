Relationships

The Most Fun Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

You'll never be bored or feel blah when these people are around.

August 30, 2022
August 30, 2022

If you've ever wondered why your friend is always the life of the party or why your uncle can make everyone laugh at dinner, it's time to look into their signs. When we're born could determine how likely we are to pick up the mic at karaoke or entertain others with our hilarious stories. Read on to discover what professional astrologers believe are the most fun zodiac signs, from pleasant extroverts to exuberant party animals. You may even use these recommendations to compile your next guest list.

6
Aquarius

two women singing together
millann / iStock

Aquarians are often in their own little world. But once they let you into it, you'll be hooked on their quirky and eccentric spirit. "Aquarius embodies very free-flowing energy, and whoever gets to witness it can't help but be drawn in," says Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical.

This free-spirited sign isn't one to go out on the town often, but when they do, they're down for anything. "The adventurous water-bearer represents the all-night partygoers, the ones who won't stop until the sun's peeking over the horizon," Kirsten explains. And if you're looking to veer off your normal nightlife course, you'll want to do it with an Aquarius in tow. Writer and astrologer Victoria Thomas says these hip signs love "pub crawling and grooving to obscure new-punk bands until daybreak."

5
Aries

two best friends laughing
iStock

Aries, with their wild and outgoing personality, bring a healthy dose of comedy to social settings. According to Kirsten, Aries are "known for their goofy, light-hearted nature" and their ability to bring a bit of good-humored levity to difficult situations. They love telling stories and can make any event, even an after-work happy hour, feel like a true fête.

However, do be warned that this often equates to Aries constantly wanting the spotlight. Thomas labels the Ram as "a selfish, headstrong leader." But as long as you let the Aries in your life make the decisions on what to do and where to go, they'll stay in good spirits.

4
Scorpio

black couple laughing on couch
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Scorpios are famously intense about everything, but this can be a good thing when it comes to merrymaking. "Whatever interests a Scorpio, you can be sure they're doing it with enthusiasm, passion, and intensity, which makes them uber-fun to be around," Kirsten explains.

Expect this water sign to lead the way to the next event, where they'll tell scintillating stories thanks to their "sparkling wit and lightning-fast mind," according to Thomas. She also notes that their lack of inhibitions means they'll be "the first one on the dance floor." But do keep in mind that if you initiate a dance competition, Scorpio is going to make sure they win.

3
Leo

family having fun during summer day in the pool.
iStock

Leos, the party animals of the zodiac, are constantly on a quest to be the center of attention. "Ruled by the luminary sun, Leos are incredibly outgoing and aren't afraid to give new experiences a whirl," Kirsten says. They're the perfect plus one for a wedding because they'll somehow find themselves dancing the night away with the bride and groom.

Even in more intimate settings, Leos have a "warm, friendly and infectious energy," notes Kirsten. They value connecting with their good friends and will go out of their way to brighten your mood if you're feeling down.

2
Sagittarius

Group of women driving in a car and singing along to music
Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

Want a skydiving partner or a road trip buddy? "The fun-loving, wanderlust-driven sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius knows how to say 'yes' to adventure and excitement," says Kirsten. "Governed by Jupiter, the planet of exploration, the fiery archer is always on the move searching for the next big thing that's going to make their life more interesting and enjoyable." They often surround themselves with a big, equally welcoming crew of friends who they invite to participate in their wild antics.

If you're able to keep up with them, Sagittarians will take any boring or negative setting and "find the escape route to the next thing or make it into a big game," according to Purpose Vibes astrologer Ansley Echols. This can be especially welcome if you're in a situation that has you feeling blah. Echols says Sags are "naturally funny, so everything can become a joke," but they're also able to "go with the flow."

1
Gemini

Three generation family throwing a surprise party welcoming guests at the front door
monkeybusinessimages / iStock

These flirtatious social butterflies are always down for a good time. "Quirky and filled with childlike curiosity, Gemini thrives on having fun in all social settings," Kirsten says. They have a packed calendar and friends clamoring to spend time with them because they're so jovial.

Because of Geminis' duality, they find it easy to fit into any social setting and are not afraid to strike up conversations with new people. "Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Gemini prides itself on its ability to connect with people and turn the most mundane conversation into something witty and memorable," according to Kirsten.

The only issue you may have is pinning down your Gemini friend. That same zest for life means they're easily bored and, in turn, notoriously unreliable. But get them in a room, and you won't stop laughing.

