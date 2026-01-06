11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Set up your own movie drive-thru with a life-size projector.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Five Below is starting 2026 off with a bang. The specialty discount retailer has replenished its shelves with all-new products, ranging from cozy essentials (think: plush blankets and scented candles) to moisturizing skincare sets that are perfect for winter. But you’ll have to act fast because these items are bound to sell out quickly! Here are the 11 best new Five Below arrivals.

1 Faux Fur Blanket & Pillow

Stock up on cozy essentials like this Ripple Faux Fur Throw ($7) and Faux Fur Throw Pillow ($7). Both pieces are machine washable and come in three matching colors: Pink, blue, and gray.

2 Flawless Skincare Collection

Formulated with glycerin and niacinamides, the Flawless skincare collection leaves skin feeling silky smooth and radiant. For best results, stick to the four-step routine listed below.

3 Protein Shaker

Take your workout game to new heights with this 12-ounce Protein Shaker ($5), available in black and pink. It even has a convenient carrying strap and silicone sleeve to protect your hands from cold liquids and for added grip.

4 Magnetic Dry Erase To-Do List Board Set

Keep your grocery lists, notes, important reminders, and calendar updates front and center (and organized!) with this Magnetic Dry Erase To-Do List Board Set ($5). The two-pack comes with a “Things & Stuff” checklist and a blank notepad.

5 Cherry Crush Candle

Already sourcing items for your Valentine’s Day gift basket? Pick up this cute Cherry Crush Candle ($7), which comes in a decorative glass jar that can be reused as a small flower vase or cup for iced coffee.

6 Inflatable Projector Screen

Measuring nearly six feet tall and wide, this Inflatable Projector Screen ($25) isn’t your run-of-the-mill home projector. The giant inflatable looks like a classic drive-in theater, and it comes with stakes and a water reservoir for added security. Heat up the popcorn and cast your favorite movies under the starry night sky.

7 Trace Body Butter

Don’t let the cold weather wreak havoc on your skin this winter. Keep skin soft, moisturized, and nourished with the Trace Body Butter ($5). Choose from four scents.

8 Hello Kitty & Friends Flocked Figures

Inspired by the viral Labubu collectable plush toys, these Hello Kitty & Friends Flocked Figures are the perfect lil’ companion. Snag a two-pack for just $5.

9 Slant Flap Journal

Available in seven colors, this Slant Flap Journal ($5) is a safe space for self-reflecting and goal-setting.

10 Magnetic Phone Pouch

Phone-back pockets skyrocketed in popularity last year, and we’re predicting new designs like this Magnetic Phone Pouch ($5) to be the Next Big Thing in 2026.

11 TV- and Movie-Themed Ramen Set

Eating ramen has never been more stylish. The Ramen Bowl ($7) comes with chopsticks and a renge spoon. Choose from eight TV/movie-themed designs, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Stranger Things, and Lilo & Stitch.