New Dollar Tree decor includes Valentine’s items, Easter finds, and cute home buys.

The holidays are over, and the new year is here, and Dollar Tree is bringing out all the latest merchandise! Now that Christmas decorations are being cleared out of stores, the discount warehouse is filling up with so many fantastic finds perfect for 2026. From Valentine’s Day and Easter decorations to organizational essentials and gardening must-haves, there are many items to choose from, most priced around $1.50. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree decor finds hitting shelves this January.

1 Valentine’s Day Decorations

Dollar Tree Dollie shared the the V-Day aisle is in full effect. “DOLLAR TREE VALENTINES 💘

Loving the new valentine’s day 💋 Dollar Tree plus decor at @dollartree !! who is ready for all the heart items?!” she wrote. “So many cute options,” agreed a follower.

2 New Gardening Must-Haves

Dollar Tree is here to get you ready for spring. While it might seem early to start buying gardening supplies, there is an entire end cap at one Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree Goodies shared an image.

3 Cute Cooking Mitts

“Dollar Tree Newest Sets Find! 🍽️✨❤️ When I tell you I was not expecting this 😍 So clean, so cute, and perfect for everyday meals or hosting — all on a budget. Dollar Tree keeps surprising me with these home finds!” Dollar Tree Goodies shared about these cooking mitts.

4 So Many Gnomes

Dollar Tree Goodies shared a bunch of photos of gnome decorations, including this Valentine’s Day-inspired buddy. “Perfect little gnomes to add charm and personality to any space — Dollar Tree really did their thing with these!” they wrote.

5 Lots of Organizing Bins

They also shared about plastic storage bins, perfect for getting everything organized in 2026. “Every aisle had something new and cute! From decor to everyday finds, Dollar Tree is not playing right now. Who else can’t walk out with just one item?” they captioned the picture.

6 Easter Decorations

Easter might not be for a few months, but bunnies are already arriving to the Dollar Tree. “From cute bunnies to colorful eggs, I’m obsessed! Which one would you grab?” the influencer captioned a photo of a bunny decoration.

7 And, New Kitchen Towels

Die-hard Dollar Tree shoppers live and breathe for the affordable and super adorable hand towels, perfect for the bathroom or kitchen. They just dropped a new cherry collection for Valentine’s Day. “I Love You ❤️ Cherry Much🍒 so cute 🥰 DollarTree Valentines 💌 Decor,” Dollar Tree Goodies captioned the post.