7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds, According to Decorators

Interior designers reveal the Dollar Tree holiday decor picks that elevate any space.

Dollar Tree carries some tasteful holiday decorations at an affordable price to give your display a festive touch. From decorations to cozy throw pillows, there are plenty of options to give each room a holiday makeover. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree holiday finds according to Todd Harmon, Principal designer, furniture specialist, and co-founder of Harmonia Living and Patio Productions.

1 Christmas Winter Presents Decor

These Christmas Winter Present Décor are just $7 and can be displayed under the tree for an aesthetic look. “You can turn a simple stack of faux gifts into a cozy conversation starter at your next holiday gathering. Place them on a side table with a few tea lights around them,” Harmon said. “The berries and greenery add a fresh forest touch without the mess. Guests will think you spent hours crafting them. These pieces mix rustic charm with easy setup. They fit anywhere from a coffee table to a windowsill.”

2 Christmas Pillow

These adorable Christmas Pillows are just $7 and come in 4 different options. “Holiday pillows do more than just sit on the couch during movie nights. Toss one on a chair in your reading nook for instant cheer,” Harmon said. “The “Ho Ho Ho” print brings laughs without overwhelming the room.” He continued on, saying “they feel soft against your skin after a long day. Pair two together for a layered look that stays put. No shedding means less cleanup during the season’s chaos.”

3 Christmas Vintage Door Hanger

For $1.50 each, these Christmas Vintage Door Hangers add some sparkle to the entry way. “A vintage door hanger turns every entry into a subtle welcome,” said Harmon. “Hang it on your bedroom door to wake up to holiday magic each morning. The snowflake design catches light just right in the hallway. It adds a jingle without loud bells. Farmhouse style blends with modern homes seamlessly. Use it inside to mark a gift-wrapping station.”

4 White Table Top Mini Artificial Christmas Tree

For $1.50 each White Table Top Mini Artificial Christmas Tree adds a neutral holiday touch to the display. “Mini artificial trees solve the space puzzle in tiny apartments,” Harmon said. “Set one on your desk next to your laptop for a workday boost of joy,” Harmon said. “The white version glows under lamp light like fresh snow. Trim it with personal photos clipped on. It stands alone or joins a shelf lineup. Perfect for renters who move often.”

5 Christmas House Mini Metal Santa Buckets with Handles

The Christmas House Mini Metal Santa Buckets with Handles are just $1.50 each and can hold anything from gifts to ornaments. “Mini metal Santa buckets hold more than just treats on Christmas Eve,” Harmon said. “Fill one with spiced nuts for a host gift that travels easy. The suit design pops against neutral counters. Hang it from a cabinet knob as quick storage for ribbons.”

6 Milk for Santa Cooler Glass

This Milk for Santa Cooler Glass is only $1.50 and essential for Santa this holiday season. “A dedicated Santa glass makes cookie time feel official for kids. Etch initials on it with a marker for family heirloom vibes,” Harmon said. “The 16-ounce size fits milk or hot cocoa perfectly. It doubles as a candle holder when empty. Set it out early to build excitement. Guests love the thoughtful touch at parties.”

7 Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws

For just $6, these Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws can keep you warm and cozy on the couch while watching Christmas movies. “Plush throws wrap up lazy afternoons by the fire pit outside. Drape one over a porch swing for stargazing under string lights,” Harmon said. “The printed patterns hide spills from mulled wine. At 50×60 inches, it covers two people snugly. Gift it rolled in a basket with cocoa mix. Cozy layers beat cold nights every time.”