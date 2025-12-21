These Bath & Body Works fragrances keep getting rave reviews from loyal shoppers year after year.

Walking into a Bath & Body Works store can be overwhelming. There are so many fantastic scents in various forms, including the trademark fragrance mists, body wash, lotions, and creams. However, some scents keep shoppers coming back year after year and even decade after decade. What fragrances are the best of the bunch? Here are 7 Bath & Body Works scents shoppers say are better than ever.

1 Snowflakes & Cashmere

Snowflakes & Cashmere, a winter scent that returns annually, is one of the season’s favorites. “As a gourmand girly… this is the one!” a Redditor writes. “i have this one! it’s smells so good. it’s a bit on the lighter side but i love it,” another adds.

2 Milk

“I am loving Milk !!” one shopper says. “To me it’s a soft and sweet milky scent .. like steamed milk you’d put in a latte with a hit of sweet sugary plain oats … very clean and fresh.”

3 Champagne Toast

“My fave is Champagne Toast,” another shopper says. “IN MY TOP THREE FOR SURE. i love it,” another says. “I LOVE Champagne Toast! I bought it as a mist, a body wash, and a lotion after I discovered I loved having it in my visor clip. I’ve never bought that many forms of another scent from B&BW. Maybe because citrus is a mood enhancer, and there’s something so silky, comforting, and grounding about the notes underneath it,” a third says.

4 Strawberry Pound Cake

Strawberry Pound Cake, which smells like the sweet treat, is a fan favorite with notes of fresh strawberries, golden shortcake, and whipped cream. “Strawberry pound cake is my favorite scent. I get so many compliments. People keep saying I smell yummy like fruity pebbles. Awesome staying power,” one shopper writes. “If u love the smell of strawberries and the smell of a pound cake then is totally made for u,” another adds.

5 Winter Candy Apple

Winter Candy Apple is a seasonal scent that people buy year after year. It is an “old faithful,” according to shoppers. “You can’t go wrong with this one. I love the smell and buy a bottle every year!” one writes. “I wait all year to get this favorite fragrance and it’s always worth the wait. But I get my other favorites throughout the year,” another says.

6 Japanese Cherry Blossom

Japanese Cherry Blossom is another longtime favorite of shoppers. “I have been using Japanese Cherry Blossom fragrance for several years and have no intentions of changing . It is awesome,” one writes. “i like the scent it leaves on my skin. It is calming and refreshing,” another adds.

7 A Thousand Wishes

A Thousand Wishes has thousands of positive reviews from happy shoppers, who are obsessed with the pink prosecco, crystal peonies, and amaretto crème scent. “This is my absolute favorite I cannot be without it!!! I get lots of compliments on it too!!” a shopper says. “My favorite all time classic,” another adds.