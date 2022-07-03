The Zodiac Sign You Have the Best Romantic Chemistry With

Love is one of life's greatest mysteries—you never know who will make you feel a spark. Of course, everyone has a type of person they may go for, but certain people just end up meshing well—and it's not always who you might expect. Of course, there are many elements that come into play when finding a partner—it takes a lot more than physical attraction to build something that will last—but astrology may have something to do with it. While it's true that any two zodiac signs can have a happy, harmonious relationship, there are some signs that just pair well together. Read on to find our who you're most compatible with astrologically, when it comes to love, romance, and sexual chemistry.

Aries: Aquarius

Aries and Aquarius are very compatible for a number of reasons. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries, you have a bold and adventurous spirit that isn't for the faint of heart. You like a partner who has a unique streak and plenty of confidence to spare. Aries, you may feel the most romantically connected to an Aquarius, which is the unique rebel of the zodiac. Aquarius is very good at making their partner feel one-of-a-kind. And since you like to feel special, Aries, Aquarius will allow you to shine without letting your confidence threaten or overshadow them.

Taurus: Cancer

Taurus, you need a solid partner who brings comfort and romance to a relationship. As the sign ruled by romantic and sensual Venus, you like to let down your walls with your partner and showcase your softer side. You're most likely to have some major chemistry with Cancer, because you both understand that a good relationship doesn't need to be rushed. You're both lovers of a slow-burn romance and appreciate the dependability and consistency the other provides. And Cancer is certain to be a loyal and loving partner to Taurus, who is able to provide the structure and emotional safety that Cancer's crave in relationships.

Gemini: Libra

Gemini and Libra have an easy time getting along since you're both genuinely curious about other people. As air signs, you both have a light approach to life, which makes the relationship feel fresh and exciting. When Libra and Gemini come together, you combine the forces of love and communication. Because romantic Libras are quite outspoken about their feelings, you'll appreciate your partner's willingness to share their inner-most thoughts. In Libra, you will find a mutually beneficial, caring, and thoughtful relationship built for the long term.

Cancer: Pisces

Sweet and sensitive are two words used to describe both Cancer and Pisces. When you two come together, flirtation and romance are in the air. Pisces and Cancer are both very similar to each other, so you almost always find each other in relationships. Because you're both water signs, you have a deep intuitive bond. Cancer and Pisces can create a private and cozy home together against the craziness of the outside world. Not only are you very compatible, the two of you share the same dreams of a long-term, loving relationship.

Leo: Sagittarius

Leo and Sagittarius share the same energy and passion for life. Together, you two form a dynamic and fun-loving couple who turn heads wherever you go together. As the sign ruled by the Sun, Leo, you need a relationship that lets you shine and fulfill your full potential. Both Leo and Sagittarius are fire signs which means that a relationship between you two can be hot and steamy. You'll instantly be attracted to Sagittarius's wild and playful energy, while Sagittarius will love how confident and down for a good time you are. In a relationship, you both help the other feel more comfortable being authentic and expressing yourself with one another.

Virgo: Taurus

It takes a lot to catch your eye, Virgo. You're a perfectionist with an eye for the details—you know that lasting relationships take more than love at first sight. Your ideal partner is someone confident and responsible, like fellow earth sign Taurus. When two earth signs come together, you can expect a balanced relationship in which you truly bring out the best in each other. Taurus and Virgo are a very well-matched duo that know how to talk through problems and provide each other with stability. Your sexual chemistry can be explosive and intense, as you both have a secret sensual side. And since both Virgo and Taurus are steady individuals, this relationship has the potential to blossom organically into a quiet and comfortable life together.

Libra: Aries

Aries and Libra have surprisingly high relationship compatibility. You are both passionate signs who are eager to succeed in life. When Aries and Libra come together in any kind of relationship, it's always fiery. Since you both complement each other in what the other lacks, your relationship can be a very powerful one. Libra, you're attracted to Aries' cocky yet charming attitude, while they appreciate your sociable personality. Your sexual compatibility is much greater than other zodiac sign couples thanks to the influence of the ruling planets, Mars and Venus. Mars rules our passion and Venus rules romance, making the relationship between Libra and Aries hot and heavy.

Scorpio: Cancer

Scorpio and Cancer can form a unique bond together where you each bring out the best in each other. The pair of you are incredibly compatible because you balance one another out. You tend to play your emotional cards close to the chest, Scorpio, which is why the empathetic communication of a Cancer is perfect for getting you to break down your walls. Cancer is attracted to your passion and strength, while you appreciate Cancer's sweet and caring nature, as well as their unwavering loyalty. And because you're both water signs, having a strong emotional bond with your partner is the secret to having the most electrifying romantic chemistry.

Sagittarius: Gemini

Gemini and Sagittarius make an incredible couple—probably the most fun duo of the zodiac. You two have a lot in common and tend to seek out casual, laid-back relationships in favor of serious commitment. A relationship between you two is relatively easy, fun, and often full of laughter. You're both energetic thrill-seekers with a great sense of adventure which makes you a highly compatible match. Sagittarius, you prefer a life with few responsibilities and enjoy your freedom. Most relationships feel like a drag to you, however, easy-going Gemini is the perfect chill partner to complement your adventurous lifestyle.

Capricorn: Taurus

Taurus and Capricorn's compatibility is extremely high—in fact, it doesn't get much more compatible than this. Capricorn, you're used to providing for others. You need a partner like a Taurus who loves to spoil the object of their affection. Both of these zodiac signs are practical, dependable, and charming. Often deemed as the power couple of the zodiac, with a shared sense of the value surrounding family, home, and future, Capricorn and Taurus can get really far together. Capricorn can provide a stable and secure relationship for Taurus, and Taurus can help you to open up more to become more intimate and romantic. Capricorn and Taurus approach relationships at the same speed, which allows you both the time to get intimate with each other and truly learn about your partner.

Aquarius: Leo

Leo and Aquarius make one of the most alluring and dynamic couples of the zodiac. The natural charm and creativity that you both have makes you an extremely vivacious and unique pair. You are both spontaneous and witty people, ensuring there will never be a mundane moment in your relationship. Aquarius, you're a bit of a rebel and you need a partner who not only understands your weird side, but embraces it as well. Leo loves to be the center of attention and knows how to shine the spotlight on Aquarius' individuality. You'll always feel like the star of your own personal romantic comedy when dating Leo. The two of you are sure to share an unusual and exciting relationshipae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Pisces: Scorpio

When a Scorpio and Pisces get together, you're sure to have a romantic and passionate relationship. Since Pisces and Scorpio are both ruled by a common element (water), you two relate to each other almost effortlessly. Pisces, you tend to get lost in the romance of relationships and often choose partners who don't reciprocate your effort. For this reason, Scorpio's obsessive and passionate approach to relationships is sure to sweep you off of your feet. You two are always on the same page emotionally and physically, which makes for an incredibly intimate relationship.

