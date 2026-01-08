6 Bath & Body Works Discontinued Fan-Favorites Are Back for Semi-Annual Sale

Bath and Body Works shoppers are celebrating the return of several beloved retired scents.

The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is in full swing, with all of last season’s lotions, body washes, and hand soaps marked down up to 75 percent. But this year, the brand has majorly sweetened the deal in a sneaky way. In an Instagram post, Bath & Body Works shared some exciting news. “Scents from the past are making a casual comeback at the Semi-Annual Sale,” they wrote. What scents are back, likely for a limited time? Here are 6 Bath & Body Works discontinued fan-favorites back for the Semi-Annual Sale.

1 Pearberry

Pearberry, a “fruity, floral, and a little woodsy” fragrance, is inspired by “the sweet air of a summer picnic,” and features notes of anjou pear, wild berries, apple blossom, golden freesia, and blonde woods. It was first released in the 1990s, and the brand rotates it in and out. At times, there have been petitions calling for its return.

2 Brown Sugar & Fig

Customers seemed most excited about the resurrection of Brown Sugar & Fig. “OMG, YAY brown sugar & fig is my fave. 😉Please bring back the candle too,” one commenter wrote on the post. “Yessss please!!!! Brown sugar & Fig!!!!!” another added. The fine fragrance mist is just $4.23. “This warm, rich, fruity treat is back (and sweeter than ever),” the store writes, adding that it has notes of fresh fig, coconut milk, and caramelized brown sugar.

3 Pretty As A Peach

The Pretty as a Peach line, with notes of blushing peach, jasmine petals, white nectarine, apple blossom, and sheer freesia, is also back for the sale. The body wash is a steal at $3.73. “Old school scent,” writes a shopper. “I love this scent! Brings me back to the b&b beginnings!”

4 Island Margarita

Island Margarita, inspired by the iconic cocktail, is fresh and fruity with notes of sweet mandarin, island mango, and sea salt. “I made sure to get island margarita!” a shopper commented on the Instagram post. Shoppers are especially excited for the fragrance mist. “i have waited YEARS for this scent to be in a body spray. i first saw it and immediately new i needed to grab a bunch i have used the hand sanitizer for YEARSSS manifesting a body spray or lotion to come out and low and behold ITS FINALLY HERE this is the perfect summer scent which is also super nostalgic for me it smells so fruity and good with a hint of freshness which again is perfect for summer,” one writes.

5 Sunshine Mimosa

Another drink-inspired scent that shoppers are thrilled is back? Sunshine Mimosa. “Sweet and sparkling, this celebratory scent is like a cheers to happiness,” the store says, adding that it has notes of bright, bubbly champagne and fresh citrus. “So glad this scent is back!! I loved it when it 1st came out thank you for bringing it back,” a shopper exclaims. “Fav scent EVER. I’m so glad it’s back!! Stocked up this time especially while it’s on sale lol. I hope this scent never goes away! I missed it TOO much the last few years!! It’s so fresh and clean and scent lasts all day. Perfect for summer time!” another adds.

6 Watermelon Mojito

And, the sixth scent back for a limited time is Watermelon Mojito, a “fruity, cool cocktail that makes any day feel like summer,” the store writes, adding that it has fragrance notes of watermelon soda, pink rum, and cane sugar. “I LOVE this spray it is one of my favorites and I’m so glad they have it right now on the semi-annual!!!!!! I definitely recommend it 10/10!!! It is fruity with a nice pop of sweet to it!!! I ordered 4 sprays and 2 of the body lotions that’s how much I really LOVE IT!!!!” a shopper says.