6 Best New Sam’s Club Outdoor Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

November 22, 2025
Fact-Checked
Find giant color-changing snowflakes, twinkling reindeer, and more.
When it’s time to deck the halls this holiday season, don’t forget to deck your yard with some fresh, festive flair, too. Sam’s Club just dropped a batch of new Member’s Mark outdoor decorations, meaning right now is the perfect time to stock up on your holiday favorites. Whether you’re going for cozy and classic or bright and bold, these new Member’s Mark pieces give you serious curb appeal without dipping into your gift budget. Sam’s Club really delivered this year—and these are the six absolute standouts hitting shelves this week.

1
Pre-Lit Twinkling Buck

twinkling buck outdoor christmas decoration
Sam’s Club

This seven-foot life-size deer figure brings classic charm with a modern twist. Covered in more than 1,600 warm-white LED lights that twinkle gently, it’s a graceful centerpiece for your front lawn or garden, giving off elegant illumination. At the time of writing, it was marked down from $170 to $140.

2
Jumbo C9 Hanging Lights

gumbo C9 lights
Sam’s Club

These jumbo C9 bulbs deliver a nostalgic, vintage holiday feel—but with energy-efficient LEDs. They offer eight lighting functions across a 6.6-foot strand and come in warm white, cool white, or multi-color to match your style.

3
Color-Changing Snowflake

outdoor snowflake christmas decoration
Sam’s Club

A striking focal point, this four-foot giant snowflake decoration glows with changing colors to bring magic to your yard. It’s pre-lit for easy setup, making it a dramatic but simple piece to anchor your outdoor display. Get yours for $100.

4
LED Holiday Wreath

LED Christmas wreath decoration
Sam’s Club

This oversized wreath is wrapped in bright LED lights that give it a warm, welcoming glow—the perfect statement piece to hang on your door, fence, or gate. And, a detachable bow and six different light functions mean you get to decide the final look, or adjust throughout the season. At the time of writing, the wreath was marked down from $150 to $130.

5
Crystal-Bead Pathway Lights

crystal beaded pathway lights
Sam’s Club

Ideal for guiding guests to your front door, these plant-like pathway lights feature crystal-like beads that catch and refract light beautifully. Their playful sparkle brings a touch of whimsy to walkways and garden beds. A set of three is $40 and comes in cool or warm white.

6
Oversized Jingle Bell Décor

oversized jingle bell outdoor Christmas decorations
Sam’s Club

These two oversized jingle bells (one large, one medium) boast a rustic, antique finish and are ready for both indoor and outdoor use. Their presence is bold but tasteful—a subtle way to enchant your space without going over the top. The set of two is $130 and comes in gold or red.

7
Holiday Coir Doormats

christmas doormats
Sam’s Club

These holiday coir doormats come in four patterns that are just $13 each. They have an anti-slip backing and are recommended for covered outdoor areas.

