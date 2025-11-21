Including yard inflatables, faux trees, pillows, and more.

I don’t make the rules: However, I do know that putting up your Christmas decorations late earns you a spot on the Naughty List. Get on Santa’s good side and embrace the fa la la las! Here are the 11 best new Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Deluxe Pre-Lit Flocked Slim Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

If you live in a shoebox-size apartment like me, making room for a Christmas tree can be a challenge. One solution is this Deluxe Pre-Lit Flocked Slim Fir Artificial Christmas Tree ($160), whose slender silhouette is perfect for small spaces and tight corners. Plus, it comes in a variety of heights.

2 Pre-lit Artificial Christmas 4-Piece Outdoor Set

This Pre-lit Artificial Christmas 4-Piece Outdoor Set ($202) includes a wreath, nine feet of garland, and a pair of four-foot entrance trees. Everything comes equipped with warm LED lights, faux pinecones and berries, and decorative stands.

3 Outdoor LED Light Bulbs

Give your front porch a festive glow-up (literally) with these Outdoor LED Light Bulbs, which retail for $134 per three-pack.

4 Martha Stewart Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

During Bed Bath & Beyond’s early Black Friday sale, these Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Sets from the Martha Stewart collection are on sale for $45. Sets are available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, as well as different Christmas prints.

5 Dog & Cat Christmas Throw Pillows

For the cat or dog mom in your life, gift them these adorable Dog & Cat Christmas Throw Pillows ($25 each).

6 Christmas Tree Farm Wrapped Canvas

Can you believe this stunning Christmas Tree Farm Wrapped Canvas is on sale for just $27?! Start building your Christmas gallery wall now!

7 Wooden Nutcracker King & Christmas Soldier

This pair of Wooden Nutcracker King & Christmas Soldier (starting at $75) will keep guard of your Christmas tree and presents from Santa.

8 Gold Deer Figurines

Add a whimsical touch to your mantle with these resin Gold Deer Figurines. A set of two (one standing, one lying down) is $84. This might seem like a lot, but when you consider that a single gold deer at Pottery Barn is $80, it’s not so bad.

9 Pre-Lit Rattan Tabletop Christmas Trees

Don’t get me wrong, I love mini fake trees. But after a while, they all start to blend together. So, let’s switch things up with these Pre-Lit Rattan Tabletop Christmas Trees ($36 for a set of two) instead. Their natural, woodsy appearance blends into any aesthetic, without being too over the top.

10 The Grinch Inflatable

Merry Grinchmas! If your goal is to be the best decorated home on the block, you need this The Grinch Inflatable ($234).

One shopper said, “The whole neighborhood loved it!” “Lots of ooooos and ahhhhhs from the kids!” said another.

11 Christmas Tree Table Runner

Available in five sizes, this Christmas Tree Table Runner ($28) is the finishing touch for your Christmas morning breakfast spread. Added bonus: You can toss it in the washing machine.