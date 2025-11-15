From slippers to rare finds, these are the HomeGoods Christmas gifts shoppers are grabbing now.

If you aren’t shopping for gifts at HomeGoods, you are missing out. In addition to selling everything you need for your home, from kitchen gadgets and organization essentials to seasonal decorations and candles galore, over the holidays, the store majorly ups its game in the gifting category. I visited my local store this week and found so many amazing gift ideas, ranging from little pampering products to giant cuckoo clocks. What should you shop for this week for everyone on your list? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Christmas gifts flying off shelves this week.

1 So Many Stanleys

Whether you are into Stanley cups or other types of water, coffee, or drink containers, HomeGoods has got it covered. “Look at all the Stanleys,” my daughter excitedly pointed out. She was especially impressed by all the different types they had, various shapes, sizes, and colors.

2 Slippers

You can’t go wrong with a pair of slippers. HomeGoods usually has one aisle devoted to bath products, hand washes, and other bathroom and pampering goodies. I love the idea of creating a little basket of pampering items for a teacher or friend.

3 This Sharper Image Neck and Shoulder Massager

HomeGoods has brought in so many great holiday gifts, including this whole table of self-care items. I love this Sharper Image Neck + Shoulder Massager, perfect for the person who needs a little R&R and is always complaining about their bad back. Get it for $49.99.

4 This Clever Bluetooth Keyboard

This Oliver Gray Wireless Keyboard is the perfect gift for a writer or someone who spends a lot of time on their computer. It connects via Bluetooth and features the old-school clicky keys a la an old typewriter. Get it for $29.99.

5 Hello Kitty Eye Mask Set

This Hello Kitty eye mask “relaxation” set is perfect for a child or tween getting into skincare. It is Bluetooth-compatible and lets you stream music while you relax, like you are in a spa. It is $16.99.

6 These Perfect HomeGoods Mugs

I spotted these bad boys in the cashwrap section of the store. If you have a HomeGood addict in your orbit, these mugs will definitely elicit a little laughter. Choose from “I’d rather be at HomeGoods” and “HomeGoods Is My Cardio.”

7 Brookestone Heated Neck Wrap

There is also a Brookstone Heated Neck Wrap, another great rest-and-relaxation gift for just $ 14.99. There is also a shoulder and neck wrap, and other similar options.

8 A Fancy Hand Cream Trio

This fancy hand cream trio is a budget-friendly option. Get all three mini creams for $7.99. If you are putting together gift bags or baskets, this is a great item to separate, as each one averages about $2.75.

9 A Black Forest Cuckoo Clock

You never know what you are going to find locked up at HomeGoods. This handmade Cuckoo Clock, made in Germany, is a steal at $250, as they retail for hundreds to thousands of dollars.

10 A Camera and Scrapbooking Bundle

This creative gift will provide hours of fun. The Camera and Scrapbooking bundle comes with a camera that prints images and everything needed to put together a scrapbook. Get it for $49.99.

11 And, These Bath Salts in Bubls

This festive gift keeps giving through self-care. Each bulb contains a different bath salt. Again, this makes a good gift bag gift if you want to separate the bulbs. The set is $7.99.