9 New Bath & Body Works Spring Scents Secretly Hitting Shelves This Week

It may be the dead of winter, but Bath & Body Works already has florals and sunshine on the brain. The home fragrance retailer is overhauling its shelves with spring-inspired scents, including candles, laundry detergent, wallflower fragrances, and hand soap, as well as springtime decor, such as plug-in motifs and flower-shaped candle holders. While they haven’t made an official announcement yet about the new products, shoppers are finding the displays popping up in stores across the country.

Many of the scents are only available in the brand’s beloved 3-wick candles ($25), but several run the gamut of Bath & Body Works products. These new fragrances are bound to sell out, so make haste and stock up before it’s too late.

1 Springtime in Paris

Embrace the Parisian lifestyle with a café crème and croissant in hand, while you have the Springtime in Paris 3-Wick Candle flickering in the background. The Parisian-inspired fragrance smells like soft peach, lotus blossom, and fresh bergamot.

2 Main Street Bakery

Available only as a candle—three-wick or one-wick ($16.95)—and a wallflower plug-in ($15.50 for a two-pack), Main Street Bakery will transport your senses to a “small-town sweets shop,” says Bath & Body Works. Unlike other sugary fragrances, this one leans more toward banana, with subtle notes of vanilla wafers and cinnamon sugar.

3 Fresh Cut Lilacs

Tackle the winter blues with B&BW’s reviving Fresh Cut Lilacs scent. The floral fragrance “takes you straight to your springtime happy place, where a cool breeze breathes life into freshly opened blossoms and lush leaves collect morning dew.” It has notes of lilac bouquets, dewy greens, and soft spring air. Pick it up in the following products:

4 Blue Orchard Skies

Summer will be here before you know it. Channel warm weather and sunshine with this Blue Orchard Skies 3-Wick Candle, which evokes the scent of sweet, juicy apples, white woods, and fresh, cool air.

5 Morning Rainstorm

Is there anything more rejuvenating than the clean and crisp, earthy smell of fresh rainfall? B&BW describes its Morning Rainstorm scent as “dewy raindrops softly fall as citrus rays of sunshine peek through fluffy clouds.” Grab it in a 3-wick candle or room spray ($8.95).

6 Pink Apple Punch

Vibrant notes of crisp apple, ripe melon, and sugar crystals blend to make this sweet and tangy Pink Apple Punch scent. It’s available in a 3-wick candle or a single-wick candle.

7 Strawberry Peach Sunset

Right now, shoppers can snag the Strawberry Peach Sunset Cleansing Gel Hand Soap for just $2—that’s right, only two bucks! It smells like a fruity popsicle with notes of peach nectar, strawberries, and vanilla sweet cream. It also comes in a 3-wick candle and a room spray.

8 Coastal Cottage

Lean into your inner coastal grandmother with this soy-wax blend Coastal Cottage 3-Wick Candle ($25), which emits notes of garden sage, oakmoss, and beach breeze.

9 Shoreline Hydrangea

Catch whiffs of dewy hydrangea petals, salty air, and cedarwood with B&BW’s Shoreline Hydrangea 3-Wick Candle.