11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This January

Take my shopping advice, dear readers: Run, don’t walk to Five Below this weekend. The discount retailer just replenished its shelves with new body care essentials, home decor, arts and crafts supplies, and accessories—including a dupe for a very popular luxury handbag. And the best part is, everything is $7 or less. Keep scrolling to shop the 11 best Five Below new arrivals landing in stores this January.

1 Valentine’s Day Candles & Holder

Set the mood this Valentine’s Day with the help of these Red & White Heart Tapered Candles ($3 per two-pack) and Pink Heart-Shaped Candle Holder ($4). They’ll exude a warm glow over your romantic dinner for two.

2 Extendable Phone Tripod with Remote

Take your content creation to new heights with this 28-Inch Extendable Phone Tripod ($5). The included Bluetooth remote makes it easy to snap selfies and record videos. Another perk: The tripod is collapsible, which is ideal for traveling and on-the-go use.

3 Body Care

Five Below just dropped four new body care collections: Berry Bliss, Vanilla Darling, Pretty in Pink, and Cherry Crush. Keep reading to learn more about each scent. All products are $5.

Berry Bliss has vibrant notes of berry blush and vanilla crème for a sugary, delicious fragrance:

Vanilla Darling contains notes of sweet sugar and vanilla swirl:

Crafted from notes of pink marshmallow and rose petals, Pretty in Pink smells like a botanical garden:

Cherry Crush is a fragrant blend of buttercream and cherry:

4 Swan Rug

Did you know that bathroom mats should be replaced about every six months for absorbency and bacteria purposes? Keep your bathroom cute and tidy by making the swap for this unique Swan Rug ($7).

5 Flap Top Tote Bag

Our editors are dubbing this Flap Top Tote Bag a dupe for Longchamp’s iconic Original Le Pilage Large Tote Bag. Similar to the designer version, it has one main compartment that’s big enough to store a laptop and a two-in-one zipper and snap closure. Five Below’s dupe retails for just $7—that’s $173 cheaper than Longchamp’s.

6 Ploofs Bouquet Plushie

Nearly 500 shoppers have purchased a Ploofs Bouquet Plushie ($1 a piece) in the last week. The plushies come in eight different designs.

7 Calm Crafting Washi Tape Kit

Calling all DIYers and crafters! Five Below is selling a 30-Count Calm Crafting Washi Tape Kit for just $5. The variety box has no repeat patterns; use Washi Tape for gift wrapping, crafting, journaling, scrapbooking, and home decor projects.

8 Stackable Plastic Storage Bin

If one of your 2026 goals is to get organized, grab a few of these Stackable Plastic Storage Bins ($2 each). The bin’s open design makes it super easy to access everyday items, and the stackable feature gives you total customization.

9 Color Fountain Pens

As a writer, there’s nothing I love more than a newly minted pen—and at just $5, I can’t beat the price of this 8-Pack Color Fountain Pens at Five Below.

10 Bow Mirror

Add this dainty Bow Mirror ($7) to a gallery wall or entryway.

11 Pickleball Paddle

This Pickleball Paddle ($7 each) comes in two fun designs: Pink Florals and Blue Bows. Snag one of each so you have a complete set.