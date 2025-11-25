7 Best New BJ’s Wholesale Club Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

Find inflatable, faux trees, and even a Christmas lobster.

Not only does BJ’s Wholesale Club have a ton of new Christmas decorations that just hit shelves and their website, but most of these are on major sale this week. From inflatables to faux trees to a whimsical Christmas lobster, these are all the new holiday finds that you’re going to want to grab before they sell out.

1 7.5′ Concord Cashmere Color-Changing Twinkle Christmas Tree

Artificial Christmas trees can cost upwards of $800, but with a $90-off promotion, this 7.5′ Concord Cashmere Color-Changing Twinkle Christmas Tree comes out to just $160.

It features 1,266 realistic cashmere branch tips and 500 pre-strung LED lights in warm white and multicolor, along with eight different lighting functions. It also takes just one conveniently located plug to power the whole tree.

“It is absolutely beautiful and it looks like it’s real. The six different settings for the lights are great,” wrote one happy shopper. Another who said they “highly recommend it” noted that it’s easy to put together and the colored lights are nice and bright.

2 5-Piece Glass Christmas Trees with LED Lights

This set of five Glass Christmas Trees with LED Lights is just $50, and it’s the perfect way to add a bit of sophisticated sparkle to your mantel. Though they include warm white lights, “Their iridescent surfaces shimmer with an array of colors, reflecting the light beautifully and adding a touch of elegance to any setting,” according to the product description.

3 36″ Lighted Christmas Lobster

If you’re looking for a little something different to light up your front yard this holiday season, might we suggest BJ’s three-foot-tall Lighted Christmas Lobster? It’s on sale for $40, and would look great in a beach house or even to decorate a marina or boat slip.

4 Mr. and Mrs. Claus Stocking Set

We love this Mr. and Mrs. Claus Stocking Set ($20) for a couple celebrating Christmas together. Each stocking measures 22 inches.

“Absolutely adorable. My husband and I are the only ones in the house now so these stockings are perfect for us to hang,” shared one BJ’s member.

5 Set of 4′ Pre-lit Flocked Potted Trees

Put these four-foot-tall Pre-lit Flocked Potted Trees on either side of your front door, or even flanking your fireplace. The set is on sale for $80, and the flocked trees feature real pine cones, red berry clusters, and warm white LED lights.

6 Giant 12′ Inflatable Grinch

Right now, you can save $50 on this Giant 12′ Inflatable Grinch, as it’s on sale for $100. It self-inflates in seconds and includes stakes and tethers.

7 Scentsicles Stick Scented Ornaments

Even if you get a real Christmas tree, there’s a good chance it won’t smell up your house with the scent of fresh pine quite like you’d hoped it would. That’s where this set of three Scentsicles Stick Scented Ornaments ($17) comes in.

“Each Scentsicles scented ornament smells like a natural, fresh-cut tree and features a dark green color that blends in with any tree, wreath or garland,” reads the product description. You can hang them in your tree or tie them into wreaths or garland.

“My fiancé is allergic to Christmas trees, but we both love the smell. This makes our entire house smell just like there is a real tree! I recommend these to everyone with a fake tree!” gushed one happy customer.

“These sticks are incredible! These smell like a giant Maine forest in your house,” wrote another.