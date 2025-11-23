11 Best New Lowe’s Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

Including garland, yard inflatables, and string lights.

We are officially T-minus one month away from Christmas, which means if you haven’t put up your holiday decorations yet, you’re behind. Fortunately, Lowe’s is overflowing with yard inflatables, string lights, garland, and decorative throw pillows. Here are the 11 best Christmas decorations hitting shelves at Lowe’s this week.

Rudolph and Santa Claus are getting into a bit of mischief in this funny 8-Foot Joyfy Lighted Christmas Inflatable ($43). The yard inflatable comes with all necessary materials for assembly, including stability tethers.

I’m all about nostalgia and traditional Christmas decor—but is it just me, or are white and multicolored lights a bit overdone? Let’s do something totally different this year and go for this 18-foot spool of Red and White Incandescent String Lights ($66).

3 Decorative Throw Pillows

Spruce up your living room with a new set of Christmas-themed throw pillows, such as:

4 Star Christmas Tree Topper

This isn’t your classic, run-of-the-mill tree topper. Lowe’s Star Christmas Tree Topper ($30) is equipped with 37 color-changing lights, giving you a colorful nighttime display.

5 Christmas Bulb Wreath

This Christmas Bulb Wreath ($35) is “well built and stands out in a crowd,” according to one satisfied shopper, who’s received “a lot of compliments on it.” Choose from red/green/gold, blue and silver, or gold and silver. The wreath measures 24 inches.

Wrap this 9-foot LED Artificial Garland ($20) around the porch or stair bannister, or use it as part of your tablescape.

7 Potted Norfolk Island Pine

“Beautiful, healthy and a great size for a small Christmas tree,” one shopper said of the Potted Norfolk Island Pines ($27 per three-pack).

The neighborhood kids will get a kick out of this 6-Foot Lighted Rainbow Octopus Christmas Inflatable ($199), with its Christmas hat and seasonal goodies.

9 LED Gingerbread People Decor

Light up your yard with these matching LED Gingerbread Man and Gingerbread Girl Decor pieces, retailing for $70 each and standing two-and-a-half-feet tall.

10 Christmas Pup Coir Door Mat

Calling all dog lovers! Crank up the festive spirit as soon as you walk through the front door with this cheery Christmas Pup Coir Door Mat ($13), featuring a Saint Bernard dressed in twinkle lights.

11 Gumdrop Pathway Lights

Turn your yard into a winter wonderland with these multicolored Gumdrop Pathway Lights ($119 per eight-pack).

“Standing nearly 17″ tall with sturdy stakes, they’re eye-catching and bring a playful pop of multicolor LED light. Setup was easy—just stake them in, plug in, and let them light up your walkway,” says one shopper.