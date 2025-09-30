The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s all happening: Holiday decorations are flooding into stores. The Sam’s Club website began filling up with many incredible Christmas decorations this morning. From top-of-the-line trees for less and larger-than-life decorations to doormats, ornaments, and wreaths, there are so many great deals to be had at the warehouse. Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Luxurious Flocked Christmas Tree

So many gorgeous Christmas trees are already for sale on the Sam’s Club website. No matter your aesthetic or budget, there is something for everyone. I recommend spending a little bit more on a tree, as you tend to get what you pay for. This Member’s Mark 9′ Pre-Lit Snowy Georgia Christmas Tree is stunning and offers a lot of bang for the buck. $499.97, but possibly less in the store, the high-quality faux tree is adorned with 1,100 11-function color-changing LED lights and features 4,283 Simple Shape® branch tips with memory wire for easy shaping.

2 A Huge Gift Box Arch

Make a big statement with your neighbors this year with a new outdoor decoration. Member’s Mark 10′ Pre-Lit Gift Box Arch, $299.98, is big and beautiful, adorned with 1,359 micro LEDs. It is perfect for your walkway and will spread cheer and joy whenever someone drives by.

3 This Set of Oversized Ornaments

Are you on the market for new ornaments this year? This box of 8 Member’s Mark Oversized Ornaments is a hot new item with shoppers, just $49.76. “These are magnificent Great addition to the tree. Absolutely gorgeous! Packaged very carefully in a box. Presentation was beautiful. Love the way these ornaments look. Their addition will make our tree look very special. The deep rich color and detail on each similar but different ornament, makes them truly beautiful!” writes a shopper. “These ornaments a large, sturdy and adorable. They arent heavy and will be a lovely addition to my tree this year. They are packaged in a sorted cardboard box that will be great for storage,” adds another.

4 A Lifelike, Pre-Lit Wreath

This Member’s Mark 32″ Pre-Lit Natural Cypress Wreath with Pinecones looks so real I had to read the fine print. Just $49.94, it features a lush array of realistic cypress greenery and includes 60 battery-operated LED lights. It even includes 3 AA batteries for convenient setup.

5 A Stunning Topiary

I love topiaries, but this one takes the fruitcake. Member’s Mark 48″ Pre-Lit Topiary in Red Bow Container, $79.98, is perfect for placing on your front porch or inside your home. The festive 48″ pre-lit topiary in a red bow container has realistic, lush green branches for a natural and festive look with warm LED lights.

6 A Merry Christmas Doormat

Have you gotten a holiday doormat this year? For $19.94, Sam’s Club has you covered with this Member’s Mark 23″ x 57″ Holiday Double Door Coir Mat, Merry Christmas. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

7 Holiday Kitchen Towels

Swapping out your kitchen towels with this Member’s Mark 8-Piece Holiday Kitchen Towel Set will immediately add a little festive spirit to your kitchen or bathroom. There are a few color and pattern options, each $13.98.