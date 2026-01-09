Bath & Body Works Is Bringing Back Beloved Scent for Valentine’s Day

Bath & Body Works is reviving its iconic rose fragrance lineup for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is just a month away. When I think about the annual day devoted to lovers, roses are the first thing to come to mind. I am not only talking about the flowers themselves, in gorgeous shades of red and pink, but also the sweet, distinct, and intoxicating fragrance they emit. I love roses 365 days a year, but during the month of February, they are a vibe. Every year, Bath & Body Works celebrates Valentine’s Day with a highly anticipated collection of body care and fragrances that evoke the language of love. This week, the brand shared exciting news just in time for the big holiday: it is bringing back its beloved rose fragrance collection with a refreshed update and a new fragrance that sounds luxurious, moody, and sensual.

1 The Rose Collection Is Back

The lineup, now available in stores and online, features both new and returning scents to captivate every rose lover and set you in the mood for love. Each rose-forward fragrance will be available in a variety of forms, including fine fragrance mists, eau de parfum, candles, and body care products. All body care items are dermatologist-tested and reformulated in 2024 to be free of formulas, parabens, and sulfates.

2 Rose

Rose, the signature scent, is back. The popular returning scent is a classic but is back “with a bold, modern look, feeling as fresh as a just-delivered bouquet.”

3 Covered in Roses

Covered in Roses is back, and there is a new way to enjoy the “luscious blend of fresh blooms and juicy fruit.” It is launching in a 3-wick candle for romantic home vibes.

4 Inspire Love Rose & Vanilla

Inspire Love Rose & Vanilla is a creamy vanilla that “balances soft rose petals for a dreamy, light, and romantic experience,” the brand tells us.

5 Heirloom Rose

Heirloom Rose, a vintage-inspired rose scent, is a “refined floral musk from the aromatherapy collection, crafted for rose purists who love timeless elegance,” according to Bath & Body Works.

6 Nocturnal Rose

And, new on the roster, Nocturnal Rose is a “genderless” fragrance that “redefines luxury and allure and is perfect for anyone who loves a moody, modern scent,” the brand tells us. Crafted with notes of fresh fig, aromatic bay leaf and a whisper of black pepper, senior perfumer at Givaudan Stephen Nielsen describes Nocturnal Rose as “a contemporary reimagining of a timeless flower” that “embodies modern luxury with a quiet and irresistible intensity.”