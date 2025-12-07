December’s best new Dollar Tree finds include gifts, decor, and clever stocking stuffers.

Have you been to your local Dollar Tree lately? In anticipation of the holiday season, the aisles of the store are packed with so many must-buy items, all reasonably priced, with most hovering around the $1.50 price point. Several new items have arrived this month, including some returning customer favorites. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree new arrivals this December.

1 Spa Body Wash

Why spend top dollar on luxury bath and body products when you can pick up equally luxurious items at Dollar Tree? This SPA Luxury Body Wash just landed in stores, $1.25 a bottle. Choose from a variety of scents, including Vanilla Ambiance, Sparkling Berry, and Rose Champagne.

2 A Variety of Vases

The Jardin Clear Glass Flower Vase and the Clear Round Glass Floral Vase are luxury for less. Each clear glass vase is just $1.75, and shoppers recommend stocking up. “Perfect vase! Arrived quickly! Prices have gone up but still a good deal,” writes one. “Would buy again,” adds another. “These worked great, we did a flower arranging class at church so we needed a large quality. The were packed very well, no breakage.”

3 Plant Misters

Shoppers love these returning Garden Collection Plant Misters, which come in a bunch of pretty colors for $1.50 each. “I bought several of these spritzers and so glad I did! They are classy, elegant, and nostalgic. I purchased them as gifts for my elderly, cancer, and gardening friends. They were so happy and so appreciative. Please make them available again. They bring a lot of joy to a lot of people,” writes a shopper.

4 Picture Frames

Dollar Tree frames are unbeatable for value. The website just got in this Special Moments Wooden Photo Frame, an 8 x 10 frame for just $1.25. I am going to use them for family photos and school pictures.

5 Book Shaped Gift Boxes

Dollar Tree is my go-to spot for gift wrapping supplies. Like, how extra excellent are these Book-Shaped Christmas Gift Boxes? Your recipient definitely won’t want to throw it away after opening their holiday gifts. “You have to open the lid like opening a book, and voila, there’s your surprise. Place books, jewellery, a watch, or any gift for your friend, family, or a loved one,” Dollar Tree says. Get it for $1.50.

6 Decorative Ceramic Balls

I am obsessed with these Decorative Ceramic Balls that give serious Rae Dunn vibes, but for a fraction of the price. Each glass ball is etched with a different word, like “Family,” “Thankful,” and “Love.” You can afford to order a full assortment, as each is just $1.25.

7 Gardening Gloves

Dollar Tree is getting in so many spring gardening essentials. I love the idea of putting these Garden Collection Garden Gloves in stockings. Each set features a pair of vibrantly patterned gloves, each just $1.50.

8 Goggles

Going on a trip over the holidays? Don’t forget to pick up all the essentials. This pair of Outdoor Fun Splash-N-Swim Adult Swim Goggles makes a great pre-trip stocking stuffer.

9 Incense Kits

Infuse your living room with some zen by burning incense. This set of 26 Assorted Incense Sticks with Wooden Holders is a steal, just $1.25 per pack. Scents include Sandalwood, Patchouli, Frankincense, Jasmine, Nag Champa, and Lemongrass. “I love these they smell better than the Walmart incense,” a shopper writes.

10 Tubs of Slime

Another great stocking stuffer at Dollar Tree? Slime. These Nickelodeon Slime Tubs come in a bunch of color options; each container of goop is just $1.75.

11 And, Beautiful Beaded Wood Trays

This Beaded Tray has become a must-buy for shoppers. “I just love it. I bought a couple of these because I had an idea…I made it into a propagation picture frame,” writes a shopper. “I bought the long shaped one. And it looks great on my coffee table. Please bring these back in stock, because I would also like to buy the round ones,” another added.