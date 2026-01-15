11 Best New Sephora and Ulta Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Shop new releases from Essence, e.l.f., Huda Beauty, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If your makeup bag or skincare routine is in need of replenishing, you’re in luck because tons of iconic beauty brands have new products coming out this month. From new lippies and hair styling tools to spring-inspired fragrances, these items are definitely worth the splurge. (But don’t worry, we also found budget-friendly products for as little as $5!) Discover the 11 best new arrivals hitting shelves this month at Sephora and Ulta below.

RELATED: 12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Scents Just Returned to Shelves.

1 Essence Bouncy Plump Hydrating Dewy Spray

Essence’s watermelon-scented Bouncy Plump Hydrating Dewy Spray ($6 at Ulta) doubles as both a primer and setting mist. It leaves your skin feeling dewy and refreshed, and ready to conquer the day (or night!).

2 Makeup by Mario Jelly Jar Lip & Cheek Balm

A triple threat, Makeup by Mario’s Jelly Jar Lip & Cheek Balm ($28 at Sephora) nourishes skin (contains castor oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid), plumps lips, and leaves behind a sheer, glassy wash of color (pick from six shades). The balm can be worn by itself or layered over makeup for a skin-like flush.

3 Sol de Janeiro Mini Cheirosa 91 Rosa Charmosa Body & Hair Perfume Mist

Mini Cheirosa 91 Rosa Charmosa Body & Hair Perfume Mist ($26 at Sephora) is the newest scent to join Sol de Janeiro’s iconic fragrance collection. The travel-size, purse-friendly mist has notes of Rio pink rose, passionfruit, and honey caramel.

4 Kitsch Detail & Define Styling Brush Set

With Kitsch’s Detail & Define Styling Brush Set ($10 at Ulta), no hairstyle is off limits. It includes a pintail comb, edge brush, and teasing comb, helping you part, smooth, and slick-back hair, as well as tame flyaways and frizz.

RELATED: 10 Nostalgic ’90s and 2000s Beauty Products You Can Still Buy Today.

5 Bobbi Brown Instant Long-Wear Makeup Remover

Not even the toughest lip stain or smudge-proof mascara stands a chance against the Bobbi Brown Instant Long-Wear Makeup Remover ($35 at Ulta). Just shake a few drops onto a cotton pad and wipe clean.

6 Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Degunker Blackhead & Pore Cleansing Mask System

More than 4,200 Sephora customers have given The POREfessional Degunker Blackhead & Pore Cleansing Mask System ($36 at Sephora) from Benefit Cosmetics their stamp of approval. The cream-based formula is compatible with normal, combination, and oily skin.

“After using it, my skin felt noticeably cleaner and smoother, especially around my nose and T-zone where pores tend to look more congested…my pores looked less clogged and more refined, and my skin felt fresh rather than stripped,” says one reviewer.

7 Olive & June Instant Mani Press-On Nails Puffy Fruits

Get your nails spring-ready with this cute set of Olive & June Instant Mani Press-On Nails Puffy Fruits ($10 at Ulta). The press-ons are decorated with illustrations of fruits in vibrant shades of pink, orange, green, and yellow.

8 Gisou Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy Lip Mask

Primarily known for its restorative hair products, Gisou is expanding its lip care line with the addition of the new—and already fan favorite—Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy Lip Mask ($26 at Sephora).

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This January.

9 YSL Libre Berry Crush Eau de Parfum

YSL’s Libre Berry Crush Eau de Parfum ($180 at Sephora) is a fruity take on the brand’s beloved Floral Lavender fragrance. This new iteration exudes sugary, bold notes of tangy raspberry.

10 e.l.f. Soft Glam Brightening Corrector

Available in three shades, the e.l.f. Soft Glam Brightening Corrector ($5 at Ulta) is your secret weapon for concealing dark circles and discoloration. Added bonus: It’s small enough to fit in your purse for last-minute touchups.

11 Huda Beauty Easy Bake Airbrush Matte Pressed Setting Powder

Huda Beauty’s new Easy Bake Airbrush Matte Pressed Setting Powder ($40 at Sephora) has already racked up over 32,700 likes from Sephora shoppers.

“This is by far one of the best pressed powders I’ve used recently. It’s lightweight, has sheer coverage, and really helps reduce oily appearance. It doesn’t pill and doesn’t catch onto my dry spots, which is a huge plus for me,” says one shopper.