The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is epic. Over the weekend, I visited the King of Prussia location and was in disbelief at the major savings on everything from the brand’s trademark fragrance mists to body wash, lotion, and gift sets. In addition to major markdowns on Christmas and seasonal fragrances, there are discounts on nostalgic favorites and new spring scents. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale finds to grab now.

1 The New Pink Chiffon Fine Fragrance Mist

One of the new items on sale at half off is the Pink Chiffon Fine Fragrance Mist, a “sweet, floral fragrance expression of feeling pretty in pink,” the brand explains. It has notes of sparkling red pear, jasmine petals, tiare flower, vanilla orchid, and chiffon musk. Get it on sale for $8.47.

2 Fairytale Body Wash

Another new fragrance you should try is Fairytale, “Warm and fresh with a hint of magic, this enchanting fragrance is sure to help you feel like you’re living your happily ever after,” the description reads. Fairytale Body Wash is half off, $7.47.

3 And, My Favorite, Cucumber Melon

I am obsessed with all the OG Bath & Body Works scents from the 1990s, including Cucumber Melon. I am going to stock up on the Cucumber Melon Ultimate Hydration Body Cream Wash, on sale for $8.47 from $16.95, which still smells “cool, sweet and just so classic.”

4 And, Holiday Scents Are Majorly Marked Down

If there are seasonal scents you are obsessed with, now is the time to stock up. You can never be sure they will return next year. Fortunately, they are significantly marked down, with some more than 75 percent off. Get Winter Candy Apple Fine Fragrance Mist for just $4.48, marked down from $17.95. “Best scent ever,” proclaims a shopper. “Absolutely love the winter candy apple! Smells amazing!”

5 Shampoo Is On Sale Too

Another popular seasonal fragrance is majorly marked down. Get A Thousand Wishes Shampoo cheaper than drugstore shampoo. The big bottle, originally $16.95, is on sale for $4.23.

6 Strawberry Pound Cake Mist

Another returning favorite is seriously marked down. Strawberry Pound Cake Fine Fragrance Mist is just $4.23 from $16.95. “Strawberry Poundcake is my absolute favorite fragrance from B&BW! When it was first introduced, I instantly fell in love with it, and I’m so glad it has become apart of the fragrance line up. I purchase this for myself and as gifts!” writes a shopper.

7 And, Candles, Of Course

Now is also the time to stock up on candles. Some seasonal scents on sale aren’t super Christmasy, so they will keep your house smelling cozy all winter long. The Cinnamon Caramel Swirl Single Wick Candle is on sale for $7.99, reduced from $16.95.

8 And, the Butterfly Line Is On Sale Too

Another spring scent on sale? The Butterfly Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is $8.97 from $17.95. The floral scent is super “unique,” according to shoppers. “Butterfly has a very refreshing clean sent,” one writes. “The best smell ever. This is my favorite scent,” adds another.

9 And, Apres Ski

Stock up on a favorite seasonal scent, over 75 percent off. Après All Day Fine Fragrance Mist is $4.99, reduced from $17.95. The smell has a unique, unexpected, and delightful aroma that customers describe as a blend of floral, woody, and icy notes with a hint of mint.

10 And, So Many Gift Sets

Holiday gift sets are also on sale, many up to half off. One of the most popular is the Japanese Cherry Blossom Gift Set. It was originally $38.95 but is now just $19.47. “Since making its entrance in 2006, this iconic fragrance has been serving elegant, floral beauty that can’t be overstated,” the store says.

11 And, Another Favorite, Plumeria

Plumeria from Bath & Body Works instantly transports me to middle school. Plumeria Body Wash is on sale at half off, just $7.47 compared to $14.95.