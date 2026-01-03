From fresh candles to nostalgic scents, these Bath & Body Works arrivals are must-buys.

Shoppers love Bath & Body Works during the holiday season, as many of the brand’s trademark, nostalgia-inducing scents are back for a limited time. Now that Christmas is behind us and 2026 is here, the bath and body store is here to motivate and inspire us for the warmer season ahead, dropping some sweet-smelling new products and bringing back favorites. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works new arrivals in 2026.

1 A Warm and Romantic Candle

Christmas candles are out, and neutral, spring scents are in. This Rosewood & Suede 3-Wick Candle, $24.95, from White Barn features notes of velvet rose, smooth vanilla, and glowing embers, delivering a warm, romantic scent.

2 Palo Santo & Sage Is Back

Shoppers have been begging for the return of this scent. The Palo Santo & Sage Wallflowers Refills 2-Pack ($15.50) or mix and match three for $33, and the Palo Santo & Sage 3-Wick Candle are back in stores. Shoppers love the earthy, herbal, and woodsy fragrance that “feels like a cleansing renewal” with notes of clary sage, palo santo, and ambered woods.

3 A “Clean” White-Shirt Smelling Hand Soap

Many neutral, clean scents are coming, including the White T-Shirt Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, $7.95, or mix and match five for $27. The aroma is “sweet and clean,” a “fragrant homage to a favorite tee you hung to dry in a sunny meadow” with notes of crisp pear, lavender cloud, and soft sandalwood.

4 A New Cucumber Melon Product

Cucumber Melon is my favorite nostalgic Bath & Body Works scent. This Cucumber Melon Wallflowers Refills 2-Pack will infuse your space with a ccol, sweet, fruity scent. Get it for $15.50, or mix and match 3 for $33. One shopper dubs it a “time traveling scent” in their review. “not overwhelming and my house smells like a school hallway in 1998,” they add. “To me, the best of all of them. Pls don’t discontinue again like you have done before,” another says.

5 A “Clean” Coconut Hand Soap

You can’t go wrong with coconut. This Coconut Linen Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, $7.95 or mix and match five for $27, is just tropical enough, per shoppers. “Smells so good. A clean soft coconut scent,” writes one.

6 A New Gift Set

If you are a fan of Champagne Toast, pick up the new Champagne Toast Gift Set, $15.95. “Love the smell nicely put together great gift,” writes a shopper. “My favorite smell. I’ve been buying for years,” adds another.

7 A Peach Candle Perfect for the Kitchen

If you love the smell of fresh peaches, this candle is for you. Sun-Ripened Peach 3-Wick Candle, $22.95, is “fresh from the market,” a “fruity fragrance is bright, sweet and zesty, all at the same time,” the brand writes. It has notes of golden peach nectar, fresh orange, and warm citrus. I will be burning it in my kitchen.