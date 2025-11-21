 Skip to content

11 Best New Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

November 21, 2025
Including yard inflatables, faux trees, pillows, and more.
November 21, 2025
I don’t make the rules: However, I do know that putting up your Christmas decorations late earns you a spot on the Naughty List. Get on Santa’s good side and embrace the fa la la las! Here are the 11 best new Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1
Deluxe Pre-Lit Flocked Slim Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

narrow flocked tree
Bed Bath & Beyond

If you live in a shoebox-size apartment like me, making room for a Christmas tree can be a challenge. One solution is this Deluxe Pre-Lit Flocked Slim Fir Artificial Christmas Tree ($160), whose slender silhouette is perfect for small spaces and tight corners. Plus, it comes in a variety of heights.

2
Pre-lit Artificial Christmas 4-Piece Outdoor Set

garland set on house
Bed Bath & Beyond

This Pre-lit Artificial Christmas 4-Piece Outdoor Set ($202) includes a wreath, nine feet of garland, and a pair of four-foot entrance trees. Everything comes equipped with warm LED lights, faux pinecones and berries, and decorative stands.

3
Outdoor LED Light Bulbs

set of three lit ornaments
Bed Bath & Beyond

Give your front porch a festive glow-up (literally) with these Outdoor LED Light Bulbs, which retail for $134 per three-pack.

4
Martha Stewart Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

christmas sheets
Bed Bath & Beyond

During Bed Bath & Beyond’s early Black Friday sale, these Printed Cotton Flannel Sheet Sets from the Martha Stewart collection are on sale for $45. Sets are available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, as well as different Christmas prints.

5
Dog & Cat Christmas Throw Pillows

christmas cat and dog pillows
Bed Bath & Beyond

For the cat or dog mom in your life, gift them these adorable Dog & Cat Christmas Throw Pillows ($25 each).

6
Christmas Tree Farm Wrapped Canvas

holiday artwork
Bed Bath & Beyond

Can you believe this stunning Christmas Tree Farm Wrapped Canvas is on sale for just $27?! Start building your Christmas gallery wall now!

7
Wooden Nutcracker King & Christmas Soldier

large standing nutcrackers
Bed Bath & Beyond

This pair of Wooden Nutcracker King & Christmas Soldier (starting at $75) will keep guard of your Christmas tree and presents from Santa.

8
Gold Deer Figurines

gold reindeer
Bed Bath & Beyond

Add a whimsical touch to your mantle with these resin Gold Deer Figurines. A set of two (one standing, one lying down) is $84. This might seem like a lot, but when you consider that a single gold deer at Pottery Barn is $80, it’s not so bad.

9
Pre-Lit Rattan Tabletop Christmas Trees

rattan tabletop Christmas trees
Bed Bath & Beyond

Don’t get me wrong, I love mini fake trees. But after a while, they all start to blend together. So, let’s switch things up with these Pre-Lit Rattan Tabletop Christmas Trees ($36 for a set of two) instead. Their natural, woodsy appearance blends into any aesthetic, without being too over the top.

10
The Grinch Inflatable

The Grinch inflatable
Bed Bath & Beyond

Merry Grinchmas! If your goal is to be the best decorated home on the block, you need this The Grinch Inflatable ($234).

One shopper said, “The whole neighborhood loved it!” “Lots of ooooos and ahhhhhs from the kids!” said another.

11
Christmas Tree Table Runner

christmas tree table runner
Bed Bath & Beyond

Available in five sizes, this Christmas Tree Table Runner ($28) is the finishing touch for your Christmas morning breakfast spread. Added bonus: You can toss it in the washing machine.

