Bath & Body Works Just Quietly Brought Back a Discontinued Fan-Favorite Scent

A nostalgic Bath & Body Works scent just made a quiet comeback — and shoppers are thrilled.

Bath & Body Works has been around since 1990 and has been a mall staple ever since. I remember hitting the local mall as a tween and teen and spending hours sniffing, slathering, and spraying samples of body wash, body lotion, and fragrance mists with my friends. There are a few scents in particular that spark major nostalgia. If I hear the words “Plumeria,” “Cucumber Melon,” or “Cherry Blossom,” I mentally go back in time several decades. Recently, I noticed that a discontinued fan-favorite scent had quietly returned to the lineup. Pearberry is currently available on the Bath & Body Works website, and shoppers are stocking up.

Pearberry is “fruity, floral and a little woodsy,” as the brand describes it. It’s inspired by “the sweet air of a summer picnic,” and features notes of anjou pear, wild berries, apple blossom, golden freesia, and blonde woods. It first released in the 1990s, and has come and gone ever since. At times, there have been petitions begging to bring it back.

According to Bath & Body Works Canada, it is part of the Semi-Annual Sale “bring backs,” in which favorite return on major sale. “POV: We heard your requests loud and clear 👀​ Bring backs are in the building at the Semi-Annual Sale,” they wrote, revealing that it included Pearberry​, Brown Sugar & Fig​, Pretty As A Peach​, Island Margarita​, Sunshine Mimosa​, and Watermelon Mojito.” ​

And, Bath & Body Works US also confirmed the news. “Scents from the past are making a casual comeback at the Semi-Annul Sale,” they wrote.

Currently, there are only a few products available in this scent: Pearberry Fine Fragrance Mist, Pearberry Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, and Pearberry Body Lotion. The Pearberry Body Wash is sold out on the website, but you may be able to find it in stores.

Shoppers can’t contain themselves. “Love the smell and happy it’s back!!!!” one commented. “So glad they still have this scent! It instantly brings me back!” another said. “I was so glad to go into the store and see Pearberry is back. It’s my favorite. I hope it’s here to stay!” a third chimed in. “Love this fragrance. So So So Extremely happy this came back. Always fresh clean smelling. I stocked up. 100% recommend,” another said.

Queen of the Girl Geeks, an Instagram influencer, also shared about the item. “Brown Sugar & Fig and Pearberry are back @bathandbodyworks for Semi-Annual Sale,” she captioned a post.

My advice? Buy up your favorites while you can. Once they are gone, there is no way to know when they will return.