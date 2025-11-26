HomeGoods just dropped gorgeous new Christmas décor, from luxe garlands to viral finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Yesterday I made my bi-weekly pilgrimage to HomeGoods, and I have some exciting news: The home store’s Christmas decoration section is at full-peak. Since so many people start decorating for the holidays the day after Thanksgiving, the store has been fully stocked with everything you need to get your house fully festive. There are gorgeous stockings and stocking holders, ornaments, trees, wreaths, nutcrackers, and more, in so many colors and various design aesthetics. What are the most incredible things I found? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Christmas decor finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Bow Stocking Holders

I bought my friend these perfectly preppy Cupcakes and Cashmere bow stocking holders. The set of four is just $34.99, and each is well-made, super-heavy, and feel really upscale compared to other similar designs.

2 Faux Plants for Holiday Arrangements

Are you planning on making some faux holiday arrangements? HomeGoods has this giant selection of holiday-inspired fake flowers, ranging from metallic to burgundy and greens. There are also lots of great vases to arrange them in.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 These Beautiful Real-Touch Garlands

I was shocked by how real these garlands in the Aspen Real Touch Garland Set look and feel. The box comes with three wreaths and each is so beautiful. I couldn’t find a price tag on it.

4 Lots of Holiday Statues

There was an entire table of holiday-inspired statues, from massive $180 reindeer to smaller antler candle holders and random animals. They all look costly and high-quality.

5 So Many Ornaments

There are so many ornaments at my stores right now. You can get big sets of bulbs at every price point, or more novelty ornaments like this set of three macaroons for $14.99. Each of them is sprinkled with colorful candy-looking decorations.

6 Giant Nutcrackers and Colorful Fake Trees

My daughter begged me to buy this set of giant pink nutcrackers, $99.99 each, and it was hard to resist. I also love the colorful fake trees, which have a total whimsical vibe. Orange trees start at $79.99, and a pink tree starts $159.99.

7 And, Lots of Small Nutcrackers

If you need to pick up some nutcrackers, HomeGoods is the place to shop. There are so many options in different colors and aesthetics.

8 This Pink and Red Bow Tree

I also loved this preppy red-and-pink bow Christmas tree. We got a pink King of Christmas flocked tree this year and did a whole room in the Merry pinkmas theme, and the $19.99 decoration will make the perfect addition.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Gifts Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 The Viral and Sold-Out Martha Stewart Musical Santa

Apparently, this Martha Stewart musical Santa head has gone viral on TikTok and is super hard to find at retail stores. It is even being sold on eBay and by other third-party resellers for $100 and up. HomeGoods has it for $39.99,

10 Lots of Upscale Decor

There are so many upscale holiday decor finds. In front of the store, I spotted a potted fake tree that looked ultra-real for $159.99, potted bushes for a planter for $49.99 each, and wicker trees, $79.99.

11 A Stunning Classic Wreath

Many of the wreaths I see look cheap, but not this one. Also in the front of the store and sold in a box, the pine, pincone, berry, and bow stunner is just $49.99.